Houston Academy’s Jacob Ogletree fights for yardage during a game against Straughn at Westgate Park on Friday night.

Demetric Toney scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes remaining to push Straughn past Houston Academy 21-14 on Friday night at Northcutt Field.

The Raiders moved into Straughn territory but failed to convert on fourth down with 24 seconds left.

Landon Wheeless scored on a 58-yard touchdown run on the game’s third play for HA. Straughn answered from the Wishbone on a Trey Strickland 8-yard run to make it 7-7 in the first quarter.

Strickland added a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter for Straughn and HA answered with a 20-yard run from Peyton Sanders midway through the fourth quarter before Straughn answered on the next drive.

Geneva 56, Opp 43: Kahari McReynolds scored seven touchdowns as the Panthers rolled to the win.

Timothy McReynolds had an interception return for a touchdown and Damion Kemmerlin connected with Preston Garner for the 2-point conversion to give the Panthers a 20-3 lead in the second quarter.

Geneva led 36-23 at halftime.

Kahari McReynolds scored his fifth touchdown to make it 42-30 late in the third quarter.

For Opp, Ashton Patel had 18 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Hal Smithhart connected on 33-of-41 passes for 416 yards and three TDs. Defensively, Thomas Glisson had 12 tackles.

