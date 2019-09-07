Ariton won a Class 2A, Region 2 shootout over the Bulldogs 54-49 in Hartford behind six touchdowns and 461 yards from quarterback Maddux Herring.
Herring completed 12-of-17 passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 30 times for 176 yards and three more scores.
He threw TD passes of 65 yards to Cade Webb, 60 yards to Hayes Floyd and 15 yards to Logan Harrell and had scoring runs of 7, 10 and 5 yards.
Blake Carroll, who had 95 yards rushing, added a 15-yard TD run and added a two-point conversion and kicker Jared Romero kicked a 40-yard field goal for the other Purple Cat scores.
Floyd caught five passes for 168 yards, Harrell four passes for 35 yards and Webb three for 85.
Defensively, Carroll was in on 17 tackles, including two for losses. Tommy Oliver and Ian Senn were both in on nine tackles with Senn also earning an interception. Herring had seven tackles as did Ethan Clark, who also had two tackles for losses. Zack Moore had five tackles, including one for a loss, and CJ McNabb recovered a fumble.
For Geneva County, Emmanuel Henderson was held to just 61 yards rushing, but he earned 259 yards on six kick returns, including touchdown returns of 99 and 80 yards. He also had a 17-yard TD run and caught six passes for 74 yards, including a 26-yard score.
Cole Saunders was 14-of-17 passing for 169 yards with two touchdowns, adding a 32-yard TD pass to Colby Fuller, who had six catches for 61 yards. KenLi Preyer added a 17-yard TD run for the Bulldogs, who fell to 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the region.
Defensively, Kevin Castro was in on 10 ½ tackles, including nine solo, and Preyer was in on 8 ½ tackles. Both Castro and Preyer had a quarterback sack.
Daleville 44, Houston County 13: Jalen White rushed for 209 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns and added three two-point conversions, leading Daleville to a 44-13 win over Houston County in Columbia in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.
Daleville improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015 and to 1-0 in region play. Houston County fell to 0-2 and 0-1.
White rushed for TD runs of 60, 5 and 85 yards and a two point-conversion in the first half and Sincere McKenzie added a 55-yard rushing TD and a two-point conversion as the Warhawks led 30-6 at halftime.
White added a 20-yard run and a two-point conversion to make it 38-6 in the third quarter. Peanut Bloodsaw scored on a 10-yard run with 7:30 left before the Lions scored late to make it 44-13.
For Houston County, Chason Harvell rushed for 66 yards and threw a 30-yard TD pass to Ladarius Maybin. Kaheel Johnson also threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Maybin.
Cameron Inlow led the Lion defense with seven tackles.
Abbeville 38, Cottonwood 7: Cottonwood struck first, but was Abbeville after that as the 2A No. 4 ranked Jackets improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in region play.
Nathan Hall scored on a 5-yard run and a two-point conversion in the first quarter and added a safety in the second quarter and Martavious Glanton scored on runs of 3, 39 and a yard in the quarter as AHS went up 30-7 at halftime. Hall added a two-point conversion and the other two tries failed.
Hall, who earned 136 yards on 13 carries, scored on an 80-yard run in the third quarter and Glanton ran in the two-point conversion.
Glanton finished with 66 yards rushing on seven carries and was 2-of-4 passing for 49 yards.
The Jacket defense stuffed the Bears to minus 13 rushing and to 70 total yards.
For Cottonwood (0-2, 0-1), Austin McCardle threw for 92 yards on 7-of-15 passing and scored the Bears' early touchdown on a 1-yard run with 5:06 left in the first quarter. Caleb Butler added the point after kick.
Clayton Gilmore caught six of the passes for 92 yards. Defensively, Buddy Shelley was in on 12 tackles, including eight solos. Allen Jones had five tackles and an interception.
Austin McCardle was 5-of-12 passing for 72 yards for Cottonwood.
G.W. Long 59, Barbour County 14: Dillon Caraway and Dalton Caraway combined to account for six touchdowns and G.W. Long’s defense scored three times in a 59-14 Class 2A, Region 2 win over Barbour County, extending the Jaguars’ losing streak to 52 straight games.
The Rebels (2-0, 1-0) led 30-0 at the end of the first quarter. Konner Casey returned a fumble 5 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring before Dillon Caraway scored on a 44-yard run. A safety by Mekhian Jackson, two Dillon Caraway TD runs of 31 and 3 yards and a safety by Casey finished the first-quarter blitz for Long.
The Rebels’ other scores came on touchdown passes from Dalton Caraway to Jackson Chancey, Hunter Whitehead and Carson Dunlap, covering 30, 40 and 15 yards plus a 15-yard TD run by Mikey McCraney.
Dillon Caraway rushed only three times, but all three were TDs, covering 88 yards. McCraney rushed for 61 yards on five carries and Trevor Morris had 53 yards on three carries. Dalton Caraway was 4-of-7 passing for 84 yards with three TDs.
For Barbour County, Gabe Harrison threw a 12-yard pass to Ralpheal Williams to make it 39-6 and Harrison threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Williams and Tyrecus Womack scored the 2-point conversion.
Womack had 60 yards rushing.
Defensively, Niquaves Efford had six tackles, Charles Richardson had five and John Cromartie and Womack each had three.
Luverne 33, New Brockton 28: New Brockton stayed in striking distance of No. 2 Luverne most of the night, but couldn’t catch up in falling to the Tigers in a Class 2A, Region 3 game.
New Brockton cut the Luverne lead to 19-14 with 1:09 left before halftime, but the Tigers returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to go up 26-14 at halftime.
Luverne (2-0, 1-0) extended the lead to 33-14 midway in the fourth quarter before the Gamecocks scored twice in the final minutes.
For New Brockton (0-3 overall, 0-1 in region), Kaden Cupp scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards and added an 18-yard TD pass to Colton Marsh and Kyan Horne added an 8-yard run.
Goshen 48, Zion Chapel 0: Tamarcus Shipmon ran for 136 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown as Goshen took the easy win.
Bryan Galloway, who scored three touchdowns, opened the scoring with a 4-yard run in the opening quarter. The PAT was blocked.
Galloway scored his second touchdown later in the quarter and also ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter, Shipmon scored on a 79-yard run. The extra point kick was missed.
Galloway connected with RaQuan Martin for a 30-yard touchdown completion. Will Snyder threw to Tre Dix for a 2-point conversion.
Martin had four catches for 135 yards. Galloway was 6-of-8 passing for 171 yards.
Still in the second quarter, Galloway and Martin connected again, this time for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Niko Tempelis added the extra point kick.
Galloway scored on a 13-yard run in the third quarter and Ja’Raye Blair scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Makel Avery had six tackles to lead the Goshen defense.
Goshen compiled 406 yards of offense, while limiting Zion Chapel to 24.
Samson 50, Calhoun 0: Trad Jenkins rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries and Braxton Brooks earned 116 yards and two TDs on 10 carries in Samson’s Class 2A, Region 3 win.
The Tigers (2-1 overall, 1-0 in region) also got 127 yards passing and two touchdowns from quarterback Hayden McCoy with Mike Kelley catching a 20-yard TD pass and Blade Davis a 47-yard score. Joey McNally rushed for 68 yards rushing and a touchdown. Francisco Laureono was 6-of-6 on extra point kicks.
