OPP — Providence Christian’s record-breaking season continued Tuesday night.
Already owners of a school record for wins in a season as an AHSAA member, the Eagles advanced to the Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament with a 67-57 win at Opp.
Cole Smith led the way scoring for the Eagles with 17 points, which included draining five 3-pointers.
Collins McClintock and Abe Chancellor each scored 14, while Grant Weatherford added 12 and Jackson Colley scored 10.
The Eagles advanced to the regional to play the Dadeville-Bullock County winner on Saturday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
Opp (11-7) was led by Erik Matthews with 22 points and Bryan Matthews with 21.
The Eagles improved to 17-11 with the victory.
Opp ends its season at 11-7.
Pike County 48, Slocomb 35: Andres Burney had 11 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks to lead Pike County, which avenged a sub-regional loss from last year to Slocomb.
Zequan Boyd and Omar Cumberbatch both added 10 points and Cumberbatch added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6).
Braydon Whitaker led Slocomb with 15 points.
Pike County will face the Pike Road-Randolph County winner in the Class 3A Southeast Regional Tournament on Saturday. Slocomb finished the season 16-9.
Class 5A
Tallassee 55, Charles Henderson 53: Charles Henderson’s season ended on a tip-in at the buzzer Tuesday night at No. 8-ranked Tallassee.
It was the fifth game this season Charles Henderson lost on a shot at the buzzer.
The Trojans finished the season 17-14. Tallassee (27-4) advanced to play at the Southeast Regional Tournament against Sylacauga.
Akeivas Short led Charles Henderson with 13 points. Tay Knox followed with 10 and Keith Wheeler had nine.
Class 4A
Montgomery Catholic 72, Ashford 47: Ashford’s season came to an end on the rod at No. 5 Catholic of Montgomery.
Ashford finished the season 13-15.
Class 2A
Geneva County 70, Goshen 49: Emmanuel Henderson and Colby Fuller both pumped in 23 points in leading the Bulldogs to the victory.
Fuller pulled down 12 rebounds and Henderson grabbed eight.
Geneva County improved to 25-5 and will play on Friday in the Southeast Regional in Montgomery to face Ariton.
Makel Avery scored 15 for Goshen and DeShawne Brown added 14.
Goshen ends its season at 9-14.
Ariton 53, Central-Coosa 50: Hayes Floyd scored 16, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out five assists for the Purple Cats.
Ian Senn and Isaiah Johnson each scored 12 for the Purple Cats (14-16), which advanced to the Southeast Regional to play Geneva County on Friday.
Daleville 73, Zion Chapel 47: Tomar Hobdy led the Warhawks with 22 points.
Bryan Beckwith had a big game with 20 points, which included hitting five 3-pointers in the first half.
Sincere McKenzie contributed 10 points for Daleville, which improved to 18-10 and advances to the Southeast Regional in Montgomery on Friday to play Barbour County.
Bryce Watson scored nine for Zion Chapel.
Barbour County 81, Thorsby 43: Javier Walker scored 16 to lead five Jaguars in double figure scoring.
Ralph Williams scored 15 and pulled down eight rebounds, while D.J. Williams and Ziquayvion Nelson each scored 11 and Willie Screws added 10.
Barbour County advances to the Southeast Regional on Friday in Montgomery.
Class 6A
Sidney Lanier 71, Dothan 59: Dylan Glover led Dothan with 15 points.
Jabre Barber followed with 11 and Elijah Allen added nine.
Both Glover and Barber fouled out of the game.
The Wolves ended the season at 14-7.
Eufaula 60, Carver 58: Eiszeric Thomas scored 19 and Rodarious Thomas scored 16 as the Tigers pulled off the big win.
Eufaula improved to 25-5 and advanced to the Southeast Regional in Montgomery on Friday.
AISA
Lakeside boys 51, Monroe Academy 28: The Chiefs advances to the Final Four to play Edgewood Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Montgomery at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Davantae Bowick led the way with 17 points, while Jacari Richardson scored 14 and had seven assists and seven steals.
Billy Nix blocked eight shots for Lakeside.
Girls
Class 2A
Geneva County 72, Goshen 29: Karoline Striplin had 23 points, Jordyn Alston 12 and Charlianna Boutwell and Anri Davis 11 each to lead Class 2A No. 4-ranked Geneva County (24-5).
The Lady Dawgs advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament against Reeltown on Friday at Garrett Coliseum.
