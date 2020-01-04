Stefan Stevanovic drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Houston Academy past Wicksburg 52-49 on Saturday in high school boys basketball action.
With the Raiders leading 49-47 with 20 seconds left, Wicksburg tied it when Devontae White scored on a layup.
The Raiders then inbounded and worked the ball around before calling a timeout with 10 seconds remaining to set up a final play, which led to Stevanovic’s winning shot.
Stevanovic led Houston Academy with 16 points, while Sean Thomas-Jones scored 11 and Kadyn Mitchell 10.
Wicksburg was led by Sawyer Rivenbark with 15 and Zeke Kelley with 12.
Dothan 66, Central-Phenix City 46: James Pouncy Jr. scored 24, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots in leading the Wolves.
Jabre Barber added nine points.
Dale County 59, Daleville 46: Shane Wesley led Dale County with 15 points, while Terrance Green added 11 and Zykel Bennett nine.
Daleville was led by Tomar Hobdy with 12 and Peanut Bloodsaw with 11.
Providence Christian 43, Straughn 35: Collins McClintock led the Eagles’ scoring efforts with 17 points.
Jackson Colley scored 10 and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Abe Chancellor scored 10 and had eight rebounds.
Pike County 54, Headland 42: Andres Burney scored 27, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked seven shots for the Bulldogs.
Omar Cumberbatch added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Headland was led by Patrick Burke, Da'Tayvious Melton and Tyler Danzey with 10 each.
Barbour County 58, Booker T. Washington 51: Ralph Williams led the Jaguars with 25 points and 16 rebounds.
D.J. Williams added 10 points and Javier Walker scored nine.
Varsity Girls
Dothan 60, Phenix City 44: Dothan was led by Alexis Hudgens with 21 and Brianna Reese and Amiyah Rollins with 13 apiece
Phenix City was led by Eryn Johnson with 15
Daleville 66, Dale County 43: Janee Clements led the Warhawks with 30 points.
Joye Anderson added 16 and Erika Herring 11.
Dale County was led by Star Clark with 12 and Kataria Hudson with 11.
Houston Academy 37, Wicksburg 21: The Raiders were led in scoring by Ashlyn Conner with a game-high 13 points.
Booker T. Washington 55, Barbour County 10: Aaliyah Peterson scored eight for Barbour County.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 48, Wicksburg 41: Jack Waller led the Raiders with 16 points, followed by J.T. Pitchford with 13.
Wicksburg was led by Jackson Glover with 12 and Dalton Thaggard with 10.
Central-Phenix City 56, Dothan 54: J.D. Palm scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wolves. Javiere Jackson added eight points.
Straughn 37, Providence Christian 36: Cooper McClintock led the Eagles with 16 points, while Powell Phillips added seven.
Dale County 35, Daleville 34 (OT): Derrion Crossley made a layup just before time expired in overtime to win the game.
Kasmyn Jennings scored 10 and A.J. Wesley six for Dale County.
Daleville’s Jaquez Clay scored 16, which included hitting 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into OT. Jaquary Still added 11.
Booker T. Washington 55, Barbour County 25: IIeek Quinn scored 18 for Barbour County.
