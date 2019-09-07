Ja’quez Prince threw three touchdown passes and the Elba defense shutout Pleasant Home, allowing 53 total yards in a 54-0 Class 1A, Region 2 win at Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field.
Prince threw TD passes of 20 yards to Chrystyile Caldwell, 25 yards to Iverson Lane and 83 yards to Dezmion Roberson.
Collin Harrison opened the scoring with a 61-yard run prior to the Prince’s three TD passes. Carson Wise completed a 7-yard scoring pass to Josh Tidwell, who also had a 7-yard TD run. J.T. Coleman finished the scoring with TD runs of 49 and 31 yards.
Brantley 55, Kinston 13: Colby Copeland rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries and accounted for both Kinston scores in the Class 1A, Region 2 loss to No. 4 ranked Brantley.
Copeland had a 33-yard TD run and caught a 70-yard scoring pass from Blayne Moore. Moore was 6-of-11 passing for 112 yards with Copeland catching four passes for 88 yards for Kinston, which fell to 0-2 overall, 0-1 in region play. Dray Weeks caught two passes for 24 yards.
Tucker Kilcrease led Brantley (2-0, 1-0), passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns on 16-of-20 passing. He also had seven tackles on defense.
Lucas Richardson had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns plus seven tackles on defense, Kenuwyn Dixon had five catches for 130 yards with two touchdowns and added a n 86-yard kickoff return for touchdown. Byrce Dunn earned nine tackles on defense.
Florala 30, Georgiana 20: Rashad Coleman threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead Florala and head coach Toby Greene to the Class 1A, Region 2 win.
Coleman scored on a 12-yard and threw a 44-yard TD pass to Anthone Stone and a 22-yard scoring toss to Austin Howell. Logan West added an 80-yard kickoff return. The Wildcats also converted two 2-point conversions off Coleman passes to Stone.
Defensively, Coleman and Josh Suttles had an interception each for Florala (2-1, 1-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.