t took until the season’s fifth week, but there is finally a Top 10 match-up of Alabama High School Athletic Association teams in the Wiregrass.
That Top 10 match-up comes Friday night in Abbeville as the Class 2A , No. 4 - ranked Yellow Jackets host the Class 3A , No. 4 - ranked Pike County Bulldogs. Both teams are undefeated at 4-0.
It could be the first of two straight weeks of a Top 10 battle in the area. Next week Pike County visits current 3A, No. 5 Providence Christian.
Entering Friday’s showdown in Abbeville, Pike County is averaging 38.8 points a game and allowing only 6.5 per contest . Abbeville is averaging 44.5 per game, and giving up 15.5 points per game. Pike County’s 6.5 points allowed is 11 th best in the state (all classes), while Abbeville’s 44.5-point total is 21 st in the state.
Abbeville has beaten Ashford (34-28, OT), Cottonwood (38-7), Geneva County (50-20) and Houston County (56-7). Pike County has defeated Alabama Christian (38-13), Houston Academy (50-0), Geneva (14-7) and Wicksburg (33-6).
The two met last year’s at Bulldog Stadium in Brundidge with Pike County claiming a 20-14 win. In fact, the Bulldogs have won the last six meetings going back to 2012 and own a 33-20-2 series lead.
Non-region play: After three straight weeks of region play in the AHSAA, teams take a break from the region battles this week before the stretch run toward the playoffs.
For many, it’s is a chance to play a local rival.
Among the rivalry-type games include Dothan at Enterprise in a battle of the area’s two biggest schools, Houston County match-ups of Wicksburg at Rehobeth and Ashford at Houston County plus Geneva at nearby rival Samson and Zion Chapel at Kinston in a Coffee County match-up.
For others, it’s an opportunity to play a different team outside the area such as Eufaula traveling to the Mobile area to face Alma Bryant and Headland visiting Montgomery to play Pike Road in a game at Alabama State University.
Non-region, part II: The AHSAA doesn’t have the market on the non-region week as the Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA) also ha s non-region games this week.
All four local AISA teams play non-region foes, including Class A Abbeville Christian at nearby Class AA Lakeside of Eufaula. Northside Methodist travels out of state to play Wewahitchka, Fla., and Pike Liberal Arts plays at Lee-Scott.
Only one region game: As a result of the AHSAA and AISA being in non-region play, only one team in the Dothan Eagle coverage area has a region game this week – Seminole County in nearby Georgia. The Indians host Region 1-A foe Chattahoochee County. It marks the fourth of nine straight region games for Seminole County, which is in a 10-team region.
Points, points, points: There was plenty of scoring last week in the Dothan Eagle coverage area – more than 1,500 points worth in fact.
Overall, there were 25 games involving coverage teams and 1,533 points in those games – an average of 61.3 per contest – and that includes the Rehobeth-Greenville contest, which didn’t follow the script in a 6-0 outcome.
There were five games with more than 95 points with the Eufaula-Early County, Ga., the top total at 106 (57-49, Eufaula) and the Geneva County 71-32 win over Barbour County at 103 points.
Geneva County’s 71 points are the second most recorded in school history to a 95-point showing against Clio in 1922, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website.
The other games with 95 plus points were Geneva’s 56-43 win over Opp, Ariton’s 55-40 shootout over Daleville and Elba’s 61-34 victory over Florala.
The winning team of the 25 games averaged 43.2 points with 10 teams earning 49 or more, led by Geneva County’s 71 and Elba’s 61. The losing team averaged 18.2 with five teams scoring 32 or more in the losing cause.
Dothan special teams honored: The Dothan Wolves special teams received top mention in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight on special teams play from last week.
During the Wolves’ 43-27 win over Russell County in Seale, Jaylen White had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, Jabre Barber had a 55-yard punt return set up a touchdown and Brody Barnett was 5-of-5 on extra-point kicks and also threw a two-point conversion after a bad snap on a sixth. The Tigers also blocked a punt during the game.
Also honored on special teams was Goshen kicker Niko Tempelis, who converted 6-of-6 extra points and kicked six kickoffs deep in New Brockton territory in the Eagles’ 42-16 win.
Geneva-Opp players honored: Though it didn’t receive the top accolade in the AHSAA Offensive Prep Spotlight, Geneva’s Kahari McReynolds and Opp’s Hal Smithart and several other Bobcats were runner-up for their performances in Geneva’s 56-43 win.
Geneva’s McReynolds had 410 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns. He rushed for 300 yards on 19 carries with six touchdowns (59, 45, 5 7, 40 and 82 yards), returned an 80-kickoff for a touchdown and caught five passes for 30 yards. He also had five tackles on defense.
Opp’s Smithart completed 34-of-41 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns. He had 16 consecutive completions at one stretch. The Bobcats’ Erik Matthews had 13 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Zee Ridgeway added seven catches for 100 yards and one score and Ashton Patel pulled down eight receptions for 85 yards and rushed 18 times for 117 yards and two TDs.
10 others in Spotlight: Ten other Wiregrass players were in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for offensive and defensive play from last week. They were Goshen’s Bryan Galloway, Tamarcus Shipmon and Kameron Baker, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, Ariton’s Ian Senn, Blake Carroll and Hayes Floyd, Eufaula’s Hess Horne and Rodarius “Rah Rah” Scott along with Dale County’s Jeffrey Lightner.
Goshen’s Galloway had 380 yards total offense in the Eagles 42-16 win over New Brockton. He rushed 23 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns and completed 11-of-16 passes for 140 yards and one TD. Shipmon added 13 rush attempts for 130 yards and a 41-yard TD score, while Baker led the defense with 11 tackles.
Geneva County’s Henderson had just six rush attempts but made the most of them with five touchdowns and 163 yards in the Bulldogs’ 71-32 win over Barbour County. He scored on runs of 6, 56, 17, 18 and 35 yards and averaged 27.6 yards per carry.
Ariton’s Senn threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-23 passing, while Carroll rushed for five touchdowns and 160 yards on 21 carries and Floyd caught passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns and had 74 yards on two rushes. The three helped Ariton rally from a 34-14 halftime deficit and earn a 55-40 win over Daleville.
Eufaula’s Horne completed 17-of-27 for 282 yards and two touchdowns and added a 1-yard TD run and a two-point conversion pass in a 57-49 win over Early County (Ga.), while Thomas caught seven passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns (44 and 32 yards).
Dale County’s Lightner had 13 tackles on defense and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD in the Warriors’ 49-20 loss to Alabama Christian.
