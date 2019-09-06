Class 4A No. 7 Headland shook off an early two touchdown deficit and rallied past Booker T. Washington 38-12 in a Class 4A, Region 2 contest at J.J. Yarbrough Stadium Friday night.
With the Rams trailing 12-0, Kareen Sailor scored on a 53-yard touchdown run. Dre Newman scored the two-point run to cut the gap to 12-8 after the first quarter.
Ty Dailey scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter to put Headland up 14-12 at halftime.
Zach Lawrence got a safety on a sack for the Rams in the third quarter to build the lead to 16-12.
Later in the third, Dailey broke loose on a 42-yard TD run and it was 22-12.
Headland (3-0, 1-0 Class 4A, Region 2) added to its lead early in the fourth quarter. Tyler Danzey scored on a 14-yard run and added the two-point run for a 30-12 lead.
Sailor then scored on a 32-yard pass from Danzey, who ran in the conversion for the 38-12 final.
BTW quarterback Joseph Graham scored on a 10-yard run for the Golden Eagles (0-2, 0-1). Running back Kentravious Melton made it 12-0 with a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Montgomery Catholic 48, Dale County 0: The Class 4A fourth-ranked Knights raced to a 21-0 first quarter lead and a 42-0 halftime lead in downing the Warriors in Montgomery.
The outcome lifts Catholic to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Class 4A, Region 2. Dale County fell to 1-2 and 0-1.
Class 5A
Charles Henderson 6, Rehobeth 0: Charles Henderson’s Pooka Jones scored on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter for the game’s only score as Charles Henderson held off Rehobeth 6-0 in the Class 5A, Region 2 game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Charles Henderson turned the ball over four times in the game and Rehobeth three times.
CHHS improved to 1-1 overall, 1-0 in region play and Rehobeth fell to 1-1 and 0-1.
Class 7A
Auburn 44, Enterprise 0: Class 7A 10th-ranked Auburn dominated Enterprise in a Class 7A, Region 2 game, rolling to a 44-0 win at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn.
The Tigers amassed 404 total yards, while Enterprise earned just 159, including 156 on the ground. The Wildcats had only 3 yards off 1-of-5 passing.
Enterprise fell to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in region play, while Auburn improved to 2-1 and 1-0.
Auburn raced to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter off a 27-yard touchdown run from Killian Massey, a 25-yard Josh Owsley field goal and an Aaron Diggs 43-yard TD run.
An 8-yard touchdown pass from Patrick McGlon to Ja’Zavion Ray with 24 seconds left in the half built the margin to 24-0 at halftime and the Tigers added a 50-yard McGlon to Ray TD pass, a Massey a 9-yard TD run and a Matthew Caldwell 35-yard scoring run in the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.