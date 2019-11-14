Dothan teams sweep Sidney Lanier: Dothan girls and boys bowling teams swept Sidney Lanier Thursday at Dothan Lanes with the boys winning, 996 to 747 and the girls 971 to 592.
Leading the Dothan boys were Landon Conrad and Chase Allsup, who bowled 175 and 164, respectively. Andy Fusco followed with a 147, while Billy Fusco had a 104 and Connor Cook a 100.
For the Dothan girls, Natalie Turner led the way with a 147. Megan Henderson had a 121, Elle Smith a 117 and Mackenzie Stewart a 108.
Houston Academy sweeps Poets: Houston Academy girls and boys swept Sidney Lanier Thursday in bowling action at Dothan Lanes. The Raider girls won 899 to 592 and the boys 1142 to 747.
In the girls contest, Marley Conner led HA with a 132 and Lucy Jeffcoat had a 127.
For the Raider boys, Colton Ash had a 169 and Drake Vaudo a 166.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.