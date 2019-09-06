Headland logo

Class 4A No. 7 Headland shook off an early two touchdown deficit and rallied past Booker T. Washington 38-12 in a Class 4A, Region 2 contest at J.J. Yarbrough Stadium Friday night.

With the Rams trailing 12-0, Kareen Sailor scored on a 53-yard touchdown run. Dre Newman scored the two-point run to cut the gap to 12-8 after the first quarter.

Ty Dailey scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter to put Headland up 14-12 at halftime.

Zach Lawrence got a safety on a sack for the Rams in the third quarter to build the lead to 16-12.

Later in the third, Dailey broke loose on a 42-yard TD run and it was 22-12.

Headland (3-0, 1-0 Class 4A, Region 2) added to its lead early in the fourth quarter. Tyler Danzey scored on a 14-yard run and added the two-point run for a 30-12 lead.

Sailor then scored on a 32-yard pass from Danzey, who ran in the conversion for the 38-12 final.

BTW quarterback Joseph Graham scored on a 10-yard run for the Golden Eagles (0-2, 0-1). Running back Kentravious Melton made it 12-0 with a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Montgomery Catholic 48, Dale County 0: The Class 4A fourth-ranked Knights raced to a 21-0 first quarter lead and a 42-0 halftime lead in downing the Warriors in Montgomery.

The outcome lifts Catholic to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Class 4A, Region 2. Dale County fell to 1-2 and 0-1.

Class 5A

Charles Henderson 6, Rehobeth 0: Charles Henderson’s Pooka Jones scored on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter for the game’s only score as Charles Henderson held off Rehobeth 6-0 in the Class 5A, Region 2 game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Charles Henderson turned the ball over four times in the game and Rehobeth three times.

CHHS improved to 1-1 overall, 1-0 in region play and Rehobeth fell to 1-1 and 0-1.

Class 7A

Auburn 44, Enterprise 0: Class 7A 10th-ranked Auburn dominated Enterprise in a Class 7A, Region 2 game, rolling to a 44-0 win at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn.

The Tigers amassed 404 total yards, while Enterprise earned just 159, including 156 on the ground. The Wildcats had only 3 yards off 1-of-5 passing.

Enterprise fell to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in region play, while Auburn improved to 2-1 and 1-0.

Auburn raced to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter off a 27-yard touchdown run from Killian Massey, a 25-yard Josh Owsley field goal and an Aaron Diggs 43-yard TD run.

An 8-yard touchdown pass from Patrick McGlon to Ja’Zavion Ray with 24 seconds left in the half built the margin to 24-0 at halftime and the Tigers added a 50-yard McGlon to Ray TD pass, a Massey a 9-yard TD run and a Matthew Caldwell 35-yard scoring run in the second half.

