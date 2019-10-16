The Northside Methodist Academy girls team won the AISA State Cross Country title last Thursday, winning the state meet in Montgomery by two points over Lee-Scott Academy.
The Knights, with four finishers in the top 10, earned 27 points, while Lee-Scott had 29. Six other teams had runners, but didn’t have enough to qualify for team scoring.
The Northside Methodist boys had only four runners compete, one short of qualifing for team scoring. Eastwood Christian won the boys meet with 49 points to Heritage Christian’s 64. Lee-Scott was third with 75.
The NMA girls were led by Emily Odom, who finished in third place overall in the 5,000-meter race in 25 minutes and 11 seconds. Kara Whitehead finished seventh in 26:03, Chelsey Trenary claimed eighth place in 26:33 and Ashlyn Simpson captured 10th in 30:15
Simpson’s effort was critical as she finished just ahead of two Lee-Scott runners, making up the two-point difference for NMA over the Warriors.
Bella Sullivan was Northside’s other girls runner, finishing 19th in 34:24.
On the boys side, Northside Methodist’s Tristan Trenary finished 13th among the 71 runners with a 20:57 time. Jackson Blount finished 31st in 23:29, J.D. Close in 42nd at 25.00 and Boston Huth 57th in 28:19.
Enterprise teams finish third: Both the Enterprise girls and boys teams earned third place at Saturday’s Smiths Station Panther XC Invitational.
On the girls side, Auburn earned a low total of 25 points with Smiths Station second with 100 and EHS just behind with 105, but well ahead of Lee County (Ga.) with 134 among the 10 scoring teams. It was similar on the boys side as Auburn had 27 points, Smiths Station 95 and Enterprise 103 with Lee County (Ga.) fourth with 132 points among the 12 scoring teams.
Individually, Enterprise was led by Natalie Warner on the girls side and Tyler Rathburn on the boys side. Both finished in 12th place in their respective races. Warner had a time of 20:56.78 and Rathburn had a 17:20.06 time.
The other top runners for the Enterprise girls behind Warner were Stella Retherford (16th place, 22:07.46), Mirna Thompson (28th, 22:56.92), Kayleigh Riordan (29th, 23:07.47), Lauren Rodgers (39th, 23:37.89), Sarah Winekoff (40th, 23:38.10) and Emma McCrea (42nd, 23:49.23).
Top Wildcat finishers behind Rathburn among the 160-runner field were Brett Tessay (15th, 17:48.19), William Kim (21st, 18:13.79), Rajon Dahale (29th, 18:27.47), Henry Templin (33rd, 18:43.63), Cadis Ammons (63rd, 19:40.46), Bowden Michael (87th, 20:42.19) and Freddy Pacheco (90th, 20:48.41).
PCS boys finish 9th: The Providence Christian boys team finished ninth out of 16 teams at the Disney Cross Country Classic Peter Pan Division in Orlando last Friday afternoon.
Clay Suddarth led PCS with a 17th-place finish and time of 18:36.40. Greyson Lifto (20:05.50) finished 42nd, Nathan Nicholls (20:55.90) finished 52nd, James Glass (21:04.20) 54th and Robert Woodall (21:16.20) 57th among the 126 runners in the division. Henry Paul Blaxton (21:46.90) and Banks Folger (21:57.90) were 67th and 70th, respectively.
The girls team was moved into the open Beast Division because of a schedule change. The division was a combination of some varsity and junior high boys and girls runners. Grace Crim finished the mixed run in 12th place with a 20:24.7 time. Will Nicholls (27th place, 22:07.6), Davis Bolton (37th, 22:53.5), Elle Salter (38th, 22:55.5) and Madelyn Peterson (40th, 23:18.4) were the top PCS entries in the division.
Wiregrass teams at Tiger Classic: Nine of the Wiregrass 13 AHSAA cross country programs are registered to run Saturday at the 23rd Annual Tiger Classic in Auburn.
The teams are Enterprise, Dothan, Charles Henderson, Headland, Opp, Providence Christian, New Brockton, Zion Chapel and Kinston. They are 38 high schools registered for the meet, which is held at Kiesel Park,
The event features a Class 5A-7A Division and Class 1A-4A Division for both girls and boys as well as a junior high race for girls and boys.
The Class 5A-7A girls run the first race at 8 a.m. with the 1A-4A girls at 8:40, followed by 5A-7A boys at 9:20 and 1A-4A boys at 10. The junior high races are at 10:40 and 11:10 a.m.
