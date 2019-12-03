Kobie Stringer hit a 15-foot buzzer-beater as he was falling out of bounds on the baseline to lift G.W. Long over Providence Christian 63-61 on Tuesday night.
The Rebels lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Eagles took a 59-58 advantage with about two minutes remaining, then went up 61-58 with under a minute to play.
Long’s Braxton Whitehead, who scored a game-high 22 points, then tied the game with a clutch 3-pointer with about 30 seconds remaining.
Providence worked the clock down and missed a shot. The Rebels rebounded and called a timeout with 2.8 seconds left and still on their end of the floor. But Stringer caught the inbound pass at about three-quarter court and raced toward the basket, getting off the 15-footer as he motored toward the baseline.
Stringer finished with 10 points. Caison Long scored 20 points in the Rebels’ victory.
Cole Smith led Providence with 19 points. Collins McClintock added 17.
Jeff Davis 69, Dothan 64: For the Wolves, Jabre Barber scored 19 and Jayden Folmar contributed 18.
Dothan went 17-of-34 from the free throw line.
Slocomb 53, Houston Academy 47: Braydon Whitaker scored 25 and Tanner Berry 10 for the RedTops.
HA was led by Stefan Stevanovic with 16 and Sean Thomas Jones with 10.
Enterprise 69, Barbour County 59: Jalen Cunningham scored 15 to lead the Wildcats.
For Barbour County, Willie Screws scored 28 and Raphael Williams 11.
Daleville 65, Geneva 52: Tamar Hobdy scored 16 to lead the Warhawks.
Peanut Bloodsaw added 12, Sincere McKenzie 11 and Melvin Matthews nine.
Geneva was led by N. Johnson with 13.
Geneva County 67, Samson 20: Colby Fuller scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Bulldogs improve to 6-2. Emmanuel Henderson added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Jacob Branch and Braxton Brooks scored six points each for Samson.
Glenwood 72, Northside Methodist 37: For Northside Methodist, Jack Anderson had 18 points and Jayden Porter added 10.
Florala 61, Straughn 50: Rashaad Coleman scored 29 and had 12 rebounds for Florala.
Anthone Stone added 15 and Mekhi James nine.
Evangel 55, Lakeside 50: The Chiefs were led by Davantae Bowick with 18 points, Jacari Richardson with 11 and Billy Nix with 10.
Rehobeth 71, Ariton 63: Parker Turner scored a career-high 30 points, highlighted by eight 3-pointers, to lead Rehobeth over Ariton on Monday.
Trey Thomas followed with 14 and Devontae Townsend had 11 for Rehobeth.
Maddux Herring led Ariton with 15 points. Landon Tyler had 13 and Bryan Smith and Hayes Floyd had 10 each with Floyd also earning 11 rebounds.
Macon-East 58, Wiregrass Kings 40: Will Holland scored 14 and Caleb Miller scored 11 and had eight rebounds for the Kings on Monday.
Varsity Girls
Ashford 31, Wicksburg 28: Melissa Ford scored 15 points to help Ashford defeat Wicksburg in the Wiregrass Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
Kara Cox led Wicksburg with 14 points. Tori Hobbs added nine points.
On Monday, Abbeville edged Wicksburg 43-39 in the tourney. Madisen Grimsley scored 17 points for the Yellow Jackets. Jamya Glover and Brie Hardamon both scored eight points each.
Cox led the Panthers with 16 points. Stevie Henderson added 11 points.
Houston Academy 33, Slocomb 30: Lauren Baker scored nine points and Caley Caldwell added seven points to help the Raiders improve to 7-1 with a close win over the RedTops.
Breanna Hatcher led Slocomb with eight points. Gracen Hodges added seven points.
On Monday, Caley Caldwell had 11 points and Camille Reeves nine to lead Houston Academy past Dale County, 41-20.
Kitaria Hudson led Dale County with eight points.
Dothan 76, Jeff Davis 39: Alexis Hudgens scored 27 and Brianna Reese 17 for the Wolves.
Geneva County 53, Samson 23: Karoline Striplin scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out four assists and two blocks.
Jordyn Alston had 10 points and Jayden Williams pulled down six rebounds.
For Samson, Trinity Jenkins scored nine and Kinley Johnson seven.
Geneva 45, Daleville 29: Madison Johnson and Makaley Boswell each scored eight for the Panthers.
Daleville was led by Janee Clements with 13 points.
Eufaula 71, R.E. Lee 51: Kaitlin Peterson poured in 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds, had five assists and five steals for the Tigers.
Zahria Hoskey followed with 18 points, five steals and three rebounds, Mikasia Floyd had 16 points, three rebounds and six steals and Denahria Hicks had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Enterprise 47, Barbour County 18: Alehzia McClain scored 14 to lead he Wildcats.
Barbour County was led by Anesia Eutsey and Tamia Peterson with five each.
Zion Chapel 41, McKenzie 21: Janna Miles scored 23 and Alexis Barker 16 for Zion Chapel.
Glenwood 44, Northside Methodist 34: Katie Suarez scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Gators.
For Northside, Kailyn McMahen had 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Anna Lee Hathcock and Lucy Griffin scored eight points each. Abbey Quattlebaum dished out six assists.
Pike Liberal Arts 46, Autauga Academy 38: Shelby Renfroe scored 16 points and had four steals and four rebounds for the Patriots (4-4). Tiffany Johnson added 12 points and four rebounds.
G.W. Long 44, Providence Christian 38: Mary Beth Long scored 26 points to help the Rebels hold off the Eagles. Emmaline Hughes added eight points in the victory.
Shekinah McDaniel led Providence with 16 points. Autumn Mayes added 10 points.
Junior Varsity
G.W. Long 45, Providence Christian 32: Jackson Basinger paced the Rebels with 18 points. Blayne McDaniel and Brantley Roland scored nine points each.
Cooper McClintock led the Eagles with 17 points.
Houston Academy 44, Slocomb 25: Corey Campbell led the Raiders with 16 points. Brock Hatcher paced Slocomb with eight.
Ariton boys 40, Rehobeth 34: On Monday, Michael Ross had 16 points and CJ McNabb 12 to lead Ariton.
Lane Cook led Rehobeth with nine points.
Enterprise 50, Barbour County 17: For the Jaguars, Ileek Quinn scored six.
Wiregrass Kings boys 66, Macon-East 40: On Monday, Kane Helder scored 24 and Aden Spann scored 15 for the Kings.
The Kings also won the junior high game 39-15 as Luke Strickland scored 21 with seven rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.