BLAKELY, Ga. – Eufaula trailed on three occasions yet rallied to claim a wild 57-49 victory on Friday night.
The Tigers (3-2) took the lead for good with 2:45 remaining on a 4-yard run by Zy Tennille. After a sack on fourth down at the Early County 3 with 44 seconds remaining, Eufaula appeared to have finished off the Bobcats on a 3-yard run by Devin Fuller. However, Early County (3-1) added one last score with eight seconds left for the final margin.
The game started out in bizarre fashion as Eufaula scored on a fumbled punt attempt that Keon Laseter recovered in the end zone after a 35-yard loss.
The Tigers soon trailed 14-7, but tied the game at 14-14 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Hess Horne to Rah Rah Scott.
The Tigers regained the lead on Horne’s 1-yard sneak, then broke a 21-21 tie with a 1-yard run by Tennille. Eufaula led 28-31 at the half.
Early County scores two quick touchdowns in the third quarter and led 35-28 before Tennille broke free on a 64-yard TD to tie the game.
With 3:02 left in the third, Early County took its final lead at 42-35 on a 54-yard pass from quarterback Asher White to Jay Pittman.
Eufaula tied the game at 42-42 with 6:39 remaining on a 32-yard screen pass from Horne to Thomas.
Davis Wingate was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts for Eufaula, but on the final touchdown of the night Horne threw for the 2-pointer following a bobbled snap and LeMarion Johnson snagged it in the end zone.
Horne finished with 284 yards passing. Thomas caught 7 passes for 192 yards. The Tigers also rushed for 212 yards, led by Tennille with 89.
Early County’s first score came on a 65-yard TD pass from White to Montravious George. Ladarious Ceasar scored the next two TDs for the home team on runs of 11 and 34 yards.
Braveon George scored on a 17-yard run. White then scored on a 21-yard run.
White next found the end zone on the 54-yarder to Pittman. The QB added a 25-yard scoring strike to Trenton Cintron.
White finished 6-for-16 passing for 183 yards and three TDs. He also ran 11 times for 28 yards.
Jay Ealey was in on eight tackles and had an interception for Early County. KeAndre Lucas was in on 10 tackles and Javacia George was in on nine.
Prattville 28, Enterprise 14: The lone score in the first half was a 41-yard touchdown run by Prattville with 10:02 left in the second quarter. Enterprise had a 16-play, 92-yard drive in the opening quarter but lost a fumble that resulted in a touchback on third-and-goal from the 1.
Prattville built a 14-0 lead before Enterprise quarterback Jackson Darlington scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter. Hunter Perry’s PAT cut the lead in half.
Prattville added two touchdowns to make it 28-7 with 5:29 left in the game before Darlington scored on a 3-yard run for the final Wildcats’ score.
Darlington had 90 yards rushing on 27 carries passed for 131 yards in completing 9-of-13.
