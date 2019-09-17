With the high football season barely a third of the way through, the number of unbeaten and winless teams has quickly shrunk to a low number in the Dothan Eagle coverage area.
After four weeks of play and with seven weeks left in the regular season, only five teams remain unscathed and just five remain without a win.
The unbeaten teams are Pike County and Providence Christian in Class 3A and Abbeville, G.W. Long and Goshen in Class 2A. All are 3-0 with the exception of Providence, which is 4-0.
Four of the five teams face each other later in the season. Pike County and Providence appear headed for a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown on Oct. 11 at Providence, but before that the Bulldogs have to face 2A Abbeville next week (Sept. 27) in a potential battle of unbeaten s . Abbeville also plays G.W. Long on Oct. 25 in a 2A, Region 2 contest.
Though it doesn’t face any of those unbeatens, Goshen has upcoming games on Oct. 4 at 2A No. 2 ranked Luverne (3-0), a state runner-up last year, as well as with 1A power Brantley (3-0) in the regular season finale.
On the flip side, five teams are still seeking a victory, including Barbour County, which continues its state-leading losing streak. The Jaguars, 0-3 this year, have now lost 53 straight games going back to October of 2013.
The other winless teams are Ashford in Class 4A, Houston County in 2A, Kinston in 1A and Lakeside School in AISA. All are 0-3. Houston County and Barbour County meet on Oct. 4, assuring one of those teams a win.
High rankings: Following a loss by Randolph County last week, both Pike County and Providence Christian moved up in the latest state rankings.
Pike County moved up to No. 4 and PCS to No. 5.
The No. 4 ranking for Pike County is the best for the Bulldogs in nearly four years (Oct. 20, 2015) when they were third.
For Providence, the No. 5 ranking marks a school best in the 14-year history of the program, surpassing the No. 6 spot it had been in since the preseason poll this season.
Abbeville, for the third straight week, is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A. The No. 4 ranking is the best for the Jackets since a No. 3 ranking in 1992.
Only one other Dothan Eagle coverage team is ranked – Headland in Class 4A. The Rams fell to a 10 th -place tie after a 44-14 loss to Trinity. They were No. 6 in the poll before the loss.
Four other area teams received votes to the poll – G.W. Long, Goshen and Daleville in Class 2A and Elba in Class 1A.
Bears Growl: It was nearly a record-setting night for Cottonwood last week during the Bears’ 65-0 win over Barbour County.
The 65 points and the margin of victory were six off the school record of 71 set in 1955 when Cottonwood opened the season with a 71-0 win over Slocomb.
Last week’s shutout for Cottonwood was its first in five seasons going back to 2014 when it blanked Houston County in a 46-0 win.
The 65 points were nowhere near a record against Barbour County, which lost 86-0 to Pike County in its first year of football in 2000.
13 honored: Thirteen local players were honors in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for play last week -- six on offense, five on defense and two in special teams.
Those honored on offense were Daleville’s Jalen White, Goshen’s Bryan Galloway and Abbeville’s Martavious Glanton for rushing , plus Dale County’s Ethan Teal and Cottonwood’s Austin McCardle for passing and Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson for receiving.
Daleville’s White rushed for 302 yards on 36 carries with two touchdowns and added a two-point conversion in the Warhawks’ 30-22 loss to G.W. Long.
Goshen’s Galloway rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles downed Samson 42-21. His 80-yard scoring run highlighted Goshen's four-TD rally in the fourth quarter that sealed the win. The quarterback was also 7-of-10 passing for 58 yards.
Abbeville’s Glanton, a quarterback, rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed 6-of-9 passes for 86 yards in a 50-20 win over Geneva County.
Dale County’s Teal completed 13-of-23 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards and a sixth score as the Warriors downed Ashford 52-33.
Cottonwood’s McCardle was 6-of-7 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns and added a 9-yard TD run in the Bears' 65-0 win over Barbour County.
Geneva County’s Henderson, a running back, caught six passes for 210 yards, including TD receptions of 60 and 67 yards, and had 98 rushing yards on 11 carries in a 50-20 loss to Abbeville.
Defensively, Goshen’s Makel Avery, Ariton’s Zack Phillips, Cottonwood’s Raymond Bryant and Dylan McCardle and Geneva’s Kahari McReynolds were honored. Goshen’s Avery totaled 15 tackles to lead the Eagle defense in a 42-21 win over Samson.
Ariton’s Phillips recorded 14 tackles in the Purple Cats' 48-12 win over Houston County.
Cottonwood’s Bryant earned two interceptions, returning one 51 yards for a touchdown, and also caught a 74-yard touchdown pass in the Bears' 65-0 win over Barbour County. Teammate Dylan McCardle also had two interceptions as Cottonwood picked off five passes overall.
Geneva’s McReynolds had eight tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense and rushed for 148 yards on 26 carries in the Panthers' 14-7 loss to Pike County.
The special teams honorees were Enterprise’s Hunter Perry and Eufaula’s Davis Wingate.
Enterprise’s Perry connected on field goals of 34 and 45 yards in the second half to help the Wildcats beat Smiths Station 27-24. He also booted all three extra-point attempts for 11 total points in the win and punted three times for a 39.7 average.
Eufaula’s Wingate kicked field goals of 26 and 46 yards and made three extra points in Eufaula's 27-13 win over Sidney Lanier.
