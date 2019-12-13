Veteran head coach Raymond White earned his 813th career win Friday night, moving into fourth place on the AHSAA coaching career-win list, as his current Carroll Eagles team downed Headland 74-46 in the Daleville Christmas Tournament.
White, in his 44th year as a head coach, including his second at Carroll, surpassed legendary Huntsville-area coach Jack Doss (813 wins, 1980-2017). Next up is Willie Scoggins (1962-2001) with 864 wins.
Elijah Terry had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Carroll to the win as the Eagles (12-3) advanced to Saturday’s tournament championship game.
Daniel Pruitt added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Carroll and Bryson Dawkins chipped in 10 points.
Patrick Burke led Headland (4-4) with 18 points and Marqueze Reeves had 13.
Pike County 57, Daleville 45: Pike County outscored host Daleville 18-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away and advance to the championship game against Carroll
Andres Burney led the Bulldogs with 28 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots. Omar Cumberbatch added 10 points.
Tomar Hobdy had 17 points and Bryan Beckwith 15 for Daleville, which hurt itself by making only 5-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
G.W. Long 54, Samson 33: Dillon Caraway had 11 points and Aaron Trawick 10 to lead G.W. Long in a losers’ bracket game.
Jacob Branch led Samson with 10 points.
Dale County 58, New Brockton 32: Keshaun Martin had 24 points and Cole Weed 14 to lead the Warriors in a losers’ bracket game.
Tariq Walker led New Brockton with eight points.
Rehobeth Christmas Classic
Providence Christian 56, Cottonwood 47: Providence Christian won the tournament’s fifth-place game, beating Cottonwood.
Abe Chancellor had 15 points, Jackson Colley 11 and Hayes Lewis 10 for PCS.
Raymond Bryant paced Cottonwood with 23 points.
Houston County 64, Zion Chapel 42: Houston County took the tournament seventh-place game behind 34 points from Brakevion Saffold.
Zion Chapel was led by Connor Kelley with 10 points.
Abbeville Christian Holiday Hoops Classic
Calvary Christian 75, Northside Methodist 65: The Knights couldn’t overcome a 30-point third-quarter deficit despite scoring 34 fourth-quarter points, highlighted by 12-of-12 free throws.
Jack Anderson paced the Knights with 37 points. Adrian Dawson added 15.
Regular Season
Dothan 74, Opp 38: Jabre Barber earned a game-high 26 points to lead Dothan (4-3) over Opp.
James Pouncy Jr. added 11 points and Jayden Folmar and Kolby Reese had nine each for the Wolves.
Erik Matthews led Opp (1-1) with 16 points.
Charles Henderson 57, Enterprise 45: Devin Parker had 18 points and Mario Davenport and Keith Wheeler both had 11 to lead Charles Henderson (6-6).
Quentin Hayes led Enterprise (6-5) with 19 points.
Abbeville 71, Ashford 66: Monqarius Cooper had 22 points and Deven Mills 18 to lead Abbeville.
Maraquez McKnight and T.J. Holston had 18 points each and DeChristian Newton 16 for Ashford.
Lakeside School 72, Glenwood School 65: For the third straight season, Lakeside knocked off an AISA’s No. 1 ranked team, this time beating Glenwood on the road in Phenix City Friday.
The foursome of Jacari Richardson, T.J. Smith, Davanatae Bowick and Jayce James combined for all 72 points with Richardson leading the way with 26. Smith followed with 20, Bowick with 16 and James with 10.
Lakeside improved to 7-3 with the win and Glenwood fell to the same record.
GIRLS
Rehobeth December Classic
Houston County 43, Slocomb 42: Houston County earned a steal and layup in the final seconds to earn the win to take fifth place at the tournament.
Ashanti Rivers led Houston County with 16 points.
Madison Ward and Scotlyn Shaw led Slocomb with 10 points each.
Wicksburg 24, Zion Chapel 21 (OT): Wicksburg overcame an 11-2 first quarter deficit to win in overtime.
The teams were tied at 19 after regulation and the Panthers outscored the Rebels 5-2 in the extra period for the win.
Abby Varner and Kara Cox had six points each to lead Wicksburg.
Janna Miles led Zion Chapel with 14 points.
Cats against Cancer Tournament
Geneva County 60, Marianna (Fla.) 31: Charlianna Boutwell had 21 points and Karoline Striplin 17 to lead Class 2A No. 2 ranked Geneva County over Marianna. Jordyn Alston added seven points as the Bulldogs improved to 12-1.
Abbeville Christian Holiday Hoops Classic
Pike Liberal Arts 32, Chambers Academy 25: In the second tournament game of the day, Pike Liberal Arts defeated Chambers Academy 32-25 to advance to Saturday night’s championship game against Abbeville Christian.
Shelby Renfroe led Pike Lib (7-6) with 11 points and Caroline Senn had eight points and 10 rebounds. Tiffany Johnson earned eight blocked shots and six rebounds.
Pike Liberal Arts 47, Calvary Christian (Ga.) 15: In an early Friday losers’ bracket game, Pike Liberal Arts rolled behind 14 points and six rebounds from Tiffany Johnson and 13 points from Lakin Harrell. Sarah Todd Floyd had six rebounds and Caroline Senn five blocked shot.
For Calvary Christian, Bre Odem and Tina Lou each had five points.
Regular Season
Samson 40, Alabama Christian 34: Samson won on the road in Montgomery as Brantley Edberg had 12 points and Trinity Jenkins 11 points.
Kinley Johnson added eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds for Samson (7-4).
Charles Henderson 68, Enterprise 16: Class 5A’s No. 2 Trojans remained unbeaten, improving to 10-0 with the rout of the Wildcats.
Troy signee Samira Moore had 22 points, Belmont signee Niaira Jones had 19 and KK Hobdy had 12 to lead CHHS.
Jaaida Gosha led Enterprise (3-6) with eight points.
Ashford 56, Abbeville 46: Madison Brown led Ashford with 17 points and six rebounds. Jakena Curl and Madison Decker added nine points each.
Madisen Grimsley had 18 points and JaMya Glover 10 to lead Abbeville.
Glenwood School 44, Lakeside 19: Anna Murph had six points with 12 rebounds and Liza Eriksen had 13 rebounds for Lakeside.
Junior Varsity
Dothan boys 62, Opp 34: Quinton Norton had 10 points to lead Dothan.
Zaccheaus Lindsey had 10 points and Terry Davis nine to pace Opp (1-1).
Late Thursday
Junior varsity boys
Wiregrass Kings 40, Abbeville Christian 17: Aden Spann earned 17 points and six rebounds and Kane Helder had 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead the Kings, who advanced to Saturday’s championship game of the Abbeville Christian Holiday Hoops Classic.
Junior Varsity Girls
Abbeville Christian 40, Northside Methodist 25: Anna Grace Blalock had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Caroline Armstrong had 10 points with seven assists for ACA.
