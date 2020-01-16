Melvin Mathews erupted for a career-high 39 points, doing most of the damage inside the paint, to lead the Daleville Warhawks to a 78-63 win over Houston County in a Class 2A, Area 3 boys basketball game Thursday night.
Tomar Hobdy added 15 points for Daleville, which improved to 12-6 overall and 3-1 in area play.
Brakevion Saffold had 28 points and Katvion Johnson had 19 for Houston County (3-10, 0-3).
Northside Methodist 70, Southern Prep Academy 41: Jack Anderson had 16 points, including his 1,000th point of his career on a dunk, to lead the Knights.
Jayden Porter had 15 points, Jordan Fleming 14 and Adrian Dawson 13 for NMA.
Goshen 58, New Brockton 41: Four players scored in double figures to lead Goshen (6-9, 3-0 in the Class 2A, Area 4 win. Dee Maddox led the effort with 16, followed by Deshawn Brown with 13, Makel Avery with 12 and DeTrevian Dix with 10.
New Brockton was led by Dillon Kelty with 14 and Tariq Walker with 11.
Kinston 52, Elba 48: Ayden Wallace scored 15 fourth-quarter points, leading the Bulldogs final quarter rally past Elba in a Class 1A, Area 3 contest.
Elba held a 34-29 lead going into the final period and boosted the margin to nine early in the quarter, but Wallace helped led the Bulldogs back behind his scoring.
Wallace finished with a game-high 25. Cale Sumblin added 12 points and Reece Hall nine for Kinston (2-11, 1-3).
Chrysytile Caldwell and Dylan Caldwell had 13 points each for Elba (2-8, 1-3).
Glenwood School 64, Lakeside School 47: Glenwood stormed back from a 14-point deficit as the fourth-ranked Gators avenged an earlier loss to the eighth-ranked Chiefs.
Lakeside (10-6) led 28-14 with 1:24 left in the half, but Glenwood finished on a 10-0 run to cut it to four at halftime. The Chiefs regrouped and led 35-32, but the Gators outscored Lakeside 32-12 the rest of the way.
Davantae Bowick had 14 points to lead Lakeside. Jayce James and Jacari Richardson both had 10 points and Richardson added seven steals and five assists.
Pike Liberal Arts 45, Macon East 38: Javon Christian had 21 points, Austin Cross nine and Nick O’Brien eight to lead Pike Liberal Arts (9-7).
Abbeville Christian 70, East Memorial 52: Jackson Blalock had 22 points and Christian Davis had 21 points to lead ACA. Jackson added eight rebounds and six assists.
Ryan Ledford added 11 points, Dre Cobb eight points and eight rebounds. Eli Seay also had eight rebounds.
Varsity girls
Geneva County 71, Samson 48: After a close first half, Class 2A’s No. 2 Geneva County Lady Dawgs pulled away from county rival Samson to earn a 71-48 win Thursday night.
Geneva County led just 34-30 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 18-11 in the third quarter to open up a 56-41 advantage. They continued to extend the lead in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with a halfcourt buzzer shot.
Karoline Striplin led Geneva County (15-4) with 25 points. Jordyn Alston followed with 14 and Charlianna Boutwell had 13.
Samson (12-6) was led by Jazmine Duff with 17 points and 10 rebounds and by Trinity Jenkins with eight points.
The game was a foul-plagued one with poor free-throw shooting. Geneva County made just 10-of-24 attempts and Samson only 12-of-33.
Daleville 59, Houston County 42: Erika Herring scored a career-high 29 points, highlighted by 12-of-19 free throws, to pace Daleville in a Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Joye Anderson added 11 points and Janee Clements nine for Daleville (7-7, 2-2).
Dashia Arguelles led Houston County (4-10, 0-4) with 10 points and Faith Hogans and Ashtani Rivers both added eight points.
Goshen 41: New Brockton 22: Ajayden Baker had 13 points and Ella Baker 10 to lead Goshen to its first win of the season. The Bulldogs improved to 1-8 overall and 1-2 in Class 2A, Area 4 play.
For New Brockton (0-15, 0-3), Destiny Swope had seven points.
Kinston 40, Elba 33: Courtney Lunsford had 17 points and Kelsi Cardwell had 12 as Kinston (7-5, 2-2) downed Elba in a Class 1A, Area 3 contest.
Elba (13-6, 3-1) was led by Nina Williams with 11 points.
Pike Liberal Arts 40, Macon-East 31: Shelby Renfroe had 16 points, six assists and five steals and Lakin Harrell had 11 points to lead Pike Liberal Arts (14-7).
Glenwood School 38, Lakeside School 23: Anna Murph and Liza Eriksen both had eight points and 12 rebounds to lead Lakeside (6-12) in the loss.
Abbeville Christian 59, East Memorial 22: Analeigh Givens celebrated her 18th birthday by leading the Generals (10-7) with 26 points.
Amya Goran added eight points and 10 rebounds, Anna Grace Blalock had six points and 10 rebounds and Caroline Armstrong had eight points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian 33, East Memorial 18: Conner Jones had 14 points and Conner Hutto had 10 points to lead ACA.
