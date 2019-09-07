Early County rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit to force overtime and won it on a trick play and a fumble recovery in the extra period in beating Cook 27-20 at Standifer Field in Blakely.
Tied at 20 going in OT, Early County running back Montravious George threw a 6-yard TD pass to quarterback Asher White and Alex Warr added the extra point to put the Bobcats up 27-20. The Hornets fumbled on their possession with Rodriguez Davis recovering for ECHS.
Early County scored on a 71-yard Asher White to Braveion George TD pass, a 91-yard White to Montravious George pass and an 11-yard Montravious George run.
White threw for 182 yards on 5-of-18 with two TDs and two interceptions and was also the leading rusher with 63 yards on eight carries.
Defensively for Early County, Tyree McCoy was in 13 tackles, including five solos with one for a loss, and Jay Ealey was in on 12 stops, including four solos with one for a loss. Keandre Lucas was also in on 12 tackles with three solos. Montravious George was in on seven tackles and Davis was in on five tackles and had the fumble recovery.
Seminole County 41, Calhoun County 6: The Indians took the Region 1-A win on the road in Edison, Ga., and gave new coach Trey Woolf his first win as Seminole County’s head coach.
Jose Alvarez, Borris Melton, Jeremiah Sims, Stacy Butler, Layton Cowarts and Tyree Rainey all had a rushing touchdown for the Indians, who improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in region play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.