Eufaula assured itself of a home game in the first round of the state playoffs, earning a 20-7 Class 6A, Region 3 win over Carver of Montgomery Thursday night at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
The game was the final region contest for Eufaula, which finished region play 4-1 and no worse than a tie for first with the winner of next week’s Dothan-Sidney Lanier game.
If Dothan wins, Eufaula will finish as the No. 2 team in the region behind Dothan since it lost to the Wolves 49-38 on Sept. 6. If Lanier wins then Eufaula is the region No. 1 team via a head-to-head 27-13 win over the Poets on Sept. 13.
Tennille rushed 30 times for 126 yards lead Eufaula (7-2 overall) in Thursday's win.
Eufaula led 7-0 after its first possession, a 10-play, 45-yard drive capped off by Tennille’s 3-yard run with 6:58 left in the first quarter. Davis Wingate kicked the PAT.
The Tigers made it 14-0 with 8:52 left in the half when Hess Horne found Rah Rah Thomas on an 8-yard TD pass.
Wingate’s 37-yard field goal made it 17-0 with 42 seconds left until intermission. Horne bobbled the snap but Wingate still managed to get off the kick.
Carver’s only score came on a 6-yard pass with 4 seconds left in the half to make it 17-7.
The only score of the second-half was a 30-yard field goal by Wingate with 6:41 left in the third quarter for a 20-7 lead.
Carver quarterback Kole Williams was picked off three times by Eufaula, twice by Zadan Thomas and once by Austin Kelley.
The Tigers rushed 56 times for 233 yards and were limited to a season-low 51 yards passing.
However, Eufaula dominated the time of possession with 32:11 to 15:49. The Wolverines only had the ball for 5:43 in the second half. Eufaula sealed the game with an 8:18 drive late in the fourth quarter.
