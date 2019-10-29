Another game, another Jalen White explosive performance and another state accolade.
White, Daleville’s standout senior running back, continued his monster season last Friday, earning 462 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on just nine carries in a 78-26 win over winless Barbour County.
And all that was just in one half of play.
The performance comes after a 465-yard, seven-touchdown showing against Geneva County the week before.
Just like after the Geneva County game, White was honored as the top player in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Offensive Prep Spotlight for his play against Barbour County.
White scored on runs of 29, 54, 75, 37, 41, 65, 81 and 69 yards, while averaging 51.4 yards per carry, which ranks third best in AHSAA single-game history. The Warhawks scored 10 touchdowns in the game on just 12 offensive plays.
In earning his 462 yards – the fourth best in a single game in AHSAA history right behind his performance last week – White became the first player to earn two 450-plus rushing games. Adding his 419-yard rushing performance earlier this season against Straughn, he is also the first to have three 400-yard games in a season.
For the season, White, in 10 games, now has 3,381 rushing yards, the second most in AHSAA history. It is only 102 yards behind the state record of 3,483 set by Dale County's Jamarius Henderson in 2014 in 15 games.
White is believed to be the first player in state history to reach 3,000 yards rushing during regular-season play.
In rushing for eight touchdowns, White tied the state record for rushing scores in a game with North Jackson’s Lee Witherspoon in 2018 against Priceville, Sylacauga’s Golinksy Smith in 1997 against Chelsea and Hubbertville’s Tommy Haley-Ricks in 2008 against Vina.
The total is one off the record for most touchdowns in a game of nine by Ricks, who also had a kick return for a touchdown during his eight-rushing TD game.
White improved his season rushing touchdown total to 46, tied for third most in AHSAA history with Fyffe’s Austin Stiefel (2014). He is three behind Beauregard’s La’Damian Webb’s 2016 total of 49 and seven behind the state record of 53 by Witherspoon in 2018.
For his career, White now has 6,511 yards and 82 touchdowns rushing. The yardage total ranks 12th most in AHSAA history. Next up on the list is former LSU player Robert Davis of Homewood, who finished his career with 6,542 yards from 1988-91.
The all-time rushing record is 9,839 by Alexandria’s Mac Campbell (1993-97).
White’s 82 career rushing touchdowns rank sixth in the record books on the AHSAA website. Next up is Guntersville’s Jordan Bentley (2012-15) with 100.
Overall, White has accounted for 306 total points off 47 touchdowns and 12 two-point conversions. The point total ties for third most in state history in a season with Pickens County’s Jemarcus Brown (2013) and trails only Webb (318, 2016) and Witherspoon (354, 2018).
White has had a season’s worth for many players just in the last two weeks – 35 carries, 927 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 26.5 yard carry. He also accounted for 98 points (15 TDs, four two-point conversions) in the two games.
But White hasn’t just excelled at running the ball. He has earned 56 tackles on the season, nine for losses, on defense with three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and with one defensive touchdown. In addition, he has punted for a respectable 33.2 yards per punt average (332 off 10 punts) and returned two kickoffs for 67 yards.
He won’t get a chance at a third straight week of an AHSAA accolade as the Warhawks are off this week. They return to action next week in the first round of the state playoffs at Leroy.
Thursday night football: For now, the final week of the regular season features only one game on Thursday night – Slocomb at Geneva County.
However, that game would move to Friday night if the Geneva County volleyball team wins two matches at the state tournament on Wednesday and advances to Thursday’s state finals.
Back to Friday night: The Samson at New Brockton game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but because of potential rain on Thursday the Class 2A, Region 3 contest has been moved back to Friday night.
Scoring record lasts a week: Daleville’s school record for most points in a game lasted one week. After scoring 70 against Geneva County, the Warhawks posted 78 on winless Barbour County last week to re-break the record.
Five others in offensive spotlight: Five other Wiregrass players, in addition to Daleville’s White, are in this week’s AHSAA Offensive Prep Spotlight for last week’s play.
They are Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, Dothan’s Jabre Barber, Ariton’s Hayes Floyd, New Brockton’s Kaden Cupp and Goshen’s Ryan Galloway.
Henderson rushed for 212 yards on seven carries with four touchdowns (30, 7, 54 and 69 yards) in the Bulldogs' 49-8 win over Houston County.
Dothan’s Barber scored on a 3-yard run with 57 seconds left and added a two-point conversion, helping Dothan rally past Sidney Lanier 22-19, clinching the Class 6A, Region 2 title in the Wolves' first season.
Ariton’s Floyd hauled in four pass receptions for 113 yards with one TD and rushed for 94 yards on just two carries with a TD in the Purple Cats' 36-10 win over Cottonwood. He also scored on a two-point conversion run.
New Brockton’s Cupp threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns and added 41 yards rushing with an 11-yard TD run in the Gamecocks' 38-0 win over Zion Chapel.
Goshen’s Galloway accounted for 324 yards and all three touchdowns in the Eagles' 35-21 loss to Highland Home. Galloway completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 191 yards with two TDs and rushed for 133 yards with one TD.
Four in defensive spotlight: Four local players are in this week’s AHSAA Defensive Spotlight.
The four are Geneva’s Dylan Creech, Goshen’s Makel Avery, Opp’s Brady James and Slocomb’s Christopher Beshears.
Creech had 14 tackles, including two for losses, in the Panthers’ 26-21 win over Wicksburg.
Goshen’s Avery totaled 14 tackles, five for losses, in the Eagles’ 35-21 loss to Highland Home.
Opp’s James earned nine tackles and had a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 31-16 Bobcat win over Slocomb.
Slocomb’s Beshears had 12 tackles, including a quarterback sack, in Slocomb's 31-16 loss to Opp. He also had one pass deflection.
Three in special teams spotlight: Three area players were in this week’s AHSAA Special Teams Spotlight – Houston Academy’s Judson Lisenby, Barbour County’s Charles Richardson and New Brockton’s Russell Weeks.
Lisenby punted seven times for a 45.3 average with two 50 yarders and also converted his only point after attempt in a 42-7 loss to Providence Christian.
Richardson returned a kickoff 84 yards for a TD in a 78-26 loss to Daleville. He also had 71 yards rushing and another TD.
New Brockton’s Weeks punted three times for a 46-yard average with a long of 66 yards as the Gamecocks beat Zion Chapel 38-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.