Dee Maddox had 20 points and Makel Avery 14 to Goshen (4-9, 1-0) to a 57-45 win over Samson in a Class 2A, Area 4 win Friday night.
Samson (2-15, 0-3) was led by Hayden McCoy with 27 points, highlighted by 17-of-24 free throws, the entire amount of free throws for the Tigers in the game.
Straughn 56, Slocomb 41: Tyler Boyett had 11 points and Jaylen Nobles 10 in a losing cause for Slocomb (10-5, 0-1) in a Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Straughn (4-14, 1-1) was led by James Guilford with 17 points, Mason Turner with 15 and Demetric Toney with 12.
Wiregrass Kings 80, Ezekiel Academy 43: Caleb Miller had 29 points and 11 rebounds and James Strickland had 18 points and five steals for the Wiregrass Kings (11-4, 4-0), who play at city rival Emmanuel Christian Tuesday.
Evangel Christian 57, Abbeville Christian 30: Christian Davis led ACA with 11 points and five rebounds, while Ryan Ledford had eight points and Jackson Blalock had six points, seven rebounds and six assists. Eli Seay earned seven rebounds.
On Thursday, the Generals lost to Macon East 33-31. Dre Cobb had 10 points, while Davis had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Varsity girls
Eufaula 83, Barbour County 8: Kaitlin Peterson had 24 points and Aailyah Riley 20, while Zahria Hoskey and Emily Nix had 11 points each for Eufaula (17-4).
Pike County 39, Wicksburg 21: Pike County scored 17 straight points in the second quarter after Wicksburg led 12-10 to take control.
Tajha Boyd had 11 points to lead Pike County and Taniya Green had eight.
Tori Hobbs, Kara Cox, and Bowen Williams had four points each for Wicksburg.
Lakeside School 26, Hooper Academy 18: Anna Murph had six points and seven rebounds and Liza Eriksen had five points and eight rebounds to lead the Chiefs to the win.
Abbeville Christian 36, Evangel Christian 34: Anna Grace Blalock had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five steals to lead ACA (8-7, 2-0) to the region win. Analeigh Givens added 12 points with four assists and Amyah Goran had a game-high 13 rebounds.
On Thursday night, the Lady Generals beat Macon East 46-30 as Givens had 20 points, six rebounds and four steals and Blalock 13 points. Goran earned eight points and eight rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Straughn boys 37, Slocomb 28: Brody Campbell had nine points to lead Slocomb.
Jonathan Brooks led Straughn with 12 points and Jared Hawkins had 11.
Wiregrass Kings boys 59, Ezekiel Academy 30: The Wiregrass Kings JV improved to 10-0 with the win as Aden Spann had 22 points, all in the first half, and seven rebounds. Kane Helder added 16 points.
Evangel Christian boys 37, Abbeville Christian 23: Conner Jones had nine points and Conner Hutto and Hunter Reynolds five each to lead Abbeville Christian on Friday.
On Thursday night, the General JV boys lost in double overtime to Macon East 31-28. Jones had 10 points in the loss.
Abbeville Christian girls 38, Evangel Christian 11: Anna Grace Blalock had 13 points and Caroline Armstrong 11 for ACA (9-3).
On Thursday, the ACA JV girls beat Macon East 34-12 as Blalock had 15 points.
