GREENVILLE - Rehobeth's Brandon Austin scored the game’s only points on a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the Rebels’ defense shut out Greenville 6-0 on Friday night.
Trycon McHellon had six tackles and recovered a big fumble for Rehobeth. Payton Jinks and Grant Peacock both had six tackles each. Jamal Maloney had several tackles, but added a key pass break up to preserve the victory for the Rebels (3-2, 2-1).
Cameron Hovey gained 83 yards on 13 carries for Rehobeth. Austin finished with 71 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Jay Trawick completed 3 of 5 passes for 40 yards – two of those were to Austin for 38 yards.
Valley 42, Carroll 13: In Ozark, DQ Fryer scored on a 23-yard touchdown run for Carroll to cut an early Valley lead to 14-6.
The rest of the half belonged to Valley (3-2, 3-0) as they rolled to a 35-6 halftime lead. Valley added an early third quarter touchdown before Fryer scored on a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Chase Wolfe added the extra point for the final 42-13 margin. Carroll falls to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in region play.
Charles Henderson 27, Beauregard 7: Jonathan Carter scored four touchdowns and gained 140 yards on 26 carries for the Trojans (2-2, 2-0 Class 5A, Region 2).
Pooka Jones was 8-for-11 passing for 115 yards in the victory.
Ashford 30, B.T. Washington 20: Deshontae Kirkland rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns to help the Yellow Jackets earn their first victory of the season.
Caleb Smith had 88 yards passing with two touchdown passes to Marquez McKnight, who caught three passes and scored twice.
Emanual Pittman added 76 yards on the ground for Ashford (1-3, 1-1).
The Yellow Jackets also got interceptions by Kirkland and Pittman and Romykal McRee had five tackles for loss and recovered a fumble
