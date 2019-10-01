Daleville’s Jalen White broke into the top 10 of the AHSAA record book and rewrote Warhawk history Friday night.
White earned 419 yards rushing and five touchdowns in a 50-35 win over Straughn. The 419 yards rank as the 10 th most all-time in a game by an individual, according to the AHSAA website. It is also the most this season, according to an AHSAA release of top performances for the week.
The 419 yards is also a Daleville record, moving past former standout Brandon Burks, who had 411 in a 2011 game. Burks, who played college ball at Troy, now plays for the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts.
White has now rushed for 4,858 career yards, including 1,749 this season with 26 TDs.
Zion Chapel’s Grantham honored: Zion Chapel senior strong safety Nathan Grantham garnered the AHSAA Defensive Spotlight of the Week top accolade for his play in the Rebels’ 34-30 win over Kinston.
Grantham recorded 18 ½ tackles and also had an interception in the game. He also scored on a 3-yard run in the comeback win as the Rebels rallied from 30-19 down in the final quarter.
Teammate Zay Adair was also honored. Adair had an interception with 1:03 left to preserve the win and also had eight tackles, a blocked extra point and recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Other defensive accolades: G.W. Long’s Jackson Chancey and Braxton Whitehead along with Geneva’s Spencer Moorehead were honored in the AHSAA defensive spotlight. Chancey returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown and Whitehead returned one 39 yards for a score in the final nine minutes, helping the Rebels rally past Elba 46-35. Whitehead also had six tackles, including five solos, and scored on offense on a 62-yard TD pass.
Moorehead was in on nine tackles, including three for losses, in Geneva’s 40-28 win over Samson. Wicksburg’s White shines : Wicksburg kicker Ashton White was in the AHSAA Special Teams Spotlight after she kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to send the game with Rehobeth into overtime and added a 17-yard field goal in the extra period to give her team a brief 25-22 lead. Rehobeth rebounded in its time on offense to score a game-winning touchdown to claim a 28-25 win.
Offensive honors: Daleville’s Jalen White, Geneva’s Kahari McReynolds, Eufaula’s Hess Horne, Rehobeth’s Jay Trawick and Ariton’s Blake Carroll were Wiregrass players honored in the AHSAA Offensive Spotlight.
Geneva’s McReynolds rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns (99 and 40 yards) on just nine carries, had a 25-yard TD reception, a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown and a two-point conversion in a 40-28 win over Samson. He finished with two interceptions, including the TD return, and had five tackles on defense.
Eufaula’s Horne threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a 55-21 win over Alma Bryant. His TD passes covered 14, 31, 45 and 54 yards to four different receivers.
Rehobeth’s Trawick fired a 5-yard TD pass to Trey Turner on third down in overtime to give the Rebels a 28-25 win over Wicksburg. Trawick was 7-of-11 passing for 106 yards and two scores and rushed for 50 yards on eight carries.
Ariton’s Carroll rushed for 170 yards with three touchdowns and also had 10 tackles on defense in the Purple Cats’ 41-29 win over Slocomb.
First time in 19 years: Goshen has hit the halfway point of a season undefeated for the first time in 19 years. The Eagles are 5-0, matching the program’s best start since the 2000 team went 6-0 before losing.
Goshen, which has already surpassed its four-win total of last year, won 12 games two years ago and nine in 2010, but lost an early-season game to Elba in both of those seasons.
Greene goes for No. 100: Former Rehobeth, Geneva County and Cottonwood head coach and Dothan offensive coordinator Toby Greene goes for his 100 th head coaching win Friday when his current team, Florala, plays at Red Level.
Greene, 99-89 in 18 years as a head coach, guided Rehobeth to a 16-16 record from 1999-2001, Geneva County to a 15-16 mark in 2004-06 and Cottonwood to a 60-39 record from 2007-2015. He was head coach at Muscle Shoals in 2002-03, going 5-15. His current Florala team is 3-3.
High scoring region: The Wiregrass’ Region 2 features some of the most explosive teams in Class 2A in the state through the halfway point of the season. Of the top 14 high-scoring teams in the 60-team 2A, five hail from the Wiregrass.
Geneva County ranks fourth at 44.0 points a game, G.W. Long sixth at 42.4 a game, followed by Daleville in eighth at 42.0 points, Ariton in 13th at 38.7 and Abbeville in 14th at 38.0.
Ohatchee leads Class 2A at 51.2 points a game, while Highland Home and Luverne of nearby Region 3 are No. 2 and No. 3 at 48.6 and 46.8 a game, just ahead of Geneva County’s total. All four teams rank in the 20 overall in the state (AHSAA and AISA) with Ohatchee No. 2, Highland Home No. 7, Luverne No. 13 and Geneva County No. 20.
Other high scoring teams: In addition to 2A, Region 2 teams, the Wiregrass has a number of other teams that rank in the top 15 in scoring offense in a class.
Eufaula and Dothan rank third and fifth, respectively, in Class 6A in points a game with the Tigers averaging 42.7 and the Wolves 39.0 a game. Ashford is 12th in Class 4A at 34.4 points, while Providence Christian is 13th in Class 3A at 35.8 points per contest.
Goshen is ninth in Class 2A at 41.6 points, Elba seventh in Class 1A with 42.3 a game and Northside Methodist eighth in AISA at 32.0 points per contest.
Defensive warriors: The Pike County Bulldogs and Providence Christian Eagles, teams who face each other Friday, are among the Class 3A leaders in fewest points allowed. The Bulldogs are No. 2 at 7.6 points allowed behind Pike Road (6.0), while the Eagles are fifth at 10.5.
Pike County’s 7.6 points allowed ranks 11th overall in the state, including all teams in AHSAA and AISA.
Also among state leaders for fewest points allowed are Rehobeth in Class 6A and Goshen and Abbeville in Class 2A. Rehobeth ranks 12th in Class 5A with 14.8 points a game allowed, while Goshen is sixth (10.4 avg.) and Abbeville 14th (16.0) in 2A.
