Slocomb and Wicksburg split high school basketball games in front of Slocomb students Wednesday with the host RedTops winning the girls game and the Panthers taking the boys contest.
The Slocomb girls won 29-24 to improve to 6-7. Ally Price and Madison Ward had nine points each.
Stevie Henderson led Wicksburg (3-16) with seven points and Kara Cox had six.
Wicksburg (5-10) won the boys game 62-55 in overtime as four players scored in double figures – Zeke Kelley with 19, Zeke Herbig with 14, Sawyer Rivenbark with 11 and Devontae White with 10.
Slocomb (10-4) was led by Tanner Berry with 17 points and Jaylen Nobles with 14.
Late Tuesday
Varsity Boys
Zion Chapel 71, Samson 47: Brady Cobb had 18 points, while Nathan Grantham and Jacob Anderson had 13 each to lead Zion Chapel (7-9, 1-0) in a Class 2A, Area 4 win.
Samson (2-14, 0-2) was led by Hayden McCoy with 28 points.
Emmanuel Christian 74, Covington (Fla.) 15: Jalen Pittman had 16 points and Iann McFarland 12 to lead Emmanuel Christian (10-3).
