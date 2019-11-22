ASHFORD — DeChristian Newton hit three free throws to send the game into overtime and scored a game-high 26 points — 20 of those after halftime — in leading Ashford to a 70-67 double overtime win against Trinity on Friday night.
Down by 3 in regulation with 1.5 seconds left, Newton hit the clutch free throws after being fouled attempting a 3-point shot to send the game into overtime.
The game was tied 62-62 at the end of the first overtime. Ashford’s Marquez McKnight hit 1-of-2 free throws to tie the game with 19 seconds left.
Trinity missed a shot at the buzzer to send the game into the second overtime.
Ashford took the lead on a Newton layup to begin the final overtime and held on for the victory when McKnight blocked a 3-point try for Trinity at the buzzer.
Following Newton in scoring for Ashford was T.J. Holston with 14 points, while John Luke Lasseter added 10 and McKnight eight.
Trinity was led by Parker Hughes with 21 points.
Ashford improved to 2-2.
Houston Academy 69, Cottonwood 66: Stefan Stevanovic had 23 points and Sean Thomas-Jones 21 to pace the Raiders.
Kadyn Mitchell added 13 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.
Raymond Bryant had 41 points to lead Cottonwood. He hit five 3-pointers and was 12-of-15 at the foul line.
Enterprise 40, Charles Henderson 35: Quentin Hayes had 15 points and Josh McCray nine to lead Enterprise.
Devin Parker had 24 points and Keith Wheeler had 11 for Charles Henderson.
Eufaula 62, Barbour County 47: Eiszeric Thomas scored 16 to lead the Tigers.
Barbour County was led by D.J. Williams with 14 and Willie Screws with 10.
Geneva Thanksgiving Tournament
Geneva 72, Rehobeth 70 (OT): Kahari McReynolds scored on a layup right before the buzzer following a Geneva steal to give the Panthers an overtime win.
Dylan Creech had 21 points, while McReynolds and Trevon Kemmerlin had 12 each and Damion Kemmerlin 10 to lead Geneva.
Devonte Townsend led Rehobeth with 16 points. Parker Turner added 14 and Kase Keasler 10.
Wicksburg 73, Samson 38: Devontae White scored 34 and Zeke Kelley 11 for Wicksburg in the Geneva Thanksgiving Tournament.
Samson was led by Hayden McCoy with 21.
Geneva County 70, Florala 62: Emmanuel Henderson led the Geneva County scorers with 26 points, and also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists.
Trey Williams contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds and J’Quan Broxson had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Late Thursday
Slocomb 90, Rehobeth 78: Tanner Berry had 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braydon Whitaker 23 points and six assists to lift Slocomb over Rehobeth. Jaylen Nobles added 16 points and Rashawn Miller had 14.
Cole Arthur led Rehobeth with 15 points. Trey Thomas and Parker Turner both had 13 points and Jay Trawick had 12.
Northside Methodist 61, Abbeville Christian 60: Jack Anderson hit two free throws with 40 seconds left and the Knights held on for the win.
Adrian Dawson led the Knights with 31 points. Anderson added 14.
Jackson Blalock and Bryon Ledford led ACA with 16 points each. Chris Davis added 10.
Florala 70, Samson 24: Mekhi James had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Florala.
Rashaad Coleman added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Samson was led by Hayden McCoy with 12 points.
Varsity Girls
Geneva Thanksgiving Tournament
Geneva girls 50, Providence Christian 33: Madison Johnson had 20 points, Makaley Boswell14 and Brooklyn Kemmerlin eight to lead the Panthers.
Autumn Mayes led Providence Christian with seven points.
Geneva County 72, Florala 47: Karoline Striplin had 33 points, 15 rebounds, eight blocks and four assists and Jordan Alston 10 points with four steals for Geneva County.
The Lady Dawgs also got nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds from Abby Land and seven points and four assists from Charlianna Boutwell.
Sharae Coleman led Florala with 18 points. Laken Hadley had 15.
Regular Season
Houston Academy 44, Cottonwood 41: Laura Baker had 14 points and Ashlyn Conner and Caley Caldwell had 11 points each to lead HA.
Diamond Acree had 15 points and Saniya Keys had 11 for Cottonwood.
Charles Henderson 58, Enterprise 20: Samira Moore and Niaira Jones both had 18 points and KK Hobdy had 13 to lead the Trojan win.
Jayde Pena led Enterprise with 10 points.
Eufaula 96, Barbour County 29: Five players scored in double figures to lead Eufaula (5-0), led by Kaitlin Peterson with 21 points. Peterson also had five steals and four assists.
I’yauna Gordy had 16 points, Mi’Kasia Floyd 14, Aaliyah Riley 12 and Deonna Carter 10 for EHS. Floyd also had eight rebounds and four steals and Riley had five steals.
For Barbour County, Aleah Peterson scored 10.
Late Thursday
Slocomb 47, Rehobeth 46: Chesnee Aplin scored with 12 seconds left to give Slocomb the lead and the RedTops held on for the win.
Madison Ward led Slocomb with 17 points. Ally Price and Gracen Hodges both had seven points. Price added 13 rebounds.
Sylvia Somma had 18 points and Julie Miller 10 for Rehobeth.
Fort Walton (Fla.) 53, Enterprise 24: Alehzia McClain had 12 points to lead Enterprise in a loss Thursday night.
Junior Varsity
Eufaula 54, Barbour County 22: For the Jaguars, Jaiden Ingram scored 11 and Ileek Quinn 10.
Late Thursday
Slocomb boys 40, Rehobeth 37: Brody Campbell had 14 points and Brock Hatcher had nine to lead Slocomb.
Shelton Arroyo led Rehobeth with 10 points.
Middle School
Charles Henderson girls 30, Barbour County 29: Amanda Hersche led the Trojans with 10 points.
Barbour County was led by Anesia Eutsey with 13 points and 17 rebounds.
Charles Henderson boys 38, Barbour County 33: Jywon Boyd scored 18 to lead Charles Henderson
Barbour County was led by Aleek Quinn with 16 points and 13 rebounds and DyQwayshun Grubbs with 13 points.
