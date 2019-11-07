Northside Methodist Academy defeated Pike Liberal Arts 44-27 in girls varsity basketball action on Thursday night.
Ashlyn Simpson led the way with 16 points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Anna Lee Hathcock contributed 11 points for the Knights.
Junior Varsity
Dothan girls 35, Park Crossing 15: Chalice Pitman had nine points, Journey Bishop eight and Kay Smith six to lead the Wolves
Geneva girls 25, Slocomb 20: Cheyenne Hammock led the Panthers with 13 points.
Middle School
Ariton boys 35, Zion Chapel 30: Lawson Leger led the Purple Cats with 20 points.
Zion Chapel was led by Wes Braisted and Slade Grantham with six points each.
Houston Academy boys 41, Rehobeth 21: Corey Campbell scored 14 and Kadyn Mitchell 11 for the Raiders.
Rehobeth was led by Cameron Jones with seven.
Houston Academy girls 41, Rehobeth 23: Camille Reeves led HA with 13 points.
Rehobeth was led by Maurissia Walker with seven.
Samson girls 25, Geneva County 23: Karleigh Moore scored eight and Brantley Edberg seven for Samson.
Geneva County was led by Parmia Preyer with eight.
G.W. Long boys 31, Wicksburg 19: Bryson Hughes scored 12 and Brayden Whitehead 10 for the Rebels.
G.W. Long girls 29, Wicksburg 3: Ally Whitehead scored 12 and Maleah Long eight for the Rebels.
Providence Christian boys 37, Ashford 29: Eb Anderson scored 12 and Porter Dykes contributed nine for the Eagles.
Ashford was led by Ricky McKay with 10 and Nick Williams with eight.
Elba girls 54, New Brockton 13: A’Lyric Whitfield had 17 points, Kendra Juarez and Halie Wilkerson had seven points each and Tajah Purvis and Destenee Tidwell had six points each to lead Elba.
Areonna Brewer had four points to lead New Brockton.
Bullock County boys 77, Barbour County 33: Keldric Hurts scored 31 to lead Bullock County.
Barbour County was led by Ileek Quinn with 12 and DyQwayshon Grubbs with nine.
Bullock County girls 37, Barbour County 21: Zahara Still scored 19 to lead Bullock County.
The Jaguars were led by Enasia Ivory with nine and Anesia Eutsey with eight.
