Devonte Townsend had 19 points, Trey Thomas 18 and Parker Turner 14 to lead Rehobeth (14-13) over Providence Christian 73-60.
Collins McClintock had 14 points and Abe Chancellor and Jackson Colley 11 each for PCS.
Eufaula 75, Enterprise 63: Rodarious Thomas had 21 points, Eiszeric Thomas 14 and Josh and Caleb Paige both had eight points.
Dallas Howell led Enterprise with 21 points. Josh McCray followed with 11 and Quentin Hayes had 10.
Geneva 63, Wicksburg 54: For Geneva, Noah Johnson led the way with 16. Trevon Kemmerlin added 13.
Wicksburg was led by Sawyer Rivenbark with 18. Zeke Kelley and Zeke Herbig both added 14 points.
Dale County 70, Houston County 46: Shane Wesley had 29 points and Frank Carson 12 to lead Dale County (12-12).
Brendan White had 17 points and Katavion Johnson 12 for Houston County.
Ariton 58, Zion Chapel 46: Hayes Floyd and Landon Tyler both had 12 points, 11 rebounds and Floyd added five assists to lead Ariton (12-13), which also got nine points and five assists from Maddux Herring.
Billy Heap led Zion Chapel with 12 points.
Headland 87, Cottonwood 65: Patrick Burke had 24 points, Marquez Reeves 21, Tyler Danzey 15 and Dre Newman had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Headland (15-8).
Raymond Bryant had 16 points, Mekhi Anglin 15, Suri Ware 13 and Allen Jones 10 for Cottonwood.
Brantley 73, Elba 58: Billy Burnett had 24 points, Kenuwyn Dixon 14, Taye Person 13 and Adam Carslie 10 to lead Brantley (16-4) over Elba.
Pike Liberal Arts 49, Success Unlimited 42: Nick O’Brien had 16 points, Austin Cross 12, Drew Nelson 11 and Javon Christian 10 for Pike Lib (13-8).
Varsity Girls
Geneva 50, Wicksburg 18: Makaley Boswell scored 11 to lead the Panthers (15-9).
Madison Johnson and Melody Watson each scored 10.
Wicksburg was led by Kara Cox with eight.
Eufaula 64, Enterprise 53: Kaitlin Peterson scored 19, grabbed seven rebounds, had four assists and four steals for the Tigers.
Denahria Hicks scored 16 and Zahria Hoskey had 11 points and five rebounds.
Enterprise was led by Alehzia McClain with 28 points.
Slocomb 54, Daleville 36: Madison Ward scored 17, Allie Price 11 and Breanna Hatcher 10 for Slocomb.
Joye Anderson scored 19 and Janee Clements 14 for Daleville.
Headland 52, Cottonwood 18: Adrianna Galloway led the way with 13 points, while Alexus Neal scored 12 and Amiyah Danzey 11.
Dothan 60, North Bay Haven (Fla.) 24: Amiyah Rollins had 19 points, Brianna Reese 15 and Alexis Hudgens 10 to lead Dothan (19-3).
Providence Christian 42, Rehobeth 23: Emma Houston had 11 points, Mary Lynn Solomon nine and Emma Williams and Autumn Mayes seven each to lead Providence Christian (13-12).
Julia Miller had 10 points for Rehobeth (9-15).
Ariton 48, Zion Chapel 18: Lexie Willoughby had 16 points, Zakyria Johnson 15 points and 14 rebounds and Alexis Johnson had six points and eight steals for Ariton.
Janna Miles had eight points to lead Zion Chapel.
Elba 54, Brantley 24: Nina Williams had 22 points and Freeda Hooks 13 to lead Elba, which clinched the Class 1A, Area 3 regular-season title.
Macon East 41, Northside Methodist Academy 38: Ashlyn Simpson had 17 points and 21 rebounds and Anna Leigh Hathcock 10 points for Northside Methodist.
Pike Liberal Arts 44, Success Unlimited 15: Pike Lib won its 13th straight game as Tiffany Johnson and Lakin Harrell both had 10 points and Johnson added seven rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Geneva boys 43, Wicksburg 35: Bryson Barton led Geneva with 16, while Logan Adams added 14.
Dalton Taggart had 14 points to lead Wicksburg.
Rehobeth boys 45, Providence Christian 34: Shelton Arroyo had 14 points to lead Rehobeth.
Bo Thornell had 12 to lead Providence Christian.
Abbeville Christian girls 42, Eastwood 15: Amyah Goran had 14 points, Anna Grace Blalock 13 and Caroline Armstrong nine points for ACA (17-3).
Abbeville Christian boys 44, Eastwood 26: Conner Hutto had 20 points and Justin Murphy seven to lead ACA.
