REHOBETH — Maddux Herring hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Ariton past Houston County 50-47 in the Rehobeth December Classic on Monday night.
The Lions’ Brakevion Saffold scored with eight seconds left to tie it before Herring took it down court and made the winning shot.
Hayes Floyd led Ariton with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Herring scored 11.
Saffold led Houston County with 21 points, while Brendon White added 16.
Ariton girls 46, Houston County 18: Zakyria Johnson scored 17, grabbed nine rebounds and had three assists for the Purple Cats.
Alexis Johnson had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Navariea Oliver had 14 rebounds.
Geneva County boys 51, Providence Christian 43: Colby Fuller scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds to pace the Bulldogs. Trey Williams scored 12 and had nine rebounds and Emmanuel Henderson scored 11 and had six assists.
Providence was led by Collins McClintock with 25 points.
Providence Christian girls 56, Wicksburg 36: Shekinah McDaniel scored 21 to pace Providence.
Toshanna Murry scored 13 for Wicksburg.
Varsity Boys
Regular Season
Houston Academy 62, New Brockton 25: Stefan Stevanovic led the Raiders with 24 points.
Luke Thompson added nine, while Braden Phillipps and Sean Thomas-Jones each scored eight.
New Brockton was led by Dalton Shehee and Tariq Walker with eight points each.
Abbeville 80, Daleville 70: Monquaris Cooper earned 25 points, Tyrek Coleman 21 and Deven Mills 17 to lead Abbeville.
Sincere McKenzie had 22 points and Peanut Bloodsaw 15 to lead Daleville.
Opp 64, Kinston 38: Bryan Matthews scored 17, Erik Matthews scored 12 and Jaydon Lacey 11 for the Bobcats.
Cale Sumblin and Ayden Wallace each scored 10 for Kinston.
Lee-Scott 43, Lakeside 31: For Lakeside, Davantae Bowick scored 19.
Varsity Girls
G.W. Long 48, Enterprise 33: The G.W. Long girls basketball team defeated Enterprise in the Geneva County/ESCC Tournament at Enterprise State.
Mary Beth Long led the Rebels with 19 points, while Emmaline Hughes scored 11 and Makenna Long nine.
Enterprise was led by Dashia Nelson with 10 points.
Geneva County 66, Elba 40: Karoline Striplin had 31 points and Anri Davis 14 to lead Geneva County in the final game of the Geneva County/ESCC Tournament Monday night.
Nina Williams had 10 points and Undrea Chism nine to lead Elba, which had seven players score.
Regular Season
Headland 61, Pike County 28: Jayden Blackmon scored 22 points in leading the Lady Rams to victory.
Amiyah Danzey and Adrianna Galloway each contributed 10 points.
Pike County was led by Kyah Rouse with 11.
Abbeville 56, Daleville 49: Madisen Grimsley had 17 points and NyDiqua Hardamon and JaMya Glover had 12 each for Abbeville.
Joye Anderson led Daleville with 18 points and Janee Clements had 15.
Charles Henderson 72, Luverne 15: Charles Henderson grabbed a 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter in cruising to the win.
Seven of the nine CHHS players scored with Troy signee Samira Moore leading the way with 18 points. Niaira Jones had 16, KK Hobdy 13 and Deanna Gosha had 10.
Khashya Richardson, Aniyah Burnett and La’Shanti Thomas had five each to lead Luverne.
Andalusia 51, Goshen 13: Shalisa Thomas 11 and Eryanna Sheridan 9 to lead the Andalusia win.
Ashunte Freeman had nine points to lead Goshen.
Kinston 42, Opp 17: Courtney Lunsford scored 15 for Kinston, while Kelsie Cardwell added 12.
Vanessa Stoudemire scored eight for Opp.
Junior Varsity
Pike County boys 51, Headland 49 (OT): Ja’Kelmon Glasco had nine points and Makhi Leverette, Ian Foster and Reginald Edwards had eight points each to lead Pike County.
For Headland, Nick White had 16 points, Kell Brown 13 and Cameron Murry nine points.
Opp boys 42, Kinston 6: Terry Davis scored 11 and Zaccheaus Lindsey 10 for Opp.
NASCAR
Pearn cites desire to spend more time with family as reason for decision
CHARLOTTE — Championship winning crew chief Cole Pearn of Joe Gibbs Racing is leaving NASCAR to spend more time with his family.
Pearn won the 2017 NASCAR championship with Martin Truex Jr. and guided Truex to the title race the last three years. Truex was the championship runner-up the last two years, including last month when a rare mistake in the pits cost the No. 19 team a shot at the title.
Pearn and Truex joined JGR this year when Furniture Row Racing closed. The move required Pearn, a Canadian, to relocate from Colorado to North Carolina and he made no secret of the outdoor time he missed with his family.
“At the end of the day, I really want to spend time with my family and actually see my kids grow up,” Pearn said Monday. “Being on the road, you are away from home so much and miss a lot of time with your family. I don’t want to miss that time anymore. ....I don’t want to look back in 20 years and think about everything I missed with my wife and kids while I was gone. They are what is most important to me.”
Pearn and Truex had a series-best seven wins this season. In five years together, the duo qualified for the title-deciding finale four times. They won 23 races since the start of 2016, best among all driver-crew chief combos over that time.
“I cannot say enough good things about Cole and what he has meant for my career,” Truex said. “I appreciate his hard work and dedication to our race team over the past six years going back to when he was my engineer at Furniture Row. Our friendship is what matters most to me and I’m happy that he’s doing what’s best for him and his family.”
Gibbs did not name a new crew chief for Truex.
