Bryan Matthews scored 20 points in leading Opp past Kinston 62-39 in high school boys basketball action on Thursday night.
Jaydon Lacey added 11 and Tavian Head nine.
Kinston was led by Ayden Wallace with 14 points.
Lakeside 62, Springwood 50: DaVantae Bowick had 22 points and Jayce James 20 to lead Lakeside over Springwood.
Varsity Girls
Eufaula 65, Lanett 63: Kaitlin Peterson had 33 points, including two go-ahead free throws in the final 20 seconds to help Eufaula defeat Lanett. Peterson added six steals, five assists and five rebounds.
Zahria Hoskey had 10 points and five rebounds and Jada Woods nine points for EHS.
Breann Glade had 23 points and Ariel Hall 10 for Lanett.
Pike Liberal Arts 44, Northside Methodist 41: Shelby Renfroe had 27 points to lead Pike Liberal Arts, which clinched the AISA Region 1, Area 2 regular season title with the win over the Knights.
Lucy Griffin led Northside Methodist with nine points and 14 rebounds.
Springwood 42, Lakeside 33: Anna Murph had 15 points to lead Lakeside in the loss.
Kinston 51, Opp 22: Courtney Lunsford scored 17 in leading Kinston.
Kelsi Cardwell added 14 and Addison Musgrove contributed 10.
Opp was led by Brooke Donaldson with eight.
Zion Chapel 41, New Brockton 25: Janna Miles led the Rebels with 22 points, while Alanah Bunce scored 15, four on 3-pointers.
New Brockton was led by Madison Meeks scored 12, all on 3-pointers, and Paula McKenna added nine.
Junior Varsity
Pike Liberal girls 35, Northside Methodist 20: NMA was led by Brooke Hallman with 12 points.
Opp boys 47, Kinston 6: Zack Hill and Terry Davis each scored eight for Opp, while Dameriaze Green added seven.
Colby Tew scored five for Kinston.
