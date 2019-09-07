Chase Swain stomped his way for 282 yards – 206 in the second half – and six touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts as Northside Methodist broke away from a third-quarter deadlock to dispose of Lakeside 44-26 Friday night at Reeves Field.
The win was the first in three games for the Knights, while Lakeside fell to 0-2.
Northside quarterback Carson Eubanks was 5-of-7 through the air for 43 yards. He also rushed for 43 yards and added four two-point runs for Northside Methodist.
Lakeside managed to keep the game close at halftime, trailing just 14-13, and tied the Knights at 20-20 with 6:57 left in the third period when Auston Welsh completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Da Vantae Bowick. Stan Wilson added the PAT.
However, Northside Methodist scored twice in a matter of 3:35 and added the final TD by Swain in the fourth period to seal the win.
Swain scored on runs of 7, 5, 52, 9, 18 and 49 yards.
Lakeside also got a 14-yard TD run by Willis Jackson, and a 23-yard TD run from Welsh.
The Chiefs were a perfect 10-of-10 through the air for 153 yards. Bowick caught 8 passes for 134 yards. However, Lakeside’s rushing attack managed just 92 yards on 33 attempts. The Knights finished with 325 yards of offense, while Lakeside tallied 245.
Defensively for Northside Methodist, Cason Metcalf and Tripp Griffin both had 12 tackles with Metcalf earning four sacks and Griffin two sacks. Zach Gilbert had eight tackles, one for a loss.
Chambers Academy 45, Abbeville Christian 20: The AISA No. 4 ranked Rebels pulled away from a 14-14 halftime tie to earn the non-region win.
Abbeville Christian (1-2) scored off a Ryan Ledford 30-yard TD pass, a Ledford 1-yard run and a Chapman Watt 11-yard scoring run.
Freeport (Fla.) 43, Pike Liberal Arts 28: The Patriots couldn’t stop the Bulldogs from Florida, falling at Delaney Kerwin Stadium, 43-28.
Drew Nelson completed 13-of-21 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns for Pike Lib, which fell to 1-2. Nelson threw a 7-yard TD pass to Connor Cox and scoring passes of 37 and 31 yards to Levi Sikes. Chip Faircloth, who led the running game with 83 yards on 14 carries, had a 24-yard touchdown for the other score. Scott Taylor Renfroe converted all four extra-point kicks for the Patriots.
Jackson Senn led the defense with 10 tackles and Nick O’Brien and Frankie Jefcoat both had seven stops.
