Coaches at Ariton and Slocomb both feel fortunate after injuries to star players were not as severe as expected, though both players could be out for a brief time.
Quarterback/linebacker Maddux Herring was hurt on defense in Ariton’s final series of last week’s 54-49 win over Geneva County.
It was feared on Friday to be a possible season-ending injury, but Herring, who accounted for 501 yards and six touchdowns in the game, has improved since and could be out only one, maybe two games, said head coach Steven Kilcrease.
“He had a good report on it,” Kilcrease said. “It is an AC shoulder separation, but was not as bad as expected. The plan is to let him throw on Monday and see how that goes. If it does not pop or nothing else bad happens, he could be back after another week.”
Ariton plays Houston County this week and Daleville next week before a non-region week game with Slocomb.
Slocomb had its own injury worry Friday night as running back Jaylen Nobles, who rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Cottonwood, was hurt on the third play of a 21-7 loss to Wicksburg and didn’t return.
RedTop head coach Richard Tisdale said Tuesday it turned out to be a “pulled muscle” in his leg and that Nobles was day-to-day. His status for Friday’s game against Straughn was unknown.
Gordon and 3,000: Despite missing one full season, Providence Christian running back Wise Gordon surpassed the 3,000-yard career rushing mark in last week’s Eagle 41-16 win over Geneva.
A senior who missed all of his sophomore season with a knee injury, Gordon moved his career total to 3,135 with a 151-yard performance in the win. He entered just shy of the mark with 2,984. He has earned the total in just 27 games, averaging 116.1 per contest.
The senior, believed to be the all-time leading rusher in the school’s 14-year history of football, extended his school record for career rushing TDs in the game to 42 with two TDs.
Thursday night football: The week’s schedule starts on Thursday as the Dothan Wolves play Class 6A, Region 3 foe Park Crossing at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The game is the AHSAA TV Network Football Game of the Week across the network’s cable affiliates across the state on the WOTM / ACN channel and available over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based live-stream platform. At the beginning of the season, no cable affiliate in the Wiregrass had picked up the network.
The game features Dothan head coach Smitty Grider against his former school, Park Crossing. Grider led the Thunderbirds from 2014-17, amassing a 38-9 record.
Geneva County and scoring records: In two of the first three weeks, Geneva County has been involved in a combined scoring record for its opponent.
In the opening week, the Bulldogs beat Samson 54-37 with the combined 91 points the most in Samson’s history. Last week, Geneva County fell to Ariton 54-49 with the combined 103 points the most in Purple Cat history.
In between, GCHS lost to Geneva 34-26 with the 60 points the second most in the 79-history of the rivalry between the schools. It trails only last year’s 69-point output (47-22 Geneva win).
After three games this year, Geneva County ranks eighth in Class 2A in the state in scoring per game at 43.0 points, but the Bulldogs are also eighth to last (53 rd out 60) in points allowed at 41.7.
15 in Prep Spotlight: Fifteen Wiregrass players were honored in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for play last week, including seven from last week’s Dothan 49-38 win over Eufaula.
The players from the Eufaula-Dothan game were quarterbacks Hess Horne of Eufaula and Jamal Lane of Dothan, wide receivers Jabre Barber of Dothan and Rodarius Thomas of Eufaula and defensive players Brooks Weeks, Keith Bain and Luke Bush of Eufaula.
Horne completed 19-of-32 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Lane completed 12-of-22 for 254 yards and also had three TD passes. Barber caught five passes for 155 yards and two TDs (76 and 54 yards) and also returned two kickoffs for 52 total yards. Thomas caught three passes for 117 yards and two TDs (47 and 43 yards).
Defensively, Weeks had 11 tackles and an interception, Bain had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception and Bush had 11 tackles with a fumble recovery.
Also honored were four players from Ariton’s 54-49 win over Geneva County, including the Purple Cats’ Herring. Hayes Floyd and Blake Carroll of Ariton and the Bulldogs’ Emmanuel Henderson were the other honorees.
Herring completed 12-of-17 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns and added 190 yards rushing and three scores on 30 carries. His TD passes went for 65, 60 and 15 yards and the scoring runs were 7, 10 and 5 yards. He also earned seven tackles on defense.
Floyd caught five passes for 173 yards, including a 60-yard TD pass. Carroll was in on 17 tackles, including two for losses, and also rushed for 95 yards, including a 15-yard TD run.
Henderson excelled on special teams, earning 259 yards on six kick returns, including TD returns of 99 and 80 yards. He had 394 all-purpose yards, adding six pass receptions for 74 yards with a 26-yard TD, and 61 rushing yards and a 17-yard TD run to finish with four touchdowns.
Other players honored in spotlight were Headland defensive players Wilson Turner and Zach Lawrence, Samson two-way player Trad Jenkins and Opp defensive player Thomas Glisson.
Turner had 15 tackles, a sack and caused a fumble as Headland beat B.T. Washington 38-12. Lawrence added 12 tackles with two sacks and another tackle resulting in a safety.
Jenkins had 13 tackles, including two quarterback sacks, and rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 50-0 win over Calhoun.
Opp’s Glisson had 11 tackles and an interception in the Bobcats’ 35-12 win over Straughn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.