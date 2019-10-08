With just six region games left in six-team Class 6A, Region 2, it appears the Dothan Wolves might be playoff-bound based off all the scenarios, though a potential five-way tie could create a problem.
The region still has lot of drama for the four state playoff spots between five teams – Dothan (3-1 in region), Eufaula (2-1), Sidney Lanier (2-1), Carver of Montgomery (1-1) and Park Crossing (1-2). Russell County (0-3) is theoretically alive for a playoff spot, but cannot knock Dothan out for a spot.
Four teams can still win the region and the region could even have a five-way tie if certain scenarios fell right.
Carver is the key element as it has three region games left, all against teams in the playoff hunt – Sidney Lanier, Eufaula and Park Crossing. Dothan has only one region game left, while Eufaula, Lanier and Park Crossing have two left.
The Wolves, who are off this week and have a non-region game against Godby, Fla., next week, could eliminate the drama by winning its final area game on Oct. 25 against Sidney Lanier, clinching the region title.
Sidney Lanier, which has Carver and Dothan left, also controls its destiny for the region top spot simply by winning out.
Eufaula could win the title with wins over Russell County and Carver plus help from Lanier against Dothan. Carver could win with wins in all of its games plus a Dothan loss to Lanier.
Meanwhile, should Dothan lose to Lanier, Carver beat Lanier and Eufaula but lose to Park Crossing and both Eufaula and Park Crossing beat Russell County, five teams would finish 3-2 (Dothan, Eufaula, Carver, Lanier, and Park Crossing).
If a five-way tie occurs, it would come to tiebreaker n in the AHSAA rulebook – the team whose defeated opponents have the most victories.
Right now, Dothan is ahead in that tiebreaker, but games during the last four weeks of the season, including the final non-region week, count to the tiebreaker, so it is still up for grabs.
This week’s region schedule has Russell County at Eufaula and Carver and Lanier playing in Montgomery.
Next week’s region schedule has Eufaula at Carver of Montgomery and Park Crossing at Russell County.
The final region week has Sidney Lanier at Dothan and Carver and Park Crossing playing in Montgomery.
Looking to clinch: Five Dothan Eagle coverage teams can clinch a state playoff berth this week with a victory, while a couple of others could with a win plus help.
The teams who can clinch outright with a win are Rehobeth in Class 5A, Region 2, Pike County in Class 3A, Region 2 and G.W. Long, Ariton and Abbeville in Class 2A, Region 2.
Rehobeth plays at Tallassee, Pike County hosts Slocomb, G.W. Long travels to Houston County, Ariton visits Barbour County and Abbeville hosts Daleville.
Six schools off: This week’s prep schedule isn’t as heavy as normal as six teams in the area have the week off. The six are Enterprise, Dothan, New Brockton and Samson in Alabama and Georgia coverage teams Early County and Seminole County.
When is a kickoff not a kickoff? If you were in Eufaula last week, you had such a scenario.
Following a Eufaula touchdown, Park Crossing received four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. As a result, the first penalty was marked off 15 yards from the Eufaula 40, the normal spot for kickoffs, to the Park Crossing 45, the second 15 yards to the 30, the third 15 yards to the 15 and the final one half the distance to the goal line to the 7 1/2-yard line.
By rule, a kickoff is a dead ball for a touchback when it crosses the goal line and by rule an onside kick has to go 10 yards for a kicking team to be able to recover it, but Eufaula wasn’t able to do that since there was not enough yardage. As a result a possible play could not happen under the circumstances.
Though it was a formality, Eufaula kicked the ball into the end zone for a touchback and Park Crossing got the ball at the 20-yard line, 13 yards ahead of where the kickoff was.
Now, if Eufaula had jumped offsides or had a delay of a game penalty then the onside kick could be an option after a 5-yard mark off back to the 12-yard line.
Big night of kickoffs: Last Friday featured an unusual amount of kick return s for touchdowns by Dothan Eagle coverage teams – seven in fact.
Four of the returns came in two games – G.W. Long versus Geneva County and Pike Liberal Arts against Abbeville Christian
In the Long-Geneva County contest, Dillon Caraway had a 94 yard kick return for touchdown for the Rebels, while Emmanuel Henderson had an 80 yarder for the Bulldogs. In the Pike Lib-ACA game, Davis Allen had a 75-yard kickoff return for the Patriots and Davondre Cobb had an 89-yarder for the Generals.
The other kick returns for TDs were by Dothan’s Jabre Barber (81 yards against Carver), Geneva’s Kahari McReynolds (75 yards against Straughn) and Barbour County’s Javier Walker (80 yards against Houston County).
Greene earns 100th : Former Rehobeth, Geneva County and Cottonwood head coach and Dothan offensive coordinator Toby Greene earned his 100 th head coaching win last Friday when his current team at Florala beat Red Level, 52-7.
Greene, 100-89 in 18 years as a head coach, guided Rehobeth to a 16-16 record from 1999-2001, Geneva County to a 15-16 mark in 2004-06 and Cottonwood to a 60-39 record from 2007-015. He was head coach at Muscle Shoals in 2002-03, going 5-15. His current Florala team is 4-3. Barbour County points: While Barbour County’s losing streak extended to 56 games last week, tying the second most in AHSAA state history, the Jaguars did have a bright spot, posting 30 points against Houston County in a 67-30 loss.
It was the second time in three games of 30 or more points for Barbour County, which earned 32 in a loss to Geneva County. The last time the Jaguars had 30 points in two games during a season was in 2013.
With 76 points in six games, BCHS has already scored more points than they did in either of the last two seasons (27 last year, 67 two years ago).
Correction: A Houston County player was misidentified in Sunday’s roundup. The player’s name should have been Kahleel Johnson. Johnson finished last week’s 67-30 win over Barbour County with 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
