Ariton stormed back from a 20-point halftime deficit and totaled more than 600 yards of offense and Blake Carroll scored five touchdowns to help the Purple Cats win a 55-40 shootout over the Warhawks in a key 2A, Region 2 game.
It was 34-14 Daleville at halftime. Ariton (3-2, 3-0) finished with 336 yards rushing and 282 yards passing.
Carroll carried 21 times for 160 yards and the five touchdowns.
Quarterback Ian Senn completed 12 of 23 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Hayes Floyd added 74 more yards on the ground on just two carries.
Floyd also caught five passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Webb added five catches for 145 yards and a TD.
Tommy Oliver, Cade Webb and Landon Thrash each had eight tackles for Ariton. Oliver had three tackles for loss and Webb had an interception.
Daleville dropped to 3-2 overall, 1-2 in the region.
Elba 61, Florala 34: Jaquez Prince was part of five touchdowns as Elba took the victory.
Elba was playing its first game without head coach Pate Harrison, who was put on administrative leave earlier this week. Assistant Glenn Johnson was named interim head coach.
Prince scored on runs of 1 and 18 yards, threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Chrystyile Caldwell, had a 99-yard kickoff return and a 31-yard interception return for a score.
Collin Harrison, who rushed for 212 yards on 18 carries, had touchdown runs of 15 and 13 yards.
Iverson Lane added a 4-yard scoring run.
Elba led 31-6 at halftime, but Florala cut it to 31-26 in the third quarter before the Tigers pulled away for good.
Geneva County 71, Barbour County 32: Emmanuel Henderson ran for 163 yards on six carries and scored five touchdowns on runs of 6, 56, 17, 18 and 35 yards.
Brandon Andrews ran for 84 yards on three carries and had touchdown runs of 50 and 26 yards.
Cole Saunders was 3-of-30 passing for 52 yards, which included a 16-yard touchdown pass to Colby Fuller. Keaton Enfinger caught a 34-yard pass.
Defensively, Jadyn Alston had an interception return for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Cole Dean had five tackles, including one for loss. Kevin Castro had four tackles, including one for loss, and also recovered a fumble and forced a fumble.
For Barbour county, Tyrecus Womack threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Ralpheal Williams. Joenathan Jernigan scored on a 1-yard run. Zakwavis Johnson threw a scoring pass to Williams and threw a 63-yard TD pass to Devontae Marshall and a 12-yard TD pass to Williams.
G.W. Long 49, Cottonwood 0: Dillon Caraway ran for 136 yards on 11 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Rebels. Caraway scored on runs of 7, 13, 22 and 31 yards. He also had an interception.
Trevor Morris also ran for 136 yards on 10 carries and scored on runs of 6 and 45 yards.
Carson Dunlap threw an 84-yard touchdown pass to Kobie Stringer. Dunlap was 5-of-8 passing for 120 yards.
Defensively, Conner Casey had nine tackles and Stringer had seven.
For Cottonwood, Micah Lewis rushed for 57 yards on eight carries and Ramon Bryant rushed for 44 on 12 carries and caught four passes for 21 yards. Austin McCardle was 12-of-21 passing for 70 yards. Clayton Gilmore caught five passes for 13 yards and also had an interception.
Bradley Shelley had eight tackles, Heath Whitman had six tackles, Landon Richardson had five and Blakely Smith had four.
Abbeville 56, Houston County 7: The Yellow Jackets led 40-0 en route to the easy win.
Ricavious Dozier scored on a 4-yard run to get Abbeville started and Nathan Hall ran in the 2-point conversion. Hall scored on a 15-yard run and Wauntavious Conley ran in the 2-point try to make it 16-0 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Hall scored on a 10-yard run and also threw a 30-yard pass to Gabriel Shell for the final touchdown of the half.
Zayne Peterman scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. The final Abbeville touchdown came on a 42-yard run by Chris Williams.
Houston County’s lone score came on a 3-yard catch by Kobe McIntyre on a pass from Kahleel Johnson.
Goshen 42, New Brockton 16: Goshen’s Bryan Galloway rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and the Eagles moved to 4-0, 3-0 in Class 2A, Region 3.
Galloway also completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards and a TD pass to Makel Avery. RaQuan Martin and Tamarcus Shipmon each added a rushing touchdown for the Eagles.
Goshen led 14-3 after the first quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 42-16 after three.
Kyan Horne led New Brockton (1-4, 1-2) with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Quarterback Kaden Cupp was 6 for 16 passing for 100 yards.
The Gamecocks’ Brandon McCoy kicked a 26-yard field goal, batted down a pass and had a sack.
Zion Chapel 47, Calhoun 0: The Rebels earned their second win in four games and the first in three Class 2A, Region 3 games with a shutout win.
Braxton Bragg rushed for three touchdowns, Austin Johns two and Nate Grantham and Mason Stuart added a rushing TD each for the Rebels.
Grantham added an interception on defense.
Kinston 54, Red Level 12: Kinston won the battle of winless teams, earning a convincing 54-12 Class 1A Region 2 win over the Tigers.
Addison Hudson earned 169 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He scored off runs of 15, 2, 9 and 11 yards. Colby Copeland earned 162 rushing yards on 13 carries and had TD runs of 29 and 60 yards. Copeland also caught a 15-yard TD pass from Blayne Moore.
Dray Weeks added 66 yards rushing on eight carries and a 1-yard TD run for the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-2).
