G.W Long earned a road win 30-22 despite the brilliance of Warhawks running back Jalen White in a battle of unbeaten teams.
G.W. Long got two TDs – from 8 and 5 yards – from Trevor Morris, who finished with 84 yards on 10 carries.
Tanner Patton hit a 33-yard field goal. Carson Dunlap threw a 23-yard TD pass to Dillon Caraway. Dunlap also added a 79-yard touchdown run.
Caraway finished with 15 carries for 82 yards. Dunlap was 12-for-17 passing for 79 yards and added nine carries for 131 yards in the victory.
White rushed 36 times for 302 yards, two touchdowns and added a two-point conversion run. Sincere McKenzie had Daleville’s other touchdown.
The Rebels (3-0, 2-0) led 23-22 late in the game and were in position to run out the clock. Daleville (3-1, 1-1) allowed an all-but-uncontested TD in the final minute to get the ball back, but couldn’t score in the closing seconds.
Ariton 48, Houston County 12: Blake Carroll and Isai Lopez both rushed for two touchdowns in leading Ariton over Houston County.
Zach Ward scored on a 6-yard run and Lucas Webb a 15-yard run and Landon Thrash returned an interception for a touchdown for the other scores. Carroll rushed for 67 yards and Lopez 50.
Defensively, Zack Phillips was in on 14 tackles and Landon Tyler and CJ McNabb on seven each. Tommy Oliver forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Carroll a fumble and Lopez forced a fumble. Dwayne Riley blocked a field goal.
For Houston County, Kenzerick Barber had a rushing touchdown and Katavion Johnson a 55-yard rushing TD.
Abbeville 50, Geneva County 20: Martavious Glanton rushed for 211 yards on 16 carries with four touchdowns and passed for 86 yards in completing 6-of-9 passes during the Abbeville win.
Glanton scored on runs of 55, 22, 3 and 42 yards.
Nathan Hall, who rushed for 135 yards on 17 carries, had touchdown runs of 16 and 59 yards.
Ricavious Dozier added a 42-yard TD run.
For Geneva County, Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 98 yards on 11 carries and had six catches for 210 yards – including touchdown catches of 60 and 67 yards.
Cole Saunders was 11-of-21 passing for 244 yards.
Saunders scored on a 10-yard run.
KenLi Preyor had 15 tackles to lead the Bulldogs on defense.
Cottonwood 65, Barbour County 0: Cottonwood quarterback Austin McCardle completed 6-of-7 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns and the Bears picked off five Barbour County passes.
Micah Lewis started the scoring with a safety less than a minute into the game. Raymon Bryant returned an interception 51 yards for a score. McCardle scored on a 9-yard run and kicker Caleb Butler hit the first of his nine extra point kicks to make it 16-0.
McCardle hit Clayton Gilmore for a 57 yards and a TD for a 23-0 lead with 4:27 left in the first quarter.
McCardle then found Landon Richardson for 21 yards and a score. Lewis scored on a 5-yard run for a 37-0 lead.
McCardle and Bryant connected on a 74-yard score and it was 44-0 at halftime.
McCardle threw to Gilmore for an 8-yard TD, Richardson scored on a 13-yard run and Marcos Alvarez scored on a 7-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Bryant and Dylan McCardle had two interceptions each and Anthony Hunter added another. Gilmore led the Bears (1-2, 1-1) with seven tackles.
Goshen 42, Samson 21: The Eagles broke open a tie game with three fourth-quarter touchdowns in winning the Class 2A, Region 3 game, 42-21.
Tied at 21 in the final period, Goshen got scores off a Tamarcus Shipmon 31-yard run, a RaQuan Martin 9-yard run and a Bryan Galloway 80-yard run before Shipmon capped the final quarter scoring on a 49-yard TD run.
Galloway earned 228 yards rushing and two TDs, adding a 63-yard TD run in the first half. Shipmon had 169 yards and the two fourth quarter scores. Martin had 41 yards and also had two touchdowns, adding a 1-yard score in the first half. Galloway was 7-of-10 passing for 58 yards with Martin catching three passes for 22 yards.
For Samson, Trad Jenkins rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and had touchdown runs of 35 and 5 yards. Hayden McCoy added a 1-yard TD run during a 123-yard rushing performance on 16 carries. McCoy, who also scored a two-point conversion, completed 8-of-16 for 158 yards.
Defensively, Makel Avery was in on 15 tackles, including 13 solos to lead the Eagles.
Luverne 60, Zion Chapel 0: Tanner Simmons completed 8-of-9 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown and Keeshaun Glanton rushed for three scores to lead Class 2A No. 2 Luverne in a 60-0 win over Zion Chapel.
The Tigers led 44-0 at halftime.
New Brockton 41, Central-Hayneville 28: Kaden Cupp threw for 152 yards and two scores and rushed for 36 yards and two more scores in the Gamecock Class 2A, Region 3 win.
Cupp was 8-of-15 with a 12-yard TD pass to Russell Weeks and a 45-yard scoring pass to De’Shawn McLeod. Cupp also scored on runs of 16 and 14 yards for New Brockton (1-3, 1-1).
Brayson completed 2-of-2 passes for 40 yards, including a 29-yard TD pass to Weeks.
Kyan Horne rushed for 129 yards on 13 carries and Jamarcus Brown added a 1-yard TD run.
Central (1-2, 0-2) led 6-0 after the first quarter, but the Gamecocks scored three touchdowns to go up 20-6 at halftime. New Brockton build the lead to 41-14 in the fourth quarter before the Lions scored twice in the game’s last five minutes.
Class 1A
Elba 40, Kinston 14: The score was tied 7-7 in the first quarter before the Tigers completely took over the Class 1A, Region 2 game.
Elba (3-1, 2-0), which scored on its first six possessions, got on the scoreboard first when Jaquez Prince connected with Brandon Epps on a 7-yard TD pass.
Prince, who was 5-of-7 passing for 59 yards in the game, later threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Seth Ware.
Iverson Lane scored on runs of 24 and 53 yards and Collin Harrison scored on runs of 4 and 39 yards.
Lane had four rushes for 111 yards and Harrison had six for 83 yards.
For Kinston (0-3, 0-2), Blayne Moore threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cale Sumblin and Addison Hudson scored on a 98-yard run. Hudson had 175 yards rushing on 19 attempts.
