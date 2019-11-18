Prep Basketball
Wicksburg downs New Brockton
Wicksburg defeated New Brockton 62-46 in boys varsity basketball action on Monday.
Zeke Herbig led a balanced attack with 15 points, while Devontae White and Blake Riley each scored 14 and Clay Morrison added 10.
Ashford 55, Houston Academy 49: Marquez McKnight scored 21 to lead the Yellow Jackets.
DeChristian Newton added 13 and T.J. Holston nine.
For HA, Sean Thomas Jones scored 13 to lead the way.
Varsity Girls
G.W. Long 73, Dale County 18: Mary Beth Long scored 24 points in leading the Rebels to victory.
Emma Claire Long contributed 13 points, while Katie Ann Mixon and Hayden Hughes each scored 11.
Wicksburg 47, New Brockton 10: Aubrey Bond scored 13 to lead the Panthers.
Tori Hobbs added eight for Wicksburg.
Junior Varsity
Dale County boys 56, G.W. Long 25: Cole Weed had 17 points and Andrew Martin nine to lead Dale County.
Jackson Dasinger led G.W. Long with 11 points.
Wicksburg boys 47, New Brockton 29: Jackson Glover scored 14 and Dalton Taggart 10 for the Panthers.
Middle School
Providence Christian boys 35, Rehobeth 25: Calvin McClintock scored 12 to lead the Eagles.
Rehobeth was led by Andrew Maughon with eight.
Rehobeth girls 43, Providence Christian 20: Maurissia Walker scored 16 to lead Rehobeth.
Providence was led by Maggie McCollough with eight.
Geneva girls 30, Wicksburg 20: Cheyenne Hammock scored 10 and Rayanna Ausley eight for Geneva, which improved to 13-0.
Barbour County girls 29, Bullock County 21: Tamia Peterson scored 11 and Enasia Ivory 10 for the Jaguars.
Bullock County boys 64, Barbour County 27: For the Jaguars, Dy’Qwayshon Grubbs scored 10.
Straughn boys (8th) 38, Opp 34: Michael Guilford scored 16 to lead Straughn.
Opp was led by Jake Bodry with 15.
Straughn girls 23, Opp 10: Ora Hall scored 12 for Straughn and Amilianna Cooper three for Opp.
Opp boys (7th) 32, Straughn 30: Racha Phillips hit the game-winner at the buzzer for Opp.
Jamaryon Allen scored 10 to lead the way.
PREP BOWLING
Dothan teams down Slocomb, Pike Road
Both the Dothan girls and boys bowling teams improved to 4-0 after beating Slocomb and Pike Road Monday night at Patricia Lanes.
The Wolves girls bowled a 959 while Slocomb had a 900 and Pike Road 593. In the boys match, Dothan had an 1105, Slocomb 979 and Pike Road 971.
Leading the Dothan girls were Natalie Turner with a 128 and Ellie Smith with a 125. Mackenzie Stewart had a 119, Brianna Addison a 109 and Jalia Fleming a 103.
The Dothan boys were paced by Chase Allsup with a 166, Landon Conrad a 160, Jace Dyer a 157 and John Price Reed a 154. Layton Kinsey rounded out the scoring with a 100.
Slocomb finished runner-up, beating Pike Road in both girls and boys and losing to Dothan.
The Slocomb boys were led by Trevor Clark with a 156 and Asael Morin with a 142. Jamey King added a 126 and Isai Morin a 123. The Slocomb girls were led by Jessica Hollis with a 117. Ava Wilson, Graci Phillips and Jammie Sanchez were also close behind at 113, 112 and 111, respectively.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tide freshman Carter entering transfer portal
TUSCALOOSA — Alabama freshman cornerback Scooby Carter has entered the transfer portal, according to his personal Twitter account Monday evening.
Carter, whose given first name is Jeffery, posted the news shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, two days after he was reportedly suspended for Saturday’s game at Mississippi State.
“First, I would like to thank the University of Alabama and the coaches for helping me and allowing me to play the sport I love at such and (sic) amazing school,” Carter wrote in a screenshotted message. “I also want to thank my teammates for always pushing me to be my best. But after talking with my family I believe it is best for me to rethink my decision and enter my name into the transfer portal.”
Carter, a former four-star signee and Top-100 player according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, has played in just three games this season and has one career tackle. Since he has yet to surpass the NCAA’s four-game grace period, Carter could still qualify for a redshirt this season and have all four years of eligibility remaining at whatever program he transfers to.
Golf
Todd makes it 2 in a row with Mayakoba victory
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Brendon Todd got up-and-down for par on the final hole Monday morning to close with a 3-under 68 and win the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his second straight victory in a remarkable turnaround.
Todd was tied with Vaughn Taylor when they were among 12 players who had to return to El Camaleon to complete the rain-delayed tournament. Todd holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole and looked to stretch his lead to two shots until he missed a 3-foot par putt on the 16th.
With no margin for error, he made par on the last two holes. Taylor had a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that stopped one turn short of falling.
Taylor shot 68 and tied for second with Carlos Ortiz and Adam Long.
