Providence Christian dominated the first three quarters in defeating Ashford 60-49 in high school basketball action Monday night.
The Eagles (12-9) led 18-12 at the quarter, 35-23 at halftime and 56-37 after three quarters before the Yellow Jackets (9-12) cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter.
Gus Goldsborough had 14 points and Cole Smith 12 to lead PCS with Smith knocking down three 3-pointers and Goldsborough two. All nine Eagle players scored with seven scoring five or more.
DeChristian Newton led Ashford with 21 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers. TJ Holston followed with 13.
Ariton 58, New Brockton 35: Hayes Floyd had 17 points and five assists and Maddux Herring had 13 points to lead Ariton.
Dillon Kelty had 17 points and Tariq Walker 10 for New Brockton.
Evangel Christian 59, Pike Liberal Arts 33: The Patriots were led in the loss by Austin Cross with 12 points and Nick O’Brien with nine points.
Varsity Girls
Providence Christian 53, Ashford 35: Three players scored in double figures to lead Providence Christian to the win. Autumn Mayes had 15 points, Shekinah McDaniel 11 and Emma Williams 10.
Ashford was led by Trinity McCree with 12 points.
Ariton 41, New Brockton 11: Alexis Johnson had 12 points to lead Ariton over New Brockton.
Pike Liberal Arts 49, Evangel Christian 47 (2OT): Pike Liberal Arts won its 10th straight game, downing Evangel Christian in double overtime.
The Patriots outscored the visitors 8-6 in the second overtime with Shelby Renfroe scoring four of the eight points.
Renfroe finished with a game-high 27 points. Ansley Adams added 10 for PLAS (14-7). Sarah Todd Floyd had a team-high eight rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian 56, Ashford 20: Bo Thornell had 14 points and Charlie Leger 11 to lead Providence Christian, which had 10 players score in the win.
Ernest Williams had nine points and Jay Fields eight for Ashford.
Ariton 48, New Brockton 31: CJ McNabb had 14 points, Michael Ross 12 and Paxton Steed 10 to lead Ariton.
Matt Smith had 14 points and Baylon Foster nine for New Brockton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.