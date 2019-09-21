Demetric Toney scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes remaining to push Straughn past Houston Academy 21-14 on Friday night at Northcutt Field.
The Raiders moved into Straughn territory but failed to convert on fourth down with 24 seconds left.
Landon Wheeless scored on a 58-yard touchdown run on the game’s third play for HA. Straughn answered from the Wishbone on a Trey Strickland 8-yard run to make it 7-7 in the first quarter.
Strickland added a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter for Straughn and HA answered with a 20-yard run from Peyton Sanders midway through the fourth quarter before Straughn answered on the next drive.
Geneva 56, Opp 43: Kahari McReynolds scored seven touchdowns as the Panthers rolled to the win.
Timothy McReynolds had an interception return for a touchdown and Damion Kemmerlin connected with Preston Garner for the 2-point conversion to give the Panthers a 20-3 lead in the second quarter.
Geneva led 36-23 at halftime.
Kahari McReynolds scored his fifth touchdown to make it 42-30 late in the third quarter.
For Opp, Ashton Patel had 18 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Hal Smithhart connected on 33-of-41 passes for 416 yards and three TDs. Defensively, Thomas Glisson had 12 tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.