Carroll defeated Greenville 69-66 in high school boys basketball action on Tuesday in a Class 5A, Area 3 game in Ozark.
Elijah Terry led the way with 17 points, while Daniel Pruitt scored 16 and LA Shider added 10 for Carroll (18-6, 1-0).
Charles Henderson 60, Rehobeth 41: Keith Wheeler scored 13 and Devin Parker contributed 10 to lead the Trojans (12-8, 1-1) in the Class 5A, Area 3 win.
The Rebels (13-7, 0-1) were led by Jay Trawick with nine points.
Jeff Davis 70, Enterprise 65: Dallas Howell had 26 points, including the Wildcats’ first 15 points off five 3-pointers. Quentin Hayes added 18 points for EHS (12-8, 0-1) in the Class 7A, Area 3 game.
Headland 80, Dale County 75: Patrick Burke scored 38 points and Tyler Danzey 15 to lead Headland (8-7, 1-0) in the Class 4A, Area 3 win. Marqueze Reeves had eight points and 12 assists.
Cole Weed led Dale County (10-9, 0-1) with 19. Shane Wesley followed with 16, Terrance Green 15 and Steven Mitchell 14.
Providence Christian 39, Wicksburg 38: Abe Chancellor hit a lay-up with about 30 seconds left to put Providence Christian in front and the Eagles held on for the Class 3A, Area 4 win.
Chancellor finished with a game-high 13 points and Collins McClintock added eight for PCS (9-8, 1-0).
Clay Morrison had 11 points and Devante White nine for Wicksburg (4-10, 0-2).
Pike County 48, Houston Academy 20: Andres Burney had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead Pike County (9-4, 1-0) in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.
Kaydn Mitchell had seven points to lead Houston Academy (5-13, 0-1).
Geneva 91, Slocomb 81: Damion Kemmerlin had 22 points, Kahari McReynolds and Trevon Kemmerlin 19 each and Noah Johnson 12 to lead Geneva (10-7, 1-0) in a Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Braydon Whitaker had 23 points, which included scoring his 1,000th career point. Tanner Berry added 17 and Jaylen Nobles 13 for Slocomb (10-3, 0-1).
Opp 55, Straughn 50: Erik Mathews led Opp (3-4, 1-0) with 21, while Tavian Head had 18, which included six 3-pointers in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Straughn (3-14, 0-1) was led by Mason Turner with 17.
Daleville 61, Houston County 49: Tobar Hobdy had 16 points, Melvin Matthews 14, Bryan Beckwith 11 and Sincere McKenzie nine to lead Daleville (8-7, 1-0) in a Class 2A, Area 3 game.
Brakevion Saffold led Houston County (2-7, 0-1) with 15 points and Brandon White had 14.
Geneva County 62, Cottonwood 50: Emmanuel Henderson had 25 points and J’quan Broxston 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Geneva County (14-4, 1-0) in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Raymon Bryant had 26 points to pace Cottonwood (3-10, 0-1).
Barbour County 76, G.W. Long 49: Jaborius Bennett led the way for Barbour County (11-11, 1-0) with 19 points in the Class 2A, Area 5 win.
Javier Walker followed with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Ralph Williams scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Willie Screws scored 13.
G.W. Long fell to 6-10, 0-1.
Abbeville 50, Ariton 44: Monqarius Cooper had 14 points and Deven Mills and Tyrek Coleman 12 each for Abbeville (7-8, 1-1) in the Class 2A, Area 5 game.
Hayes Floyd had 21 points for Ariton (6-9, 0-1).
Elba 57, Kinston 36: John Martin Wilson had 11 points and Chrystyile Caldwell had 10 to lead Elba (2-5, 1-0) in a Class 1A, Area 3 win.
Cale Sumblin led Kinston (1-9, 0-1) with 10 points.
Northside Methodist 74, Sparta Academy 57: Adrian Dawson had 30 points, Jack Anderson 20 and Jayden Porter 10 to lead the Knights (3-8).
Macon-East 45, Lakeside 37: Jacari Richardson had 13 points and DaVantae Bowick 12 for Lakeside (8-5) in the loss.
Pike Liberal Arts 50, Fort Dale Academy 40: Javon Christian had 13 points and Nick O’Brien and Austin Cross had 11 each to Pike Liberal Arts (6-7).
Pike Liberal 75, Crenshaw Christian 58: On Monday, Javon Christian scored 24 points and Nick O’Brien contributed 20 for the Patriots.
Drew Nelson added 13 points and Austin Cross scored 11.
Varsity Girls
Dothan 56, Holmes County (Fla.) 46: Brianna Reese and Alexis Hudgens had 17 points each and Amiyah Rollins 12 to lead Dothan (14-2).
Akiela Farrow had 17 points and Kinzie Nelson 16 for Holmes County (11-2).
Jeff Davis 37, Enterprise 29: Dashia Nelson and Harmony Baker had seven points each and Nicole Higgins six for Enterprise (5-15, 0-1) in the Class 7A, Area 3 game.
Charles Henderson 77, Rehobeth 12: The Class 5A top-ranked Trojans (14-0, 1-0) were led in the Class 5A, Area 3 win by Niaira Jones with 26 points.
Rehobeth (7-10, 0-1) was led by Julia Miller with seven points.
Greenville 38, Carroll 37: Jordan Crews scored 14 and Vyisha Carson 10 for the Eagles (10-6, 0-1) in a Class 5A, Area 3 loss to Greenville (1-1 in area).
Headland 72, Dale County 38: Alexus Neal had 19 points, Amiya Danzey 14, Jayden Blackmon 14 and Trinity Griffin 12 to lead Headland (11-3, 1-0) in the Class 4A, Area 3 game.
Keunah Helms and Kitaria Hudson both had nine points to lead Dale County (1-15, 0-1).
Geneva 60, Slocomb 40: Makaley Boswell led Geneva (10-8, 1-0) with 15 points in the Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Melody Watson added 14 and Madison Johnson contributed 12 for the Panthers.
Slocomb (4-8, 0-1) was led by Ally Price and Scotlyn Shaw with 11 points each.
Straughn 45, Opp 13: Allie Kelly had 11 points and Ansley Montgomery nine to lead Straughn (13-3, 1-0).
Vanessa Stoudemire had seven to lead Opp (0-5, 0-1).
Providence Christian 51, Wicksburg 21: Autumn Mayes led the way for the Eagles in the Class 3A, Area 4 win with 15 points.
Shekinah McDaniel added 12 for PCS (7-10, 1-0).
Kara Cox led Wicksburg (3-15, 0-2) with six points.
Houston Academy 32, Pike County 29: Ashlyn Conner and Camille Reeves had nine points to lead HA (12-4, 2-0) in the Class 3A, Area 4 game.
Kyia Rouse led Pike County (5-8, 0-1) with 12 points.
Daleville 58, Houston County 36: Joye Anderson scored 22 in leading the Warhawks (6-5, 1-0) in the Class 2A, Area 2 win.
Janee Clements scored 14 and Alisha Scott eight for Daleville.
Houston County (4-6, 0-1) was led by Ashanty Rivers with 22 and Faith Hogan with eight.
Geneva County 45, Cottonwood 35: Jordyn Alston had 17 points and Karoline Striplin 15 for Geneva County (12-4, 1-0) in the Class 2A, Area 3 game.
Diamond Acree led Cottonwood (8-8, 0-1) with 12 points.
Samson 52, Zion Chapel 8: Kinley Johnson led the Samson scoring efforts with 20 points in the Class 2A, Area 4 game.
Emma Lee contributed nine points and Shaylei Mock added eight for the Tigers (10-5, 2-0).
Janna Miles scored seven of the eight points for Zion Chapel (2-10, 0-1).
G.W. Long 67, Barbour County 30: Hayden Hughes led the Rebels with 16 points in the Class 2A, Area 5 game.
Mary Beth Long contributed 14 and Emmaline Hughes added 11 for Long (13-5, 1-0).
Barbour County ((0-15, 0-1) was led by Aaliyah Peterson with 16.
Ariton 43, Abbeville 30: Zaykria Johnson had 24 points and 15 rebounds and Nazariea Oliver had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead Ariton (5-4, 1-0) in the Class 2A, Area 5 win.
JaMya Glover had 14 points to lead Abbeville (6-8, 1-1).
Elba 46, Kinston 44: Nina Williams had 17 points and Breanna Sanders 11 to lead Elba (11-5, 1-0) in the Class 1A, Area 3 win.
Kelaie Cardwell had 16 points, while Courtney Lunsford and Addison Musgrove 11 each for Kinston (5-4, 0-1).
Sparta Academy 61, Northside Methodist 54: Analeigh Hathcock led NMA (12-4) with 14 points, while Lucy Griffin added 12.
Macon East 40, Lakeside School 38: Chloe Helms had 13 points, Liza Eriksen 10 points and 10 rebounds and Anna Murphy nine points and 16 rebounds for Lakeside.
Pike Liberal Arts 42, Fort Dale 33: Shelby Renfroe had 16 points and six assists and Tiffany Johnson had eight points and five blocks to lead Pike Liberal Arts.
Ansley Adams added seven points and five rebounds for Pike Lib (11-7).
Pike Liberal 41, Crenshaw Christian 35: On Monday, Shelby Renfroe led PLAS with 13 points, four steals and three rebounds, while Ansley Adams scored 10 and Tiffany Johnson scored nine points, had nine rebounds and blocked three shots.
Junior Varsity
Charles Henderson 31, Rehobeth 24: Jywon Boyd scored 12 and Camerion Ousley scored 11 for Charles Henderson.
Rehobeth was led by Lane Cook with 10 points.
Carroll 43, Greenville 28: Jordan Killings and Jamarian Belcher each scored eight for Carroll.
Geneva County 48, Cottonwood 13: Brandon Andrews had 12 points and Chandler Enfinger seven points, five rebounds and five steals for Geneva County.
Jayden Garrett had six points for Cottonwood.
Dale County 47, Headland 42: Kazmyn Jennings had 18 points and Andrew Martin 11 to lead Dale County.
Kell Brown had 19 points and Jordin Tropnase 10 for Headland.
Slocomb 38, Geneva 36: Brody Campbell had 16 points and Brenden McLaughlin nine to lead Slocomb.
Preston Garner had nine points and Reagan Brannon and Talan Johnson six each for Geneva.
Wicksburg 40, Providence Christian 34: Nicholas Longworth had 19 points and Dalton Taggart eight to lead Wicksburg.
Bo Thornell had 10 points and Jonathan Wells nine for PCS.
Opp 35, Straughn 26: Zaccheaus Lindsey had 12 points to lead Opp (2-4).
Micah Turner had seven points for Straughn (7-5).
Elba 52, Kinston 35: Zaydrian Daniels had 15 points, Trent Hamilton 11 and Chayse Peterson 10 to lead Elba.
Nicholas Tew had 12 points and Kaden Sims 11 for Kinston.
G.W. Long 43, Barbour County 32: Blayne McDaniel led the Rebels with 14 points.
The Jaguars were led by I'Leek Quinn with 10.
Abbeville 49, Ariton 29: Dylan Crawford had 15 points, Trenton Lingo 12 and Wauntavious Conley 11 to lead Abbeville.
Michael Ross had nine points and Paxton Steed eight for Ariton.
