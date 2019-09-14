SMITHS STATION – Enterprise fell behind 14-0 but rallied for a big 27-24 victory over Smiths Station on Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 2 football battle.
Enterprise improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play with the win. The Panthers fell to 2-2 and 0-2.
Enterprise got on the scoreboard when Mykel Johnson broke loose on a 57-yard touchdown run with more than 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Hunter Perry kicked through the extra point to cut the lead in half.
Enterprise tied it up with 6:08 to play in the first half when quarterback Jackson Darlington juked a couple of defenders and scored on a 39-yard run. The PAT was good, making it 14-14.
The Wildcats took the lead into halftime following a 21-yard run up the middle for a touchdown by Cole Killingsworth with 1:02 left in the first half. The extra point gave Enterprise a 21-14 lead at intermission.
Smiths Station got a 20-yard field goal early in the third quarter to trim the lead to 21-17.
With 4:15 to play in the quarter, Perry answered for Enterprise with a 34-yard field goal to make it 24-17. It was Perry again with a field goal, this time from 45 yards out, to make it 27-17 with 8:03 remaining in the game.
The Panthers pulled close on a 44-yard touchdown run with 2:14 left to make it 27-24 before the Wildcats held on for the victory.
Class 6A
Eufaula 27, Sidney Lanier 13: Eufaula capitalized on 17 Sidney Lanier penalties and rallied from an early deficit to beat the Poets Friday night at Tiger Stadium in a Class 6A, Region 2 battle.
Sidney Lanier (0-2, 0-1) was flagged 17 times for 140 yards in penalties and managed just five second-half first downs against a rejuvenated Eufaula (2-2, 1-1) defense.
The Tigers had a balanced offense with 182 yards rushing and 140 passing. Four of their 22 first downs came via a Sidney Lanier penalty.
Devin Fuller rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown and Zy Tennille had 78 yards for Eufaula. Quarterback Hess Horne tossed two touchdowns, an 11-yarder to Rah Rah Thomas and a 44-yard leaping catch for a TD by Emanuel Stevenson.
Davis Wingate booted two second-quarter field goals for the Tigers, a 27-yarder and a 35-yarder at the horn for a 13-7 lead.
The Poets, who had led 7-0 after the first quarter, tied Eufaula at 13-13 with 8:51 left in the third quarter, but the visitors were shut out the rest of the way and the Tigers tacked on two more scores for the win.
Sidney Lanier had 135 yards rushing and 125 passing. Star receiver Jacorian Wilson grabbed six receptions for 104 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.