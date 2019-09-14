Chase Swain ran for 360 yards on 42 carries and scored three touchdowns in helping lift Northside Methodist a 30-13 victory over Pike Liberal Arts in AISA football action.
The Knights (2-2) got on the scoreboard first in the opening quarter on a 2-yard run by Swain. Cason Eubanks ran in a 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
NMA made it 16-0 later in the opening quarter when Swain scored on an 11-yard run and Eubanks threw to Cason Metcalf for the 2-point conversion.
The Knights made it 22-0 early in the second quarter when Eubanks scored on a 5-yard run. The try for 2 was unsuccessful.
Pike Liberal (1-3) got on the scoreboard when Drew Nelson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Chip Faircloth, making it 22-7 following the extra point kick, which is where the score stood at halftime.
Nelson scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter before Swain scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter with Eubanks scoring the two-point conversion to make it 30-13.
Tuscaloosa Academy 55, Lakeside 12: For the Chiefs (0-3), Austin Welch threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Davante Bowick and Welch scored on a 6-yard run.
Crenshaw Christian 41, Abbeville Christian 7: Abbeville Christian couldn’t contain No. 8 Crenshaw Christian in an AISA Class A, Region 1 loss.
Davondre Cobb had a 70-kickoff return for touchdown for the Generals (1-3, 0-1).
Georgia
GHSA
Early County 41, Worth County 7: Jakirrin Davis rushed for 117 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Bobcats.
Early County scored first when Asher White threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Montravious George. Alex Warr added the PAT.
Warr kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead and Davis scored on a 10-yard run as Early County went up 10-0.
White connected again with George for a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-0 at halftime.
Davis scored on a 36-yard run in the third quarter, Warr kicked a 28-yard field goal and Davis scored on a 28-yard run in the fourth for the final Early County points.
White was 8-of-15 passing for 247 yards. George had four catches for 139 yards.
Javacia George had three solo tackles, five assists, a fumble recovery and two tackles for loss. Jay Ealy had three solo tackles, five assists and a fumble recovery.
Seminole County 14, Baconton Charter 7: The Indians earned their 400th win in school history, beating Baconton Charter in a Region 1-A game in Donalsonville.
Seminole County improved to 2-1 overall, 1-1 in region play.
