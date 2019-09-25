Providence Christian had a double individual winner, a team title and a school record at the TCBY Invitational in cross country action in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Grace Crim and Clay Suddarth both won the meet’s Class 1A-4A races, but Crim had the big highlight. The junior broke the school record and earned the first time below 20 minutes in girls school history behind a 19:33.84 winning time. The previous school record was 20:05.94 set at last year’s state championship meet by Crim.
Suddarth, a senior, earned a 17:33.78 winning time, which also ranks as the fifth best time in PCS boys history. The top four times at the school all belong to standout Gabe Mitchell with the top time 17:06.35 in 2007.
Crim’s effort highlighted strong girls performances for PCS, which had six of the top 15 runners to edge out last year’s Class 1A-2A state champions Cold Springs for the team title. The Eagles had 30 points and Cold Springs 33. Holy Spirit Catholic (89) was third, followed by Altamont (99) and Marion County (102).
The Providence boys, who had four of the top 16 runners in 1A-4A, finished runner-up to Cold Springs (24 to 52). Altamont (67), Holy Spirit (83) and Jefferson Christian (149) rounded out the team scoring.
Other top PCS girls performances were Mary Hannah Driggers (22:52.20) in fifth place, Elle Salter (23:08.02) in seventh place, Madelyn Patterson (23:35.98) in ninth place, Anna Catherine Farris (23:58.19) in 13th and Addison Pemberton (24:06.14) in 15th place.
On the boys side, Robert Woodall (18:22.73) finished fifth, Greyson Lifto (19:26.41) placed 11th and James Glass (19:48.09) earned 16th. Nathan Nicholls (20:24.79) and Aidan Benefield (20:31.34) were 23rd and 24th .
Enterprise dominates Opp meet: Enterprise girls and boys dominated the Bobcat Invitational at Opp last Thursday with the girls taking seven of the top eight spots and the boys the top six spots in capturing the team wins.
The Wildcat girls finished with 17 points to easily outdistance runner-up Dothan (49). Pleasant Home (83) was third and Kinston (100) fourth. Eufaula, Opp, Wicksburg, Straughn and New Brockton had runners, but not enough for team scoring.
The Enterprise boys had a perfect 15 score by taking the top five spots. Wicksburg (57) was runner-up and Dothan (81) third. Pleasant Home (116), Opp (136), Kinston (167) and New Brockton (170) finished fourth through seventh. New Brockton, Eufaula, Red Level and Straughn also had runners compete.
Warner, Rathburn win: Both Natalie Warner and Tyler Rathburn won their second straight races, taking the Bobcat Invitational top spot in the girls and boys races last week to match their wins at The Eastgate Meet on Sept. 12.
Warner won the Bobcat Invitational in 20 minutes and 27.88 seconds, while Rathburn won the boys in 16:02.42, the second fastest time in Enterprise cross country history. Only Gabriel Henneberger’s 15:53.61 at the 2017 Wiregrass Championships is better.
Finishing behind Warner in the girls race were Enterprise teammates Lauren Rodgers (21:32.22) and Kayleigh Riordan (21:41.63) in second and third. Dothan’s Kate Smith (21:43.83) finished fourth.
Four Enterprise runners followed in fifth through eighth – Alaura de Hoyas (21:45.53), Evelyn Holmes-Smith (21:49.57), Amadeua Thompson (21:56.73) and Mirna Thompson (21:57.80). Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg (22:06.09) was ninth and Enterprise’s Stella Retherford (22:47.82) was 10th.
Finishing behind Rathburn in the boys race were Enterprise runners Henry Templin (16:41.31), William Kim (16:50.48), Brett Tessay (17:08.53), Rajon Dahale (17:24.57) and Ben de Hoyos (17:29.53).
Dothan’s Trevor Shaw (18:27.47) and Wicksburg’s Nathan Weisiger (18:53.12) were seventh and eighth followed by Enterprise’s Connor Allen (18:57.78) and Wicksburg’s Tyler Saville (19:18.47) in the final two top 10 spots.
Dothan’s Johnson, Opp’s Phillips win: Dothan’s Nicholas Johnson won the boys 2-mile middle school boys race and Opp’s Mackenzie Phillips won the girls event at the Bobcat Invitational.
Johnson earned a 15:59.44 time with Wicksburg’s Jackson Barrett runner-up in 16:17.93 and Opp’s JarNavius Cooper third in 18:22.18.
Opp’s Phillips ran a 16:19.57 two-mile time to finish on top in girls. Wicksburg’s Elizabeth Bond was second in 16:37.11 and Opp’s Presley Carnley third in 18:10.36.
NMA’s Whitehead wins: Northside Methodist’s Kara Whitehead won the varsity girls race at the Northside Methodist Invitational Saturday at Eastgate Park.
Whitehead had a 25:22.47 winning time, edging out Bessemer Academy’s Tristen Sellers (25:22.75) by less than a second at the finish line. Northside Methodist’s Chelsey Trenary (25:29.32) and Emily Odom (25:45.23) were third and fourth.
The Northside Methodist girls won the team title with 21 points, beating out Rutherford (Fla.), which had 34 points. Bessemer, Eastwood and Springwood also had runners compete.
On the boys side, Eastwood Christian’s Eli Bennett was the top finisher, clocking in at 16:05.09, a good two minutes plus ahead of Heritage Christian’s Michael Hart (18:45.97).
Eastwood won the team title with 31 points with Heritage Christian second, just ahead of Bessemer Academy (45 to 47). Rutherford (105) was fourth.
Host Northside Methodist had only three runners and didn’t have enough for team scoring. Tristan Trenary was the Knights’ top finisher, placing 14th with a 21:49.81 time.
Four teams run on Saturday: Four Wiregrass cross country programs return to action Saturday, including two after a two-week break.
Houston Academy, off since Sept. 12 when it ran at The Eastgate Meet, runs at the Battle of the Bay in Loxley on Saturday, while Charles Henderson, which also hasn’t competed since that same Sept. 12 meet, competes at the Opelika Invitational.
Dothan joins Charles Henderson in Opelika, while Enterprise plans to run in the Oak Mountain Invitational near Birmingham. Both Dothan and Enterprise raced at the Bobcat Invitational last Thursday.
Houston Academy competes in a 34-team meet, made up mostly of Mobile and southwest Alabama programs. Among the teams are T.R. Miller, whose girls finished as Class 3A state runner-up last year, plus UMS-Wright and St. Paul’s, whose girls were both third-place state finishers. Bayside Academy, whose boys were 3A runner-ups, is also in the field.
At Opelika, Dothan and Charles Henderson is joined by 15 other schools, mostly from the central Alabama area, including defending 7A girls and boys state champion Auburn plus powerhouse Smiths Station.
Enterprise competes in a 42-team meet at Oak Mountain, which includes Class 4A girls and boys state champion Catholic of Montgomery. The Catholic girls lost longtime standout Amaris Tyynismaa (now at University of Alabama), but does return state runner-up runner Lilly Bachi.
Most of the teams at the Oak Mountain event are from metro Birmingham with a few from the Montgomery, Tuscaloosa and Anniston areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.