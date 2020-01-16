Rayleigh Thagard had the ninth best bowling score of the day to lead the Dothan girls to a seventh-place finish out of 16 teams on the first day of the South Regional Tournament at Camelia Lanes in Mobile.
In finishing seventh, Dothan will face 10th seeded Auburn in Friday’s single elimination bracket. The winner moves into the top eight and earns an automatic bid to next week’s state tournament in Pelham.
Dothan finished the three-traditional game format knocking down 1,912 pins, just 12 pins off sixth place Satsuma. Thagard led the effort with final total of 469 after rounds of 165, 144 and 160. Natalie Turner followed with a 374 for 38th place after rounds of 121, 121 and 132.
Ellie Smith had a 348 total with scores of 115, 144 and 89. Mackenzie Stewart had a 344 score with rounds of 108, 98 and 138. Jalia Fleming had a 294, scoring a 147 in the last two rounds.
Meanwhile, the Houston Academy girls finished 14th with a 1,829 score. The Raiders face No. 3 seed Spain Park in Friday’s opening-bracket round.
HA was led by Lucy Jeffcoat, who had a 405 total, good for 24th place among the 85 bowlers. Jeffcoat had rounds of 114, 168 and 122. Sally Ann Underwood finished 37th with a 375 score following rounds of 105, 130 and 140.
Kendall Moore (130, 110, 114) and Marley Conner (143, 108, 103) both finished with a 354 total and Leanne Potter (124, 133) had a two-round total of 257.
On the boys side, Houston Academy finished 14th with a 2,018 total and Dothan 15th with a 1,890 score. HA faces No. 3 seed Auburn and Dothan battles No. 2 seed Thompson in bracket play today.
Individually, Colton Ash led Houston Academy with a 493 score following rounds of 166, 167 and 160. The overall total was 36th best among the 84 bowlers.
Kinion Fowler (115, 115, 162) bowled a 392, Bryan Potter (140, 124, 126) a 390, Ian Kim (159, 88, 134) a 381 and Drake Vaudo (139, 102, 121) a 362 for HA.
The Dothan boys were led by Billy Fusco, who bowled a 429 to finish in 44th place. Fusco had rounds of 118, 123 and 188. Landon Conrad had rounds of 135, 132 and 158 to finish with a 425 tally and Layton Kinsey had a 173, 100, 142 for a 415 score.
Also for Dothan, Andy Fusco (123, 110) had a two-round 233 and Jace Dyer (97, 103) a two-round 200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.