Dothan’s Amiyah Rollins hit a go-ahead basket with six seconds left and Central of Phenix City missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the state’s Class 6A No. 8 ranked Dothan Wolves earned a 49-47 win in girls high school basketball action Saturday in Phenix City.
Keke Wilson led Dothan (17-3) with 15 points, followed by Alexis Hudgens with 14. Rollins added eight, including the game-winning points.
Alleya King led Central with 14 points.
Eufaula 81, Abbeville 24: Kaitlin Peterson had 18 points, 10 steals, eight assists and six steals, while Jada Woods had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists and Zahria Hoskey 12 for Class 6A No. 6 Eufaula (22-4) in the win.
Madisen Grimsley led Abbeville with 16 points.
Headland 65, Slocomb 37: Adrianna Galloway had 31 points to power Headland over Slocomb.
Trinity Griffin added 12 points and Alexus Neal 10 for the Rams (17-3).
Chesnee Aplin had 17 points to lead Slocomb.
Ariton 50, Zion Chapel 17: Sister siblings Zakyria Johnson and Alexis Johnson combined for 39 points, 15 rebounds and eight steals to lead Ariton over Zion Chapel.
Zakyria Johnson had 27 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Alexis Johnson added 12 points, all off four 3-pointers, with five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Lexie Willoughby chipped in nine points for Ariton, all on three 3-pointers.
Janna Miles led Zion Chapel with 10 points.
Varsity Boys
Dothan 61, Central-Phenix City 56: Jabre Barber had 15 points, Elijah Allen 12 and Jayden Folmar 10 to lead the Dothan (11-6) to the win in Phenix City.
Trey Bellamy had 13 points for Central.
Eufaula 85, Abbeville 35: Rodarius Thomas had 16 points and Caleb Paige 14 to lead Eufaula (19-6).
Jayven Anderson had 11 points for Abbeville.
Slocomb 64, Headland 52: Braydon Whitaker had 28 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers, and Tanner Berry had 15 to lead Slocomb.
Patrick Burke lead Headland with 15 points and Tyler Danzey and Marquez Reeves had 12 points each.
Poplar Springs (Fla.) 92, Geneva 87: Noah Johnson and Kaleb King had 19 points each, Damien Kemmerlin 16 and Kahari McReynolds 12 for Geneva in the high-scoring loss.
Pike County 49, Notasulga 42: Andres Burney had 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks to lead the Bulldogs (15-5). Jordan Hobdy added eight points.
Ariton 56, Zion Chapel 44: A night after earning his 1,000th career point, Hayes Floyd scored 23 points and earned 10 rebounds to pace the Purple Cats over the Rebels. Floyd was recognized during Saturday’s game for his 1,000th point achievement from Friday night.
Ian Senn had 14 points and Landon Tyler 12 points and eight rebounds for Ariton (11-13).
Brady Cobb led Zion Chapel with 14 points and Michael McDaniel had 11.
Northside Methodist Academy 79, Southern Prep 54: Adrian Dawson earned 23 points, Jack Anderson 21 and Jayden Porter 19 to lead the Knights’ victory.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian girls win state title: Abbeville Christian won the AISA Class 1A Junior Varsity State Tournament Saturday in Alabaster, winning all three tournament games.
The Generals beat Crenshaw Christian 35-15 and Cornerstone Christian 26-12 before downing Southern Academy in the championship 42-35.
In the championship win over Southern, Caroline Armstrong, the tournament MVP, had 21 points and Anna Grace Blalock had 16. Blalock was named to the all-tournament team.
In the win over Crenshaw, Armstrong had 19 points and Blalock eight points. In the victory over Cornerstone, Armstrong had 13 and Blalock 12.
Central-Phenix City boys 49, Dothan 48 (OT): Dothan was led by Jamarcus Allen with nine points and Javierre Jackson with eight points.
Headland boys 55, Slocomb 39: Kell Brown had 15 points and Caleb Dozier eight to lead Headland.
Brody Campbell had 24 points and Josh King 11 to pace Slocomb.
Eufaula boys 73, Abbeville 24: Jamir Bouier and Tyon Mitchell had 13 points each and Jalen Coleman and Jovin Hunter 12 each to lead Eufaula.
Dylan Crawford had nine points to lead Abbeville.
Late Friday Varsity Boys
Ashford 58, Dale County 49: T.J. Holston had 18 points, DeChristian Newton 16 and Marquez McKnight 13 to lead Ashford (12-11, 1-3).
Keshaun Martin led Dale County (11-13) with 15 points.
Greenville 78, Carroll 62: The Eagles fell in the Class 5A, Area 3 game on the road. No details were available.
Junior Varsity
Dale County boys 40, Ashford 35: Andrew Martin had 12 points and Derrion Crossley 10 to lead Dale County.
Earnest Williams led Ashford with 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.