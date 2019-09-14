Four different players rushed for a touchdown as Rehobeth downed Beauregard 33-21 in a Class 5A, Region 2 game in Rehobeth.
Trey Turner, Brandon Austin, Cameron Hovey and David Talley all had a rushing TD for the Rebels, who improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in region play. Jay Trawick threw a 41-yard pass to Kase Kessler for the other Rehobeth score. Trawick also scored on a two-point conversion.
Turner earned 100 yards on just seven carries, Austin had 97 on eight carries and Hovey 94 on 17 carries to lead Rehobeth. Trawick completed 2-of-4 passes for 64 yards with Kessler catching both passes.
Tallassee 10, Carroll 6 : In Tallassee, a late 55-yard touchdown pass from Carroll’s Brandon Robinson to Austin Mitchel was not enough to bring the Eagles back for the victory.
Tallassee used a second quarter field-goal and a third quarter touchdown pass to take a 10-0 lead. After the Carroll touchdown, Tallassee was able to gain four first downs and run out the clock.
Carroll falls to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in region play.
Oxford 49, Charles Henderson 14: The Trojans played close on the road with Class 6A No. 6 Oxford before the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the second half in a non-region game.
Charles Henderson (1-2) trailed just 21-14 at halftime, but three turnovers helped Oxford (4-0) score four times in the second half.
Jonathan Carter had touchdown runs of 5 and 10 yards for CHHS.
Class 4A
Trinity 44, Headland 14: Class 4A No. 6 Headland fell hard on the road to Trinity, 44-14.
The Rams (3-1, 1-1) played without starting quarterback Dre Newman, who broke his fibula in last week’s game against Booker T. Washington.
Tyson Kirkland returned an interception 34 yards and Kareen Sailor ran in a two-point conversion for Headland’s first score. Ty Dailey threw a 35-yard TD pass to Da’Tayvious Melton for the other Rams score.
Dale County 52, Ashford 33: Ethan Teal passed for 254 yards off 13-of-23 passing and five touchdowns and added 51 yards and a rushing touchdown to lead Dale County.
Tra Marshall rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown. Alex Banks had TD receptions of 22 and 15 yards, Jaylon Dozier a 28-yard TD pass and Derrick Rankin had a 16-yard TD catch and Keion Jackson a 52-yard scoring reception.
For Ashford, Deshontae Kirkland rushed for 116 yards and three TDs on 17 carries and Emmanuel Pittman had 105 yards and a score on 19 carries. Caleb Smith completed 9-of-16 passes for 122 yards with an 8-yard scoring pass to Kehion Walker.
Rashaad Richards had four receptions 42 yards and Marquez McKnight three for 59 yards for Ashford. Defensively, Romkyal McCree was in on 10 tackles and had an interception and Richards was in on six tackles, one for a loss.
