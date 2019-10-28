The playoff picture for Alabama prep football teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area is almost cleared up with only two spots still left to be decided in the final week of the regular season.
Nineteen teams in the coverage area have secured a spot to the playoffs, set to begin Nov. 8. Two area teams will grab Class 2A, Region 3 berths following this week’s Samson-New Brockton game. Those two teams and Zion Chapel are in the running for those spots.
Nine of the 19 teams will open the postseason at home, all in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. They include Dothan and Eufaula in Class 6A, Rehobeth in Class 5A, Pike County and Providence Christian in Class 3A, Ariton, Abbeville and Goshen in Class 2A plus Elba in Class 1A.
Teams traveling in the first round will be Enterprise in Class 7A, Charles Henderson in Class 5A, Dale County in Class 4A, Geneva and Opp in Class 3A, G.W. Long and Daleville in Class 2A along with AISA teams Northside Methodist in Class AAA, Lakeside School in Class AA and Abbeville Christian in Class A.
Most of the opening round match-ups, which will become official later this week from the AHSAA and AISA offices, have sorted out, though Class 6A Dothan and Eufaula have to wait until the conclusion of play this week in nine-team Region 1. That region has a four-way tie (Blount, Daphne, Spanish Fort and St. Paul’s) for the final three spots going into the final week.
Barring any late changes, Rehobeth (7-2) will host Jackson (5-4) in the first round in Class 5A, while Pike County (9-0) will entertain T.R. Miller (5-4) and Providence Christian (9-1) will host Bayside Academy (5-4) in Class 3A.
In Class 2A, Ariton (8-2) will welcome in Chickasaw (6-3), Abbeville (7-2) will host J.U. Blacksher (8-2) and Goshen (7-2) will entertain Thorsby (5-4). In Class 1A, Elba (7-3) will host Marengo (5-4).
In road action, Enterprise (4-5) will travel to McGill-Toolen (9-0) in Class 7A, Charles Henderson (4-4) to Faith Academy (9-0) in Class 5A and Dale County (4-6) to defending state champion UMS-Wright (9-0) in Class 4A.
In Class 3A, Geneva (7-2) will travel to Mobile Christian (5-4) and Opp (4-5) will visit defending state champion Flomaton (8-1). In 2A, G.W. Long will play at Cottage Hill Christian (7-2) and Daleville (7-3) at Leroy (8-1).
In AISA openers, Northside Methodist (4-6) will travel to Tuscaloosa Academy (7-3), Lakeside (1-7) will visit Escambia Academy (6-3) and Abbeville Christian (3-6) will play at Southern Academy (7-1).
Class 2A, Region 3 scenarios: The lone region that hasn’t finalized its playoff standings is Class 2A, Region 3, which has one game left this week – Samson at New Brockton.
Luverne and Goshen have won the top two spots. New Brockton and Samson are tied for third with 3-3 records going into their game with Zion Chapel and Central Hayneville right behind at 3-4.
The Samson-New Brockton winner will finish third with a three-way tie for fourth between the loser and Zion Chapel and Central-Hayneville.
If Samson wins and takes third place, New Brockton will take fourth as it beat both Zion Chapel and Central Hayneville.
If New Brockton wins and takes third place, Samson, Zion Chapel and Central Hayneville will finished tied with Zion Chapel appearing to be in the best shape for the fourth spot.
The three teams went 1-1 against each other as Samson beat Zion Chapel, which beat Central, which beat Samson. They also did the same thing against the other region opponents, bringing the tiebreaker to defeated opponents’ victories.
Right now, Zion Chapel and New Brockton are tied with 11 wins each, but Zion Chapel has potential to pull ahead with a win Friday over two-win Pleasant Home or with wins by Red Level or Central Hayneville, two teams the Rebels beat. Samson can't get ahead of Zion Chapel in the tie-breaker, but can remain tied.
Central Hayneville has seven wins and could boost to 10 with a win this week over three-win Autaugaville, but the Lions would need an upset by Calhoun over Geneva and a Barbour County upset over Bullock County to reach Zion Chapel’s total of 12 (with Central win added).
Bottom line is Zion Chapel is in an advantageous situation to win if the tiebreaker if it comes down to this scenario.
Whoever finishes in third place (Samson or New Brockton) will travel to LaFayette (5-4) for a first-round state playoff game, while the fourth-place team (Samson, New Brockton or Zion Chapel) will visit Reeltown (9-1).
Region titles: Three coverage teams earned region titles – Dothan in Class 6A, Pike County in Class 3A and Ariton in Class 2A.
Dothan, the Class 6A, Region 2 champion, won the region title in its first year as a consolidation program after Northview and Dothan combined. It is the first regular-season title for a city of Dothan public school team since 1999 when the Northview Cougars won the Class 6A, Area 4 crown.
Pike County, the 3A, Region 2 winner, won a second straight title and third in four years. It’s the 18th region title overall since 1985 for the Bulldogs.
Ariton, the Class 2A, Region 2 champ, captured a region title for the second time in three years, matching a crown from 2017. It is the 17th region or area title for the Purple Cats back to 1978.
