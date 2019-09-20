Northside Methodist fell behind 21-12 by halftime in losing 35-24 to Monroe Academy on Friday night in AISA action.
Monroe struck first in the opening quarter when Corey Barnes scored from 35 yards out to make it 7-0 after the PAT.
NMA responded with a 2-yard TD run by Chase Swain to cut the deficit to 7-6. The try for 2 was stopped. Monroe made it a 14-6 lead when Carter Ledkins threw to Bryce Black for a 10-yard TD in the second quarter.
Knights’ QB Cason Eubanks got into the end zone on a 32-yard run to trim the lead to 14-12. The try for 2 was stopped again.
Monroe scored a touchdown right before halftime when Ledkins threw a 10-yard pass to Barnes, making it a 21-12 lead. A 6-yard run by Barnes made it 28-12 in the third.
NMA got back on the scoreboard when Eubanks threw a 6-yard TD pass to Luca Mancil. But Monroe made it 35-18 on a 34-yard TD pass early in the fourth. The Knights got a 27-yard scoring pass from Eubanks to Kennard Miller with five seconds left for the final score.
Eubanks was 15-of-25 passing for 319 yards. Swain rushed for 106 yards and Miller caught six passes for 181 yards. Zach Gilbert had nine tackles, Tripp Griffin had eight, Cole Dykes six and Aaron Gilbert and Cason Stevens five each.
Wilcox Academy 56, Abbeville Christian 14: For the Generals, Chapman Watt had a 45-yard fumble return for a score and Davondre Cobb caught a 65-yard touchdown pass.
Seminole County (Ga.) 45, Stewart County 12: Zay Martin and Boris Melton both rushed for two touchdowns and Josh Alvarez and Stacy Butler added one each as Seminole County won the Region 1-A at home.
Melton also threw a touchdown pass to Tryee Rainey for the Indians, who improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 1-A.
