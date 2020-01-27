SLOCOMB – Samson rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Slocomb 49-45 in high school girls basketball action on Monday.
The Tigers (17-6) trailed 38-33 after three quarters before fighting back for the win.
Shaylei Mock hit two clutch free throws with nine seconds left to put Samson up by 3 en route to the win.
Kinley Johnson scored 17 to lead Samson, while Trinity Jenkins scored 10 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Mock had eight points.
Breanna Hatcher had a big game for Slocomb with 24 points.
Dothan 55, Andalusia 24: Amiyah Rollins had 13 points and Keke Wilson 12 to lead Class 6A No. 8 ranked Dothan (18-3).
Shalisa Thomas had eight points to lead Andalusia.
In a late schedule addition, Dothan will host North Bay Haven (Fla.) Tuesday.
Geneva County 66, Headland 57: Karoline Striplin had 23 points, 13 rebounds, 11 block shots and seven assists to lead 2A No. 2 ranked Geneva County (19-4).
Charlianna Boutwell had 12 points, Jordyn Alston 11 and Anri Davis 10 points and five rebounds for GCHS. Jayden Williams and Abby Land had eight points each with Land also earning seven stelas and five rebounds.
Wicksburg 32, Daleville 28: Toshonna Murry and Tori Hobbs both had nine points to lead Wicksburg.
Janee Clements had 13 points and Erika Herring 10 for Daleville.
Central-Phenix City 69, Eufaula 58: Kaitlin Peterson led Eufaula with 23 points, while Zahria Hoskey added 13.
Ashford 41, Abbeville 33: Trinity McCree had 16 points to lead Ashford.
Madisen Grimsley had 13 to lead Abbeville.
Kinston 57, Florala 48: Faith Peters led Kinston with 24, while Courtney Lunsford and Kelsi Cardwell each added 14.
G.W. Long 47, Rehobeth 30: Mary Beth Long led G.W. Long wiht 21.
Sylvia Somma scored 17 for Rehobeth.
Luverne 41, Elba 40: Nina Williams had 13 points and Freeda Hooks had 11 for Elba in the loss.
Varsity Boys
Providence Christian 66, Houston County 33: Providence Christian tied the school record for wins in a season as an AHSAA member, earning their 14th on the year with a 66-33 win over Houston County.
Collins McClintock led the Eagles with 18 points and Grant Weatherford had 16. Cole Smith added nine, all of three first-half 3-pointers. PCS had nine players score.
Houston County, which played without leading scorer Brakevion Saffold (injury), was led by Brenden White with 15 points and Rashad Goods with 10 points.
Geneva County 65, Headland 54: Colby Fuller scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in leading Geneva County to the win.
J’Quan Broxson added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-5), while Emmanuel Henderson scored 13, had seven assists and five steals.
Patrick Burke led Headland with 22 points, while Tyler Danzey contributed 11.
Slocomb 81, Samson 53: Braydon Whitaker scored 24 points in leading the Slocomb victory.
Treyson Dunlap followed with 14 for the RedTops.
Samson was led by Hayden McCoy with 23 and Jacob Branch with 14.
Daleville 71, Wicksburg 63: Tomar Hobdy poured in 28 points in leading the Warhawks (15-7).
Melvin Mathews added 16 points and Peanut Bloodsaw scored nine.
Wicksburg’s Zeke Herbig scored 25 points, which included hitting seven 3-pointers. He scored 20 in the first half. Mason Peters added 10 points and Zeke Kelley added nine.
G.W. Long 79, Rehobeth 70: Kobie Stringer scored 33 to G.W. Long.
Braxton Whitehead added 15, Avery Roberts 14 and Caison Long 10.
Rehobeth was led by Ray McGrue with 20, Jay Trawick with 14 and Jaquavious Welch with 11.
Eufaula 54, Central-Phenix City 34: Eiszeric Thomas scored 16 to lead the Tigers, while Jadarious Blackshire and Jordan Brown each contributed eight points.
Florala 73, Kinston 48: Reece Hall led Kinston in the loss with 16 points. Cale Sumblin had 12 and Ayden Wallace nine.
Emmanuel Christian 68, West Fla. Academy 52: Javon Neal scored 18, Jalyn Brown 17 and Josh Johnson 11 for Emmanuel in the game played Friday.
Junior Varsity
Headland boys 45, Geneva County 28: Kell Brown had 24 points and TJ Buttone 10 to lead Headland.
Brandon Andrews had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Geneva County. Wesley Ward dished out five assists.
Rehobeth boys 53, G.W. Long 50: Shelton Arroyo scored 21 and Za Helms 14 for Rehobeth.
G.W. Long was led by Blayne McDaniel with 20 and Jackson Dasinger with 10.
Wicksburg boys 41, Daleville 31: Dalton Taggart scored 14 for Wicksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.