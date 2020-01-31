HARTFORD — Down 16 with one minute to play in the third quarter, Geneva County rallied to defeat Geneva 57-53 on Friday in boys high school basketball action.
The Bulldogs improved to 22-5 and tied the school record for wins in a season.
J’Quan Broxson led the way with 22 points and 14 rebounds for Geneva County.
Trey Williams contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Damion Kemmerlin led Geneva with 19 points, while Kahari McReynolds followed with 11 points.
Providence Christian 66, Ariton 43: The Eagles set a school record for wins in a season since joining the AHSAA in 2004, taking their 15th win on Friday with a 66-43 victory over Ariton.
Collins McClintock had 19 points, Abe Chancellor 14 and Cole Smith 12 for PCS (15-11).
The previous school best in the ASHAA was 14 wins in 2007-08.
Carroll 57, Daleville 55: Daniel Pruitt had a big game to lead the Eagles with 29 points and eight rebounds.
LA Shider added 11 points.
Daleville was led by Melvin Mathews with 16, Tomar Hobdy with 13 and Cameron Giles with 10.
Cottonwood 84, Rehobeth 67: In a matinee game in front of Cottonwood students, the Bears downed the Rebels.
Cottonwood had three players in double figures, led by Raymond Bryant’s 23 points and eight rebounds to pace the attack. Mekhi Anglin scored 17 and had eight assists and Seth Johnson added 15 points.
Rehobeth was led by Jay Trawick with 27 points and Trey Thomas with 14.
Charles Henderson 57, Dale County 34: Akeives Shorts had 12 points to lead the Trojans, who had nine players score in the win. Keith Wheeler and Tay Knox both added nine points.
Dale County also had nine players score, led by Christian Ross with seven points.
Eufaula 62, Central-Phenix City 39: Jadarious Blackshire led the Tigers with 15 points.
Rodarious Thomas contributed 13 points, while Jordan Brown and Eiszeric Thomas each scored 10.
Lakeside 54, Pike Liberal Arts 53: The Chiefs held on for the victory as PLAS missed a shot in the final seconds and Lakeside pulled in the rebound.
Devontae Bowick led Lakeside with 22 points, while Jacari Richardson added 10.
The Chiefs improved to 14-6.
Zion Chapel 60, Kinston 54: The Rebels led 45-31 after three quarters and the Bulldogs cut it to four in the final period, but Zion Chapel held on for the win.
Brady Cobb led Zion Chapel with 14 points and Billy Heap had 11.
Cale Sumblin led Kinston with 31 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
Brantley 89, Straughn 63: Morrell Edwards scored 25 points with seven 3-pointers and Taye Person added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-4).
Billy Burnett had 14 points and Adam Carlisle added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Brantley, which plays at Luverne on Saturday afternoon.
Varsity Girls
Geneva County 55, Geneva 31: Karoline Striplin had 20 points, Charlianna Boutwell nine points and Abby Land, Jordyn Alston and Anri Davis had eight points each to lead Geneva County.
Cottonwood 38, Rehobeth 34: Saniyah Keys had 18 points, 10 rebounds and blocked two shots to lead Cottonwood. Willow Brumfield added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Sylvia Somma led Rehobeth with 11 points.
Eufaula 49, Central-Phenix City 34: Kaitlin Peterson scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (24-5). Zahria Hoskey added 13 points in the win.
Nya Upshaw led Central with nine points.
Eufaula will play at Dothan Monday night for the area championship.
Carroll 65, Daleville 41: Zyisha Carson led Carroll with 18 points.
Ameyah Gray added 15 and Jordyn Crews 14.
Joye Anderson and Erika Herring each scored 15 for Daleville.
Pike Liberal Arts 40, Lakeside 37: The Patriots won for the 15th straight time to improve to 21-7.
Shelby Renfroe led the way with 14 points, while Ansley Adams scored nine.
Anna Murph had 20 points and 18 rebounds and Sarah Murph nine points and eight rebounds to lead Lakeside in the loss.
Providence Christian 54, Ariton 38: Shekinah McDaniel had 17 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, to help Providence Christian finish the regular season with a win over Ariton.
Mary Lynn Solomon and Emma Williams added 11 points each and Autumn Mayes had 10 for PCS.
Nazariea Oliver had 11 points to lead Ariton. Zaykria Johnson, Ariton’s top scorer, was held to seven points.
Elba 60, New Brockton 17: Breanna Sanders had 17 points and Freeda Hooks 10 to lead Elba, which had 10 players score in the win.
Madison Meeks had seven points to lead New Brockton.
Kinston 46, Zion Chapel 21: Faith Peters scored 16 and Kelsey Cardwell 15 for Kinston.
Zion Chapel was led by Janna Miles with 13.
Straughn 37, Brantley 34: For Brantley (11-10), Gabby Perkins scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Charles Henderson boys 40, Dale County 35: DJ Wheeler had nine points to lead Charles Henderson.
Dale County’s JV, which finished the season 18-4, was led by Derrion Crossley with nine points.
Geneva 56, Geneva County 28: Preston Garner scored 13 and Bryson Barton 10 for Geneva.
For Geneva County, Chandler Enfinger scored nine and Brandon Andrews seven.
