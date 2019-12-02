Houston Academy swept Slocomb in bowling action Monday at Patricia Lanes.
The Raider boys beat the RedTops 1036 to 999 and the HA girls out bowled Slocomb 904 to 860.
Leading the Houston Academy boys were Drake Vaudo with a 147 and Colton Ash with a 135. The Slocomb boys were led by Isai Morin with a 138 and Trevor Clark with a 129.
The HA girls were led by Lee Ann Potter with a 133 and Marley Conner with a 118. Ava Wilson had a 122 and Graci Phillips a 121 to lead Slocomb.
