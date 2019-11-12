Four players scored in double figures as Rehobeth ruined the debut of new Houston Academy head coach Scott Whitaker with a 76-66 win over the Raiders at HA’s Killingsworth Gym in the season opener for both teams.
Davante Townsend had 14 points, Parker Turner and Cole Arthur 12 each and Jay Trawick 11 for Rehobeth (1-0).
Houston Academy (0-1) was led by Stefan Stevanovich with 22 points.
The game was the first for Whitaker, a former Wicksburg coach who took over this season at HA after longtime coach Ron Watson retired in the off-season.
Carroll 73, Ashford 42: Lanterian Shider had 17 points, Elijah Terry 13 and Bryson Dawkins 12 to lead Carroll in a season-opening win.
DeChristian Newton led Ashford with 15 points.
Dale County 64, Cottonwood 52: Keshaun Martin had 29 points with 10 rebounds and Terrance Green had 10 points to lead Dale County.
Raymond Bryant had 29 points to lead Cottonwood.
Carver (Montgomery) boys 68, Enterprise 56: In a season opener on Monday, the Wildcats fell to the Wolverines.
Dominic York had 15 points, Quentin Hayes 11 and Jalen Cunningham 10 for Enterprise, which will be without the services of all-star Dallas Howell (injured knee) for another month. Hayes had seven rebounds.
Lee-Scott 55, Abbeville Christian 42: Parker Ludlum and Jackson Blalock both had 11 points for ACA with Ludlum earning seven rebounds and Blalock five rebounds and four assists. Chris Davis had 10 points and five rebounds.
Emmanuel Christian 70, East Hill Christian 66: Weston Kriser had 22 points, Javon Neal and Caleb McGahee 12 each and Jalyn Brown 10 for Emmanuel Christian.
Nick Young had 18 points to lead East Hill.
Girls
Daleville 43, Wicksburg 19: Daleville won its second straight game at the Daleville Tip-Off Classic, beating Wicksburg 43-19 on Tuesday night.
Janaee Clements had 17 points and Joye Anderson and Erika Herring both had eight points for Daleville.
Kara Cox led Wicksburg with six points.
Headland 57, Providence Christian 30: Aniyah Danzey and Jayden Blackmon both had 18 points and Alexus Neal had 10 to lead Headland to a win at the Daleville Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday night.
Autumn Mayes led Providence Christian with 18 points.
Houston Academy 42, Rehobeth 34: Ashlyn Conner had 14 points and Branhem Hewes seven to lead the Raiders (2-0) over the Rebels in a regular-season game Tuesday.
Sylvia Somma had 15 points and Kelly Godwin had eight for Rehobeth.
On Monday night, Houston Academy defeated Wicksburg 26-21 in the Daleville Tip-Off Classic. Conner had eight points and Hewes six for HA. Toshonna Murry had nine points and Aubrey Bond seven for Wicksburg.
Ashford 60, Houston County 56: Darian Bell had 23 points, Lexie Glover 16 and Madison Brown seven for Ashford in the regular-season opener for both teams.
Ashanty Rivers had 22 points, Faith Hogan 19 and Diamond Ealy-Carter had 15.
Cottonwood 52, Dale County 22: Dale County was led Keunah Helms with 10 points.
Northside Methodist 60, Vernon (Fla.) 43: Lucy Griffin had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Northside Methodist in a win at the Bethlehem Tournament.
Abbey Quattlebaum had nine points, 11 assists and four steals and Kaden Williams also had nine points for NMA.
Lee-Scott 55, Abbeville Christian 32: Shay Thomas had 11 points and seven rebounds and Ana Grace Blalock had nine points and eight rebounds for ACA (0-1).
East Hill Christian 31, Emmanuel Christian 25: The Warriors dropped a decision to East Hill Christian. Emma Gurman led the Warriors with 13 points.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 42, Rehobeth 32: J.T. Pitchford had 11 points and Kadyn Mitchell seven for HA.
Zaveion Helms had 12 points and Shelton Arroyo eight for Rehobeth.
Carroll boys 48, Ashford 12: Jason McIntosh had 14 points and Johnny Holloman 13 for Carroll.
Nick Williams and Tyson Daniels had four points each for Ashford.
Dale County boys 67, Cottonwood 11: JoJo Rogers had 10 points and Ethan Diggs and Justin Ferguson had nine points each for Dale County.
Emmanuel Christian JV boys 46, East Hill 14: Alden Corbin and Talhan Frazier both had 12 points to lead Emmanuel Christian.
Abbeville Christian girls 24, Lee-Scott 15: Caroline Armstrong had 17 points and Ana Blalock seven for ACA (1-0).
Junior High
Geneva County boys 36, Geneva 24: Omari Holmes had 16 points and Tristen Straight 10 to lead Geneva County (8-0).
JaCarious Threat had nine points to lead Geneva.
Geneva boys 34, Geneva County 15: Kaden Ward and Cheyenne Hammock had nine points each to lead Geneva.
Damia Payne had four to lead Geneva County.
Opp girls 18, Dauphin 14: Amilanna Cooper had nine points, all off 3-pointers, and Opp won for the first time since 2011 over Dauphin. Promise Lindsey added seven points for Opp.
Serenyti Leonard, Sarah Amos and Kinley Hutto had four points each for Dauphin.
Elba girls 28, Luverne 24: A’lyric Whitfield had 20 points to lead Elba.
Kyashya Richardson had 15 for Luverne.
G.W. Long boys 34, South Dale 22: Bryson Hughes had 19 points and Brayden Whitehead six to lead G.W. Long.
G.W. Long girls 41, South Dale 5: Emma Claire Long had 16 points, Allie Whitehead 13 and Maleah Long nine to lead G.W. Long, which finished the season 10-1.
Houston Academy boys 36, Providence Christian 22: On Monday, the Raiders beat the Eagles behind 12 points each from Kadyn Mitchell and Corey Campbell.
Calvin McClintock had seven points to lead Providence.
Middle School
Admiral Moorer girls 39, Barbour County 20: Ganielle Palmer had 12 points and Shantavia Jackson seven for Admiral Moorer.
Enasia Ivory had 16 points for Barbour County.
Admiral Moorer boys 57, Barbour County 25: Tony Hill had 15 points and Tony Coleman 10 for Admiral Moorer.
Ileek Quinn had 11 points and Dyqwayshon Grubbs five for Barbour County.
7th/8th grade
Dauphin 8th grades boys 35, Opp 8: Andrew Purcell had 14 points to lead Dauphin’s win.
Ian Musgrove had five points for Opp (4-6).
Dauphin 51, Opp 17: Jonathan Steed had 15 points, Brady Richardson 13 and Cayden Boutwell 10 to lead Dauphin.
AC Hightower had six points to lead Opp (2-5).
