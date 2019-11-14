Braydon Whitaker had 26 points and Jaylen Nobles 11 as Slocomb downed county rival Geneva County 61-57 in high school varsity boys basketball action Thursday night.
J’quan Broxson had 21 points and Emmanuel Henderson 20 to lead Geneva County.
Geneva County won the JV boys game 25-15 behind 11 points from Omari Holmes. Slocomb was led by Brody Campbell with seven points.
Rehobeth 76, Dale County 71: Trey Thomas and Devonte Townsend both had 17 points and Jay Trawick 13 to lead Rehobeth (2-0).
Keshaun Martin had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dale County (1-1), which also got 12 points from Terrance Green and 10 from Steven Mitchell.
Auburn 45, Charles Henderson 35: The Trojans lost their opener to Auburn on Thursday night in Troy.
Keith Wheeler led Charles Henderson with 15 points and Cari Burney had eight points.
Auburn was led Jayden Buckley with 16 points and Miles Hunt with nine points.
Lakeside School 48, Abbeville Christian 46: Jacarri Richardson hit two free throws with seven seconds left to give Lakeside the lead and the Chiefs held on for the season-opening win after ACA missed a last shot.
Davantae Bowick had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Slade Seaborn 11 points and Billy Nix 11 rebounds for Lakeside.
For Abbeville Christian, Dre Cobb and Parker Ludlam both had 12 points with Cobb earning 10 rebounds and Ludlam seven. Jackson Blalock had 11 points and Chris Davis had eight points. J.J. Jimenez had seven rebounds.
Varsity Girls
Samson 39, Providence Christian 33: Alli Godwin led Samson with 16 points, Kinley Johnson had nine points, Trinity Jenkins eight points and 12 rebounds and Jazmine Duff 11 rebounds.
MaryLynn Solomon and Lydia Owens had 10 points each to lead Providence Christian.
Daleville 38, Houston Academy 26: At the Daleville Tip-Off Classic, Daleville downed Houston Academy behind 15 points form Janee Clements, 14 from Joye Anderson and nine from Erika Herring.
Camille Reeves had nine points and Lauren Baker seven for Houston Academy.
Geneva County 61, Slocomb 38: Karoline Striplin had 17 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and four blocks to lead Geneva County.
Anri Davis earned 11 points and six rebounds and Jordyn Alston had 10 points for the Lady Dawgs.
Ally Price and Breanna Hatcher led Slocomb with nine points each.
Rehobeth 43, Dale County 15: Julie Miller had 12 points and Sylvia Somma nine to lead Rehobeth (1-1).
Keunah Helms led Dale County with 10 points.
Abbeville Christian girls 40, Lakeside School 23: Analeigh Givens had 18 points and four steals and Shay Thomas eight points with 13 steals to lead ACA. Ana Grace Blalock had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Anna Murph led Lakeside with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Sarah Murph had six rebounds.
Northside Methodist 54, Sneads (Fla.) 32: At the Bethlehem Tournament, Northside Methodist improved to 4-0, beating Sneads.
Ashlyn Simpson had 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals, Kayden Williams 12 points and five rebounds and Lucy Griffin 10 points and nine rebounds for NMA.
Junior Varsity
Dale County boys 52, Rehobeth 40: Justin Ferguson had 16 points and Cole Weed 11 to pace Dale County.
Shelton Arroyo had 17 points and Za Helms 11 for Rehobeth (0-2).
Abbeville Christian boys 45, Lakeside 11: Conner Hutto had 15 points, Hunter Jones 11 and Hunter Reynolds 10 points to lead ACA.
For Lakeside, Copeland Cotton had nine points.
Lakeside girls 31, Abbeville Christian 25: Chloe Helms had 12 points and Rebecca Neville eight to lead Lakeside, which also got six rebounds each form Jayden Green and Eliza Eriksen.
Caroline Armstrong and Ana Grace Blalock both had 11 points for ACA.
Junior High/Middle School
Providence Christian girls 41, South Dale 12: Annabeth Townsend had 21 points and Morgan Stickler eight to lead Providence Christian.
Jada Brown led South Dale with five points.
Providence Christian boys 38, South Dale 29: Eb Anderson had 17 points and Calvin McClintock nine to lead Providence Christian.
Malcolm Jackson and Isaiah Griffin had seven points each to lead South Dale.
Geneva girls 39, Daleville 16: The Panthers improved to 12-0 with the win as Cheyenne Hammock had 13 points and Rayanna Ausley eight.
Gianna Brannen had seven points to lead Daleville.
Geneva boys 43, Daleville 37: GaColby Hornsby had 14 points and Tanner Sizemore 13 to lead Geneva.
Branden Martell had 13 to lead Daleville.
Headland boys 40, Abbeville 37: Tylen Williams and Caleb Dozier both had 10 points to lead Headland.
Kamerin Peterman had 19 to pace Abbeville.
Barbour County girls 15, Ariton 12: Tamia Peterson had five points and Enasia Ivory four to lead Barbour County.
Amya Jones led Ariton with four points.
Barbour County boys 46, Ariton 28: Ileek Quinn had 14 points, Jailin Merrill 12 and Dy’Qwayshon Grubbs 11 to lead the Barbour County boys.
Lawson Leger led Ariton with 13 points. Adrian Thomas and Trevor McLaughlin had six points each.
Kinston girls 18, Elba 15: Claire McReynolds had eight points to lead Kinston’s win.
A’lyric Whitfield had seven points and Ayrika Caldwell six for Elba.
