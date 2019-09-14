The fifth-ranked Pike county Bulldogs held off a game effort from the Panthers to stay unbeaten and improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A, Region 2 play.
Pike County led 6-0 when Geneva moved to the 1-yard line, but an offsides penalty and a holding penalty pushed the Panthers back. An interception by Pike County snuffed the drive out and the Bulldogs padded the margin to 14-0 on the ensuing series.
Daquavious Coleman threw a touchdown pass to K’Ahriyus Pennington and Rayshawn Reynolds scored on a 3-yard run for the Pike County scores.
For Geneva (1-2, 0-2), Kahari McReynolds rushed for 148 yards on 26 carries and Dylan Creech rushed for 70 yards on 20 carries with a 3-yard TD run.
The two also starred on defense as both were in on eight tackles and McReynolds also had a fumble recovery and an interception.
Slocomb 28, Straughn 13: The RedTops fell behind 13-0 before scoring the final 28 points in the game for the victory.
Jaylen Nobles, who rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries, scored on a 73-yard run to get Slocomb going.
Braydon Whitaker connected with Tanner Berry on a 14-yard touchdown pass and Asael Morin kicked the PAT as Slocomb led 14-13.
Whitaker scored on a 53-yard run and Nobles scored on a 1-yard run as Slocomb pulled away.
Whitaker was 7-of-12 passing for 106 yards. Berry had two catches for 41 yards.
Caulin Thomas had one catch for 40 yards.
Defensively for Slocomb, Trey Baker had 12 tackles, Dawson Hill had nine and Jamey King had eight with an interception. Isai Morin and Asael Morin each had seven tackles.
