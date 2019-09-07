Standout running back Wise Gordon scored on the first play from scrimmage for Providence Christian and the Class 3A No. 6 ranked Eagles rolled to a 41-16 win over Geneva at Hugh Owen Stadium in Geneva.
The Eagles, who led 29-0 at halftime, improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in region play. The Panthers dropped to 1-1 overall, 0-1 in region
Quarterback Collins McClintock scored later in the first quarter as Providence went up 15-0 and Gordon scored on another run early in the second quarter to make it 22-0.
With 6:21 to play in the first half, McClintock scored again as the Eagles made it a 29-0 advantage, which is where the score stood at halftime.
On the first drive of the second half, Tate Thornell intercepted a Geneva pass and returned it for a long touchdown to make it 35-0. The extra point kick was blocked.
Providence got another turnover on the ensuing drive as the Eagles recovered a fumble at their own 23.
Two plays later, McClintock connected with Grant Weatherford on a long touchdown pass with 52 seconds left in the quarter. The pass was tipped by a Geneva defender before it was corralled and taken the distance for the score. The extra point attempt was fumbled and Providence led 41-0.
Dylan Creech scored on a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to put Geneva on the scoreboard. Kahari McReynolds went in on the 2-point conversion to make it 41-8 with 9:38 left in the game.
The Panthers added a late touchdown on a run by Preston Garner.
Pike County 50, Houston Academy 0: A 68-yard touchdown run by Rayshawn Reynolds and two quick touchdowns off Houston Academy turnovers highlighted the Bulldogs’ home victory.
The Bulldogs punted once during the game.
Junior Myhand (5 yards) Reynolds (7 yards) and Derrick Myhand (24 yards) gave the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Reynolds 68-yard run and a 22-yard pass from Dequavius Coleman to Junior Myhand made it 32-0 at the half.
K’Ahriyus Pennington scored on a 13-yard fumble recovery and Jordan Hobdy scored from 8 yards out on a short drive set up by a Raider fumble to make it 44-0. The final score was a Hobdy 4-yard run.
Wicksburg 21, Slocomb 7: Walt Sinclair rushed for 130 yards and two scores on 30 carries and Reece Martin added a touchdown as Wicksburg avenged two straight losses to Slocomb with a Class 3A, Region 2 win.
Jackson Glover completed 8-of-14 passes for 131 yards with LaPatrick Murry caught three passes for 34 yards for Wicksburg (1-1, 1-0).
Defensively, Martin was in on 10 tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Zeke Kelley had nine tackles with a QB sack. Dustin Woodham was in on seven tackles and Ethan Chancey six.
For Slocomb, Braydon Whitaker scored the lone touchdown on a 4-yard run. Tanner Berry caught four passes for 37 yards.
Defensively, Dawson Hill had 12 tackles and forced a fumble and Jarrett Hendrix had six tackles.
Opp 35, Straughn 12: Ashton Patel rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as the Bobcats snapped a 14-game losing streak dating back to a 2017 win over Providence Christian with the Class 3A, Region 2 win.
Hal Smithart was 8-of-19 passing for 149 yards and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kurt Zorn for Opp (1-1, 1-0) Erik Matthews caught three passes for 83 yards.
Defensively, Thomas Glisson had 11 tackles and an interception. James Cornelius also had 11 tackles, while Robbie Gafford had nine tackles and Brady Lester had eight.
