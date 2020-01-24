Patrick Burke had 20 points, Marqueze Reeves 14 points and eight assists and Tyler Danzey 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Headland over county rival Abbeville, 74-66, in high school basketball action Friday at the Charles W. Smith Gym in Headland.
The Rams (14-6) also got 11 points from Andre Galloway.
Tyrek Colman led Abbeville (13-7) with 25 points. Monqarius Cooper added 18 for the Yellow Jackets.
Enterprise 76, Prattville 36: Dallas Howell scored 21 points to help Enterprise win its Class 7A, Area 3 finale in blowout fashion over Prattville that will force several coin flips to determine seeding for the area tournament.
Enterprise (14-11), Prattville (14-12) and Jeff Davis each finished area play at 2-4 behind undefeated Robert E. Lee. Monday, coin flips will determine the seeding.
Damarion Holt scored 12 points, Quentin Hayes added 11 for the Wildcats, who lost by 10 points in Prattville last Friday night. The Cats played 10 players and nine of them scored. Josh McCray scored eight points and Jalen Cunningham, Jared Smith and Dominic York added six points each.
The Wildcats led 21-10 after the first quarter and 35-20 at halftime. They outscored the Lions in the second half 41-16.
Ashford 58, Dale County 49: T.J. Holston had 18 points, DeChristian Newton 16 and Marquez McKnight 13 to lead Ashford (12-11, 1-3).
Keshaun Martin led Dale County (11-13) with 15 points.
Pike County 63, Providence Christian 39: Andres Burney had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and Omar Cumberbatch had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead 3A No. 7 ranked Pike County, which clinched the 3A, Area 4 title.
Jordan Hobdy added 10 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (14-5, 6-0).
Abe Chancellor led Providence Christian (13-10, 4-2) with 13 points. Cameron Ingram added eight points.
Wicksburg 42, Houston Academy 40 (OT): Nick Herbig and Mason Peters both hit a free throw for the only scoring in overtime as Wicksburg edged Houston Academy 42-40 in a Class 3A, Area 4 game.
The outcome snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Panthers against the Raiders.
Clay Morrison led Wicksburg (7-13, 1-5) with 12 points and Peters had 11.
Sean-Thomas Jones had 17 points and Kayden Mitchell 12 for HA (6-18, 1-5).
Opp 71, Slocomb 53: Opp trailed 26-19 at halftime, but outscored Slocomb 52-17 in the second half, including 28-8 in the third quarter, to earn the win.
With the win, Opp clinched the Class 3A, Area 3 title and will host an area tournament for the first time in school history.
Erik Matthews led Opp (9-6, 5-1) with 19 points. Bryan Matthews had 17 and River Day 11.
Slocomb (12-7, 2-4) was led by Tanner Berry with 18 points and Tyler Boyett with 13.
Geneva 68, Straughn 54: Dylan Creech scored 20 points and Damion Kemmerlin had 19 to help the Panthers (13-9, 4-2) pull away from Straughn.
Noah Johnson scored 12 points in the victory.
Straughn’s Demetric Toney led the Tigers with 21 points.
Geneva County 79, Houston County 30: J’quan Broxson had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Colby Fuller 15 points and nine rebounds and Emmanuel Henderson 14 points, seven assists and six steals to lead Geneva County (19-5, 5-1) in a Class 2A, Area 3 win. Combined with Daleville’s loss to Cottonwood, the Bulldogs won the area title.
Brakevion Saffold led Houston County (3-11, 1-5) with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Cottonwood 51, Daleville 50: Daleville had a chance to go ahead on the last play, but turned the ball over and the Bears hung on for the Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Raymon Bryant led Cottonwood (7-14, 0-6) with 18 points. Allen Jones had 12 and Suri Ware nine.
Daleville (14-7, 4-2) was led by Tomar Hobdy with 16 points and Melvin Mathews with 12.
Ariton 72, G.W. Long 67: Freshman Landon Tyler dominated with 26 points and 18 rebounds to help the Purple Cats (10-13, 2-4) hold off the Rebels (6-15, 0-6).
Ian Senn, an eighth grader, added 15 points for Ariton. Hayes Floyd added 13 points and 17 rebounds. Maddux Herring and Isaiah Johnson scored nine points each.
Braxton Whitehead led the Rebels with 27 points. Caison Long added 15.
Barbour County 45, Bullock County 33: Willie Screws led the Jaguars (19-9) with 15 points and Jaborius Bennett added 10.
Luke Sturdivant led the Hornets with nine points.
Zion Chapel 41, Elba 37: Brady Cobb had 12 points and Billy Heap eight to lead Zion Chapel (12-11), which finished a two-game seasonal sweep of Elba (2-11).
Kinston 65, New Brockton 54: Ayden Wallace had 14 points, Cale Sumblin 12 and Owen Patterson nine for Kinston (3-13).
Tariq Walker led New Brockton (3-16) with 30 points.
Wiregrass Kings 64, Byne Christian (Ga.) 39: Caleb Miller had 12 points and six rebounds and Nolan Perry had 11 points to lead the Kings (14-4).
James Strickland and Aden Spann both had eight points with Strickland also grabbing seven rebounds.
Girls
Enterprise 53, Prattville 20: Harmony Baker had 18 points, Alehzia McClain 16 and Nicole Higgins eight to lead Enterprise (8-17, 3-3) in a Class 7A, Area 3 win.
Geneva 46, Straughn 40: Madison Johnson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists in the Panthers’ win, which clinched the Class 3A, Area 3 title.
Aaliyah Simon had 13 points and five rebounds for Geneva, which led by a point at halftime and stretched it to nine late in the game before the Tigers hit a 3 in the final seconds. Melody Watson added nine points for the Panthers (14-9, 5-1).
The win avenged a road loss at Straughn (16-3, 4-2).
Kelsey Kelley led the Tigers with 11 points. Allie Kelley added 10.
Slocomb 42, Opp 33: Madison Ward’s 14 points led Slocomb (9-9, 3-3) in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Vanessa Stoudemire had a career-high 23 points to lead Opp (0-13, 0-6).
Headland 56, Abbeville 34: Adrianna Galloway scored 18 points and Rams teammate Jayden Blackmon added 17 to help Headland move to 16-3 this season.
Amiyah Danzey added 12 points in the victory.
Jamya Glover led Abbeville (7-12) with 12 points. Madison Grimsley added 11 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Pike County 47, Providence Christian 38: Kyah Rouse scored 20 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to help the Bulldogs pull away from Providence.
The outcome forced a three-way tie for first in Class 3A, Area 4 between Pike County, Providence Christian and Houston Academy, all with 4-2 marks. The three will flips coins on Monday to decide the top team and area tournament host.
Aliah Broadnax added nine points for Pike County (9-10, 4-2).
Shekinah McDaniel led Providence with 18 points. Autumn Mayes was next with seven points for the Eagles (11-12, 4-2).
Houston Academy 31, Wicksburg 21: Camille Reeves had 10 points to lead Houston Academy (15-7, 4-2) in a Class 3A, Area 4 game.
Tori Hobbs led Wicksburg (4-20, 0-6) with seven points.
G.W. Long 42, Ariton 33: Class 2A No. 5 G.W. Long clinched the 2A, Area 5 title with a win. Mary Beth Long paced the Rebels (18-5, 6-0) with 23 points.
Zakyria Johnson led Ariton (11-6, 4-2) with 15 points.
Geneva County 73, Houston County 42: Karoline Striplin had 31 points, 13 rebounds, nine block shots, four assists and three steals to lead 2A No. 2 Geneva County (18-4, 6-0).
Charlianna Boutwell added 14 points and seven assists and Jordyn Alston chipped in nine points and five assists.
Faith Hogan led Houston County (4-12, 0-6) with 21 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers.
Cottonwood 42, Daleville 37: Saniya Keys scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Bears.
Cottonwood improved to 12-11 overall, 4-2 in Class 2A, Area 3. The 12 wins are the most for a Cottonwood girls team in more than 20 years. Daleville fell to 7-9 and 2-4.
Janee Clements led the Warhawks (7-9, 2-4) with 14 points. Erika Herring scored 12 points.
Samson 57, Goshen 11: The Tigers wrapped up a perfect Class 2A, Area 4 campaign at 6-0 and improved to 16-6 overall with a road victory.
Brantley Edberg led Samson with 12 points. Kinley Johnson had 11, Jasmine Duff 10 and Shaylei Mock added eight points. Trinity Jenkins grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
Ajayden Rogers scored seven points to pace the Eagles (1-10, 1-4).
Kinston 59, New Brockton 14: Faith Peters had 18 points and Kelsi Cardwell 16 to lead Kinston (10-5).
Paula McKenna had five points to lead New Brockton (0-18).
Elba 39, Zion Chapel 22: Elba seized a 17-1 lead at the end of the first quarter in rolling to the win. Jaylyn Baker led Elba (16-6) with nine points and Freeda Hooks had seven as nine different players scored.
Kaylen McAllister had 10 points to lead Zion Chapel (7-13).
Bullock County 40, Barbour County 38: Cadashia Harris scored 13 points for the Hornets.
Precious Rumph led Barbour County with 12 points.
Junior Varsity
Headland boys 53, Abbeville 33: Kell Brown had 19 points, Nick White nine and T.J. Buttone eight to lead Headland.
Wauntavious Conley led Abbeville with 10 points and Dylan Crawford had nine points.
Dale County boys 40, Ashford 35: Andrew Martin had 12 points and Derrion Crossley 10 to lead Dale County.
Earnest Williams led Ashford with 13 points.
Wicksburg boys 37, Houston Academy 21: Dalton Taggart and Nic Longworth had 10 points each to lead Wicksburg.
J.T. Pitchford led HA with five points.
Geneva boys 36, Straughn 16: Preston Garner led the balanced Panthers with seven points and Bryson Barton was next with five.
Ariton boys 36, G.W. Long 33: Paxton Steed scored 19 points and Michael Ross added 15 for the Purple Cats.
Blayne McDaniel led the Rebels with 13 points.
Bullock County boys 49, Barbour County 19: Jaiden Engram led Barbour County with six points.
Wiregrass Kings boys 57, Byne Christian (Ga.) 16: Kane Helder had 13 points and five rebounds and Will Holland 12 points and four steals to lead the Kings.
Christian Miller had 10 points and five rebounds and Aden Spann had eight points.
Late Thursday
Girls
Eufaula 65, Lanett 63: Kaitlin Peterson had 33 points, including two go-ahead free throws in the final 20 seconds to help Eufaula defeat Lanett. Peterson added six steals, five assists and five rebounds.
Zahria Hoskey had 10 points and five rebounds and Jada Woods nine points for EHS.
Breann Glade had 23 points and Ariel Hall 10 for Lanett.
Pike Liberal Arts 44, Northside Methodist 41: Shelby Renfroe had 27 points to lead Pike Liberal Arts, which clinched the AISA Region 1, Area 2 regular season title with the win over the Knights.
Lucy Griffin led Northside Methodist with nine points and 14 rebounds.
Abbeville Christian 51, Ezekiel 36: Amyah Goran had 18 points and 22 rebounds and Anna Grace Blalock added 21 rebounds in the Generals (14-7) win. Caroline Armstrong earned 15 points and seven rebounds and Anna Leigh Givens had eight points, eight assists, six steals and four rebounds.
Springwood 42, Lakeside 33: Anna Murph had 15 points to lead Lakeside in the loss.
Varsity Boys
Lanett 67, Eufaula 62: The Class 6A No. 8 ranked Tigers fell to Class 1A No. 6 Lanett 67-62.
Eufaula led 45-42 going to the fourth quarter, but were outscored 25-17 in the final period.
Jadarius Blackshire had 13 points, Caleb Paige 12 and Devin Fuller 11 for Eufaula.
Kintavious Dozier had 22 points and Zameron Boozer 21 for Lanett.
Lakeside 62, Springwood 50: DaVantae Bowick had 22 points and Jayce James 20 to lead Lakeside over Springwood.
Pike Liberal Arts 96, Northside Methodist 34: Four players scored in double figures for Pike Liberal Arts -- Javon Christian with 19 points, Drew Nelson with 18, Nick O’Brien 16 and Austin Cross 14. Kase Chirico added eight points as Pike Lib had all 12 players score.
Adrian Dawson led NMA with 16 pints.
On Tuesday, Northside Methodist lost to Glenwood 57-36. Jack Anderson had 16 points and Jordan Fleming 11.
Abbeville Christian 78, Ezekiel 45: Jackson Blalock had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead ACA.
Christian Davis added 17 points and 11 rebounds, Dre Cobb 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Ryan Ledford nine points and four assists.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian girls 36, Ezekiel 22: Caroline Armstrong and Anna Grace Blalock both had 14 points and Diamond Cobb had eight points for ACA (13-3).
Ezekiel boys 31, Abbeville Christian 28 (OT): Conner Hutto had eight points and Hunter Reynolds and Conner Jones six points each for ACA.
